Fantasy Football 2025: WR Wan'Dale Robinson player profile

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 24

Player performance

Wan’Dale Robinson was a second-round pick by the New York Giants in 2022. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound receiver has spent his NFL career as a slot receiver in three-receiver sets. A patella sprain in Week 1 of his rookie season caused him to miss four games. He played between 68-76% of New York's offensive snaps for four weeks, culminating in a game with nine receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, but an ACL tear cut short his season.

Robinson returned after missing the first two weeks of the season. He was eased into action and then played in two-thirds of New York's offensive snaps over the rest of the year. He never posted a game as good as his top game from 2022. His snap total increased, but his target rate decreased, leaving him with fewer receiving yards per game.

In 2024, Robinson’s routes per game increased significantly. His target rate also increased. This led to a substantial increase in receptions. However, his catch rate declined despite a similar average depth of target from the previous season. A high rate of his passes were contested despite his low average depth of target, and he dropped seven passes. His yards per reception dropped.

This gave him a ridiculous stat line of 132 targets leading to 93 receptions and 699 yards with three touchdowns. This made him a low-end WR3 who has a high ceiling and low floor. Part of the problem is that he was only used on those short passes, as 108 of his 132 targets were on passes nine yards in the air or less, the most for all wide receivers. Robinson has been able to gain separation when he’s been in position to do so, and he’s avoided a lot of tackles, but a combination of inaccurate passes and defenses being in good position led to a low yards after the catch total. His 0.033 avoided tackles per route have been the seventh-most among wide receivers in his career.

Projected role

The Giants didn’t make any significant changes to their wide receiver room, with the top four wide receivers remaining the same to last season. The Giants similarly kept their tight end room intact and added Cameron Skattebo at running back. Robinson will remain the slot receiver in three-receiver sets. The only other change we might see is Jalin Hyatt taking some playing time from Darius Slayton, but that should have no impact on Robinson.

This means Robinson should remain the clear second target in the offense behind Malik Nabers. The duo were the targets on 55.6% of Giants passes last season, the most by a pair of players in the last decade. While there is a decent chance Robinson sees fewer targets this season, it won’t be because of increased competition for targets.

Impact of teammates

Robinson will continue catching passes in Brian Daboll’s offense. On the bright side, Daboll has been very willing to make Robinson a focal point in the offense. On the downside, Daboll might also be responsible for Robinson’s low average depth of target, impacting his low efficiency.

The big change for the Giants will be at quarterback, where Russell Wilson is expected to win the starting job, although there is also a significant chance Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston play this season. All three quarterbacks have a high rate of throwing deep passes, which isn’t great for Robinson. Wilson also has a high rate of checking down to his running backs in recent seasons. However, Wilson also has a very high accurate pass rate, particularly on short passes. While Robinson might see fewer targets from his quarterback’s tendencies, the targets he does see should be more accurate, leading to the passes being easier to catch and allowing Robinson to focus more on making plays after the catch. Wilson also has a history earlier in his career of working with slot receivers, including Doug Baldwin, Golden Tate and Tyler Lockett. Ideally, some of that success carries on with Robinson.

Bottom line

Fantasy football is all about volume, and Wan’Dale Robinson had a lot of it last season. While his target total will likely decrease this season with the quarterback change, the targets Robinson does see should be of higher quality. That will ideally be enough to offset the fewer targets and allow Robinson to be a more reliable WR3 option.

