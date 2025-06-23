Fantasy Football 2025: WR Tutu Atwell player profile

Atwell struggled but seized the opportunity: Tutu Atwell had an inconsistent start with the Los Angeles Rams but showed his potential with four strong games in 2024 when injuries to other receivers led to more playing time.

The Rams' WR3 battle looms: Atwell will be vying for a prominent role in 2025, competing with Jordan Whittington for the Rams' third receiver spot after signing a guaranteed contract.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 23

Player Performance

The Los Angeles Rams made Tutu Atwell a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He couldn’t crack the top of the Rams' depth chart in his rookie season, with Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr., Bennett Skowronek and DeSean Jackson serving as the team's top six wide receivers.