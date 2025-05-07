Fantasy Football 2025: WR CeeDee Lamb player profile

CeeDee Lamb fell from the top: Lamb finished first in fantasy points for wide receivers in 2023, but Dak Prescott’s accuracy declined, and then Prescott and Lamb dealt with injuries, leading to less fantasy production from Lamb.



Lamb finished first in fantasy points for wide receivers in 2023, but Dak Prescott’s accuracy declined, and then Prescott and Lamb dealt with injuries, leading to less fantasy production from Lamb. Can Prescott rebound?: Lamb has proven himself to be among the league’s top receivers, but his fantasy production ultimately depends on how well Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys' offense are doing.



PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 7

Player performance

Lamb was a first-round pick in 2020, and for four years, he improved his quality of play, leading to a higher target rate each season, and in 2023, he was the best wide receiver in fantasy football. Given his minimal competition for touches, many expected a repeat performance in 2024. He was a consensus top-three pick in 2024 drafts along with Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill. Lamb turned out to be the best option of the three.