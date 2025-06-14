Fantasy Football 2025: WR Christian Kirk player profile

Cardinal to Jaguar journey: Christian Kirk steadily increased his fantasy production with the Arizona Cardinals, finishing as WR26 in total points during 2021 before moving to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was WR12 in 2022.



In 2025, Kirk's joining the Houston Texans positions him to potentially become the primary slot receiver, benefiting from a quarterback who frequently targets slot receivers and an offensive coordinator who heavily utilizes slot receivers, providing him a solid path to being a reliable fantasy starter.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, June 14

Player performance

Christian Kirk started his career with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was a starter for four years. Kirk started his career as the second option to Larry Fitzgerald and ended his time in Arizona as the second option to DeAndre Hopkins. His fantasy value improved each season, and in 2021, he was WR26 in total points and WR36 in points per game.