Fantasy Football 2025: WR Jayden Reed player profile

Jayden Reed shines in some Green Bay Packers losses: When the Packers are losing and pass more in 11 personnel, Reed has a chance to be a big-play machine.



When the Packers are losing and pass more in 11 personnel, Reed has a chance to be a big-play machine. Reed’s target totals are erratic: Because Reed only plays in 11 personnel and makes a lot of big plays for a slot receiver, his fantasy production varies significantly from one week to the next.



Because Reed only plays in 11 personnel and makes a lot of big plays for a slot receiver, his fantasy production varies significantly from one week to the next. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 8

Player performance

Jayden Reed was a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 NFL Draft. In the Packers' first preseason game, Reed was the third wide receiver in three-receiver sets, and his role hasn’t changed in the last two seasons. Reed started slowly, finishing only one week as a top-40 fantasy wide receiver in the first five games. After the Packers' Week 6 bye week, Reed finished as a top-36 fantasy wide receiver in 10 of his last 12 games. He shined at the end of that season, finishing with eight receptions and one rushing touchdown in Week 14, six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Week 15, six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17 and four receptions for 112 yards in Week 18. He averaged 20.0 PPR points per game over those last five weeks.