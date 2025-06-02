Fantasy Football 2025: WR Cooper Kupp player profile 

Cooper Kupp has been the ultimate high-risk, high-reward wide receiver: Kupp has put up several elite fantasy games over the past two seasons but has disappointed fantasy managers more often than not.

A new challenge for Kupp: The veteran wide receiver signed with the Seattle Seahawks, where the offensive philosophy will be different from that of the Los Angeles Rams.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 2

Player Performance

Cooper Kupp spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams. He finished as WR4 in 2019 and scored 439.5 PPR points in 2021, which was the most by a wide receiver in a season in NFL history. He got off to a great start in 2022, averaging 22.4 fantasy points per game through nine outings, which was the most by any wide receiver that season, before suffering a season-ending high ankle sprain that required surgery.