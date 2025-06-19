Fantasy Football 2025: TE Brenton Strange player profile

Brenton Strange takes advantage of his opportunity: Strange started eight games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Evan Engram’s absence, and showed he could handle a larger role.



Heading into 2025, Strange is set to be the clear lead tight end for the Jaguars, offering fantasy football managers a potential sleeper option.

PFF's Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF's exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, June 19

Player performance

Brenton Strange was a late second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, where he was third on the depth chart behind Evan Engram and Luke Farrell. Strange didn’t do anything noticeable from a grades perspective and caught five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown on the season. Strange surpassed Farrell on the depth chart at some point during the 2024 offseason, as Strange played 19 snaps to Farrell's 14 in Week 1.

Engram suffered an injury during warm-ups of Week 2, causing him to miss four games. Strange became the starter and averaged 73.9% of Jacksonville's offensive snaps during that four-week stretch. He didn’t receive a high target rate, but he scored twice and had a game with 65 receiving yards. His 36 fantasy points during that stretch were the ninth-most among tight ends. Engram returned in Week 6, bringing Strange back to a backup role. He typically played more than 35% of the offensive snaps and managed one game with five receptions for 59 yards.

Engram missed the last four games of the season, allowing Strange to return to the starting lineup. He averaged 69.4% of the snaps during those four games. He had two strong games with 11 receptions for 73 yards and four receptions for 60 yards. Additionally, he had two quiet games. He scored 30.5 fantasy points during those four weeks, which was 17th best. He ultimately had 8.3 fantasy points per game as a starter, 19th among tight ends. He had a very high 50.6% single coverage open target rate.

Projected role

The Jaguars released Engram and lost Farrell in free agency. This has moved Strange into the clear lead tight end for the Jaguars. The Jaguars added multiple veteran tight ends in Johnny Mundt, Hunter Long and Quintin Morris, but all of them have been primarily run-blocking tight ends throughout their career. Strange should be running a route on the vast majority of passing plays this season.

The Jaguars were one of the few teams to make a change at their top tight end spot. The Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets all added rookie tight ends, while the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers added veteran tight ends who will be at least 30 years old by the start of the season. It’s fair to call Strange one of the very few non-rookie sleeper options at the position.

The Jaguars have also made changes to their wide receiver room. Brian Thomas Jr. became one of the top wide receivers in the league as a rookie, and Jacksonville spent its second overall pick on Travis Hunter. Strange will be the third receiving option on the team at best.

Impact of teammates

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new head coach in Liam Coen. While Coen has generally had a balanced offense with a lead tight end, the tight end position hasn’t been a high priority in the offense. Cade Otton was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ lead tight end last season, and he finished eighth in offensive snaps. Otton had the best season of his career, mainly due to a three-game stretch with 25 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns, but that only happened when the top two wide receivers were injured. He averaged 31.1 yards per game and scored one touchdown over his 11 games. Tyler Higbee finished fourth in the league in snaps in 2022. Higbee averaged 9.2 fantasy points per game when Cooper Kupp was healthy and 9.9 without him. The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have a clear second wide receiver option, like the Buccaneers in 2024 or the Jaguars this season.

Strange will be catching passes from Trevor Lawrence, as he has throughout his NFL career. Lawrence had a high rate of throwing to tight ends with Engram. That will ideally help influence the offense and allow him to have a higher target rate than past Coen’s tight ends. However, Lawrence also has a very high first read rate, and Doug Pederson had no problem designing passes for tight ends. It’s unlikely Strange will have that high of a first read rate.

Bottom line

Brenton Strange didn’t show enough to be a consistent fantasy starter in his eight starts last season, and he now has more competition for targets due to a new offensive coordinator that’s had a lot of success with wide receivers. However, Strange is one of the few sleeper veteran options for someone who wants to take a swing late in a draft. Strange could be a great waiver wire target in season if Brian Thomas Jr. or Travis Hunter suffers an injury.

