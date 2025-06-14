Fantasy Football 2025: WR Marvin Mims Jr. player profile

Marvin Mims Jr. had a late-season spark: Mims of the Denver Broncos demonstrated his potential late in the 2024 season, finishing as the 23rd-ranked wide receiver in PPR points per game over a crucial seven-game stretch, showcasing his ability to be a valuable fantasy asset when given the opportunity.



Mims of the Denver Broncos demonstrated his potential late in the 2024 season, finishing as the 23rd-ranked wide receiver in PPR points per game over a crucial seven-game stretch, showcasing his ability to be a valuable fantasy asset when given the opportunity. Uniquely Sized for Broncos Offense: Heading into 2025, Mims’ distinct size and speed combination within the Denver Broncos‘ receiving corps creates a unique opportunity for him, making his snap rate a key factor in determining his fantasy value and potential breakout performance.



Heading into 2025, Mims’ distinct size and speed combination within the Denver Broncos‘ receiving corps creates a unique opportunity for him, making his snap rate a key factor in determining his fantasy value and potential breakout performance. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, June 14

Player performance

Marvin Mims Jr. joined the Denver Broncos as the 63rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Mims seemed to have a path to a large role in the offense. There were trade rumors around both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, while Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson were the other wide receivers on the depth chart. Mims started his career strong, finishing with two receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, three receptions for 73 yards in Week 3 and two receptions for 47 yards in Week 4. However, this didn’t lead to an increased role, and his target rate decreased. Over the next five weeks, he was targeted four times, catching two passes for four yards.