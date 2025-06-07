Fantasy Football 2025: QB Jared Goff player profile

Jared Goff ’s been on the rise: His fantasy points per game reached a career-high in his ninth NFL season with the Detroit Lions last year.



His fantasy points per game reached a career-high in his ninth NFL season with the Detroit Lions last year. The Lions change offensive coordinators: John Morton replaces Ben Johnson, which could cause the offense to decline, but it could also lead to more passing and big plays, which could help Goff’s fantasy value.



John Morton replaces Ben Johnson, which could cause the offense to decline, but it could also lead to more passing and big plays, which could help Goff’s fantasy value. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, June 7

Player performance

Jared Goff was the first overall pick of the 2016 draft by the Los Angeles Rams. After a forgettable rookie season, he became a top-12 fantasy quarterback in his second season, earning a 73.2 passing grade that was elevated by Sean McVay’s offense. He seemed to peak in 2018 with an 84.3 PFF grade and 19.4 fantasy points per game in a Super Bowl losing season. He seemed to decline the following two seasons, which included 2018, when he led the league in passing attempts but finished 21st in fantasy points per game.