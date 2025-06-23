Fantasy Football 2025: WR Jalen McMillan player profile

A late-season fantasy surge: Jalen McMillan finished the 2024 season well, posting the eighth-most fantasy points among wide receivers over his final five games.

McMillan's wide receiver competition increases: He faces stiff competition for targets in 2025 after the Buccaneers added Emeka Egbuka to an already crowded wide receiver room that includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 23

Player Performance

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made Jalen McMillan the 92nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after his impressive slot career at Washington. He joined a team that was set at X receiver with Mike Evans and in the slot with Chris Godwin, so McMillan learned the Z receiver position. He competed with Trey Palmer for the job in three-receiver sets during the preseason and won the job for Week 1. He played more than 77% of snaps in the first three weeks but caught only one pass in each game.