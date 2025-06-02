Fantasy Football 2025: WR Stefon Diggs player profile 

Stefon Diggs has a great opportunity: Diggs joined the New England Patriots this offseason and can be their top option in the passing game, unlike last season with the Texans.

Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL: The 31-year-old might not be ready for Week 1, and even if he is cleared to play, he could look like a different player.

PFF's Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 2

Player Performance

Stefon Diggs has spent a decade in the NFL: five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, four with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Houston Texans. He has averaged anywhere from 55-95 receiving yards per game and a touchdown in nearly 50% of his games.