Fantasy Football 2025: RB Rico Dowdle player profile 

Rico Dowdle has worked his way to becoming a starting-caliber player: The undrafted free agent was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and spent years as a special-teamer while dealing with injuries before finally winning the starting job last season.

The Carolina Panthers‘ new handcuff running back: Dowdle landed in Carolina, where he will simply be Chuba Hubbard‘s handcuff.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 16

Player Performance

Rico Dowdle was an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina in 2020 who made the Dallas Cowboys‘ roster in his first season. He was primarily a special-teams player, logging more than 200 special-teams snaps compared to 13 offensive snaps in his rookie campaign. He missed all of 2021 with a hip injury and played significantly on special teams and barely on offense again in 2022 before suffering an ankle injury, which cost him the rest of that season.