Fantasy Football 2025: WR George Pickens player profile

- George Pickens is the ultimate big playmaker: Pickens makes big plays at a rate that is uncommon for most wide receivers, but he doesn’t make the normal, consistent plays as much as other wide receivers.
- Pickens lands with the Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys' offense was below average last season by most metrics. They will need Pickens to play well and Dak Prescott at his best for Pickens to become a more consistent fantasy starter.
Pickens was a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 after they moved on from JuJu Smith-Schuster. Pickens was a Week 1 starter and played 76% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps during his rookie season. By midseason, the Steelers traded away their previous second-round wide receiver Chase Claypool, moving Pickens up to second on the depth chart behind Diontae Johnson. He was largely used as a deep threat at a low target rate, leading to a lot of contested targets.