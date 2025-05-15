Fantasy Football 2025: WR Tyreek Hill player profile 

Tyreek Hill was elite in 2022 and 2023: Hill was among the highest graded wide receivers since joining the Miami Dolphins, finishing with over 100 yards per game, a target rate over 30% both years, and a yards per route run figure above 3.0 both seasons.



Hill was among the highest graded wide receivers since joining the Miami Dolphins, finishing with over 100 yards per game, a target rate over 30% both years, and a yards per route run figure above 3.0 both seasons. A big step back in 2024: Hill played every game, and his routes per game increased from the previous two, but his yards and fantasy points per game were nearly cut in half.



Hill played every game, and his routes per game increased from the previous two, but his yards and fantasy points per game were nearly cut in half.

Player performance

Tyreek Hill is a future Hall of Fame receiver who made an all-decade team, five first-team All Pros and has a Super Bowl under his belt. His best season was 2023, when he earned 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. He finished second in fantasy points per game and was an early first-round pick in redraft leagues in 2024. While Hill played every game, he wasn’t nearly as effective.