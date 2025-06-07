Fantasy Football 2025: QB Drake Maye player profile

Drake Maye had a consistent rookie season: Maye typically had 210-290 passing yards, a touchdown and a few scrambles, putting him at QB12-QB18 for most weeks of the season.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, June 7

Player performance

Drake Maye was the third overall pick of the 2024 draft. The New England Patriots decided to start Jacoby Brissett for the first five weeks of the season, but Maye took over in Week 6. He was the starter over the rest of the season, but there were three games where he played 30% of New England's offensive snaps or less due to injury, which skews some of his per-game stats.