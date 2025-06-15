Fantasy Football 2025: QB Trevor Lawrence player profile

Inconsistent Jaguars career so far: Trevor Lawrence has shown flashes of brilliance for the Jacksonville Jaguars, notably his 25 passing and five rushing touchdowns in 2022, but has also faced inconsistencies and injuries affecting his fantasy value.



With Liam Coen as the new head coach, there's hope Trevor Lawrence can mirror Baker Mayfield's success within this system, potentially leading to a significant fantasy boost in the 2025 season.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 15

Player performance

Trevor Lawrence has been the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ starting quarterback for the last four seasons after being the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. His rookie season under head coach Urban Meyer was utterly forgettable, followed by three years with Doug Pederson. His quality of play as a passer has been relatively stagnant over the last three seasons, as a good but not great passer.