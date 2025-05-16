Fantasy Football 2025: QB Jalen Hurts player profile 

Jalen Hurts has always been a top-six fantasy quarterback: He’s ranked in the top six in fantasy points per start in every year of his career, and everyone is expecting him to finish in that range again this season.



He’s ranked in the top six in fantasy points per start in every year of his career, and everyone is expecting him to finish in that range again this season. Will he bounce back?: Hurts’ fantasy production was down from several factors. There are many reasons his value could increase, but Saquon Barkley’s presence will slow him down.



Hurts’ fantasy production was down from several factors. There are many reasons his value could increase, but Saquon Barkley’s presence will slow him down. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 16

Player performance

Jalen Hurts became the Eagles' starting quarterback during the last four weeks of his rookie season, where he averaged 25.2 fantasy points per game, ranking ninth-best among quarterbacks. He’s been a mainstay near the top of the quarterback rankings, finishing sixth, first, second and sixth in fantasy points per game over the last four seasons.