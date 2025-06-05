Fantasy Football 2025: QB Kyler Murray player profile

Kyler Murray starts to bounce back: Murray missed time in both 2022 and 2023 due to injury but was able to play every game in 2024, finishing with the second-best passing grade of his NFL career.



The Arizona Cardinals focus on defense: Arizona spent all of free agency and the draft focusing on defense, making it unlikely Murray will see significant improvements this season.



Player performance

Murray was the first overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and has been their primary starting quarterback ever since. He has spent his entire career as a top-12 fantasy quarterback in points per game, finishing with at least 18.0 PPR points per game each season.