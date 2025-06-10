Fantasy Football 2025: TE Kyle Pitts player profile

Kyle Pitts starts 2024 strong: Pitts was on pace for his best fantasy season since his rookie year, including a projected top-10 fantasy finish, and the most playing time of his career.



Pitts was on pace for his best fantasy season since his rookie year, including a projected top-10 fantasy finish, and the most playing time of his career. The Atlanta Falcons shifted their strategy: The Falcons chose to focus on Bijan Robinson, leading the team to use run-blocking tight end Charlie Woerner more frequently, which destroyed Pitts’ fantasy value.



The Falcons chose to focus on Bijan Robinson, leading the team to use run-blocking tight end Charlie Woerner more frequently, which destroyed Pitts' fantasy value.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 10

Player performance

Kyle Pitts was the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, which is the earliest a tight end has been selected in any season in NFL history. Pitts immediately started living up to the hype, accruing the second-ever 1,000-yard season by a rookie tight end, Mike Ditka in 1961 was the first. Brock Bowers has since beaten both of them with his 1,194 yards in 2024. While he had the third-most yards for a tight end that season, he only scored one touchdown, leaving him 12th in fantasy points per game. He played 73.6% of the Atlanta Falcons‘ offensive snaps as a rookie, displaying a general tendency to play more in losses than in wins.