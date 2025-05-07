Fantasy Football 2025: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown player profile

Amon-Ra St. Brown is incredibly consistent: His PFF receiving season grade has only fluctuated by one point over the last year.



The players for Detroit have stayed very consistent on offense, but a change in offensive coordinator, mixed with several young players nearing their prime, could lead to fewer targets by St. Brown.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 7

Player performance

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been an incredibly consistent wide receiver over the last three seasons. His PFF receiving grade has ranged from 90.0-91.0. His playing time increased from 2021 to 2022 to 2023, leading him to peak in 2023 as the third-best wide receiver in total fantasy points and fourth-most in fantasy points per game.