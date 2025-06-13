Fantasy Football 2025: RB Austin Ekeler player profile

Austin Ekeler was the top fantasy running back of 2022: Ekeler is one of the top few receiving running backs of the last decade and continues to have a high yards per route run.



PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 13

Player performance

Austin Ekeler was an undrafted rookie in 2017. He graded well on a limited sample as a receiver in 2017, leading to an increased role in 2018, and even larger in 2019. His 93.6 receiving grade in 2019 was the best for a running back in a season in the last eight seasons. He gained 1,026 receiving yards, which was the second-most by a receiver in a season, for eight receiving touchdowns, which was also the second-most. That led to the most fantasy points from receiving, leaving him with a total of 309 PPR points that made him a top-six fantasy running back in points per game despite only gaining 557 rushing yards.