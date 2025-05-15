Fantasy Football 2025: WR Terry McLaurin player profile 

Terry McLaurin is the contested catch king: McLaurin had the best contested catch rate of any wide receiver in a season over the past six years.



The Washington Commanders' offense was greatly improved, helping McLaurin to 13 touchdowns. That total could regress a little this season.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Player performance

McLaurin was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and instantly became the best wide receiver in Washington. His PFF receiving grade has varied from 74.5-86.5 over his six seasons in Washington. McLaurin has been very consistent, finishing with between 900-1,200 receiving yards each season. After a more limited role in his rookie season, he’s caught between 77-88 passes each year.