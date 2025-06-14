All
Fantasy Football 2025: WR Christian Kirk player profile

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Cardinal to Jaguar journey: Christian Kirk steadily increased his fantasy production with the Arizona Cardinals, finishing as WR26 in total points during 2021 before moving to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was WR12 in 2022.
  • Houston slot opportunity arises: In 2025, Kirk's joining the Houston Texans positions him to potentially become the primary slot receiver, benefiting from a quarterback who frequently targets slot receivers and an offensive coordinator who heavily utilizes slot receivers, providing him a solid path to being a reliable fantasy starter.
Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, June 14

Player performance

Christian Kirk started his career with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was a starter for four years. Kirk started his career as the second option to Larry Fitzgerald and ended his time in Arizona as the second option to DeAndre Hopkins. His fantasy value improved each season, and in 2021, he was WR26 in total points and WR36 in points per game.

