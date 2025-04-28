Fantasy Football 2025: Matthew Golden player profile 

Matthew Golden shined during the playoffs: There is likely no player whose draft stock rose thanks to the expanded College Football Playoffs than Golden.

An opportunity with the Green Bay Packers: The Packers lack an actual number one wide receiver, which could allow Golden to step into that role. His high-end zone target rate could also translate to a lot of touchdowns as a rookie.

Celebrate the 2025 NFL Draft with 25% off PFF+: Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 28

Player Performance

Matthew Golden spent his first two seasons in Houston, at one point playing with Tank Dell, before transferring to Texas. At Houston, he was usually a role player outside of some dominant performances, primarily against non-conference opponents. At Texas, he led the wide receiver room in offensive snaps and routes run in the regular season, but multiple wide receivers earned a higher PFF overall grade than him. He posted 1.6 yards per route run in the regular season, fifth among Texas' top six wide receivers.