Fantasy Football 2025: RB Blake Corum player profile 

Blake Corum received limited action in 2024: Corum averaged 3.4 carries per game and got injured during his one game as a starter.

Corum needs to start to have value: Rams head coach Sean McVay has used one clear lead runner during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, so Corum will be a must-start fantasy asset if he can become the starter at some point but will have no value otherwise.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 16

Player Performance

The Los Angeles Rams made running back Blake Corum the 83rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, slotting him in as Kyren Williams‘ backup. It was clear that Corum wouldn’t have any fantasy value if everything went according to plan, but there was at least a chance for him to overtake Williams on the depth chart. If that had come to fruition, Corum would have top-15 fantasy potential. However, Williams stayed healthy all season and remained the starter.