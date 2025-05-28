All
Fantasy Football 2025: WR George Pickens player profile

3BCKP1J Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens (13) runs a play against teammate Kaiir Elam during NFL football practice at the Cowboys' facility, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • George Pickens is the ultimate big playmaker: Pickens makes big plays at a rate that is uncommon for most wide receivers, but he doesn’t make the normal, consistent plays as much as other wide receivers.
  • Pickens lands with the Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys' offense was below average last season by most metrics. They will need Pickens to play well and Dak Prescott at his best for Pickens to become a more consistent fantasy starter.
Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 28

Player performance

Pickens was a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 after they moved on from JuJu Smith-Schuster. Pickens was a Week 1 starter and played 76% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps during his rookie season. By midseason, the Steelers traded away their previous second-round wide receiver Chase Claypool, moving Pickens up to second on the depth chart behind Diontae Johnson. He was largely used as a deep threat at a low target rate, leading to a lot of contested targets.

