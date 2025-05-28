Fantasy Football 2025: WR George Pickens player profile

George Pickens is the ultimate big playmaker: Pickens makes big plays at a rate that is uncommon for most wide receivers, but he doesn’t make the normal, consistent plays as much as other wide receivers.



Pickens makes big plays at a rate that is uncommon for most wide receivers, but he doesn’t make the normal, consistent plays as much as other wide receivers. Pickens lands with the Dallas Cowboys : The Cowboys' offense was below average last season by most metrics. They will need Pickens to play well and Dak Prescott at his best for Pickens to become a more consistent fantasy starter.



The Cowboys' offense was below average last season by most metrics. They will need Pickens to play well and Dak Prescott at his best for Pickens to become a more consistent fantasy starter.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 28

Player performance

Pickens was a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 after they moved on from JuJu Smith-Schuster. Pickens was a Week 1 starter and played 76% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps during his rookie season. By midseason, the Steelers traded away their previous second-round wide receiver Chase Claypool, moving Pickens up to second on the depth chart behind Diontae Johnson. He was largely used as a deep threat at a low target rate, leading to a lot of contested targets.