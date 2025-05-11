Fantasy Football 2025: QB Josh Allen player profile

Josh Allen has been a consistent top-three quarterback: He has been a top-three fantasy quarterback in each of the last five seasons, and has a decent chance of making it six years in 2025.



He has been a top-three fantasy quarterback in each of the last five seasons, and has a decent chance of making it six years in 2025. Will his rushing decline?: His rushing attempts per game have decreased, which is a trend that could continue and hurt his fantasy value.



His rushing attempts per game have decreased, which is a trend that could continue and hurt his fantasy value.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, May 11

Player performance

Allen has been the most consistent player for fantasy football purposes over the last five seasons. He’s ranked among the top three quarterbacks in fantasy points per game in each of those five seasons. He’s accomplished this sustained excellence with a mix of great passing and rushing.