Fantasy Football 2025: QB Justin Fields player profile

Justin Fields is back to being an NFL starter: The New York Jets signed Fields in free agency to be their starter, and every time Fields has been an NFL starter, he’s also been a fantasy football starter.



The New York Jets signed Fields in free agency to be their starter, and every time Fields has been an NFL starter, he’s also been a fantasy football starter. Fields could score more touchdowns: Fields has rarely scored touchdowns from the one-yard line like Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, but that could change this season.



Fields has rarely scored touchdowns from the one-yard line like Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, but that could change this season. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, June 5

Player performance

Justin Fields spent three years as the Chicago Bears‘ starting quarterback after being their first-round pick in 2021. His rookie season was forgettable, but his 20.7 PPR points per game in 2022 ranked fifth-best among all quarterbacks. He led all quarterbacks in rushing yards with 1,143, while no one else had more than 800. Fields has games of 147 and 178 rushing yards in November, which both rank among the top 10 for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a game in NFL history.