Fantasy Football 2025: RB Derrick Henry player profile 

Derrick Henry sets a career-best mark: His 94.0 offensive grade and 93.1 rushing grade were both the best in Henry’s nine-year NFL career.



His 94.0 offensive grade and 93.1 rushing grade were both the best in Henry’s nine-year NFL career. Will the 31-year-old rest?: Henry will be 31 by the start of the season with over 2,000 career carries. The Baltimore Ravens may rest him more frequently while Keaton Mitchell is healthy.



Henry will be 31 by the start of the season with over 2,000 career carries. The Baltimore Ravens may rest him more frequently while Keaton Mitchell is healthy. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 13

Player performance

Henry had an eight-year career with the Tennessee Titans, including four years leading the league in rushing attempts, six-straight seasons with double-digit touchdowns and the 2,027-yard season in 2020. His career seemed to be on the downswing in the last two years at Tennessee, but the offensive line he was running behind also wasn’t nearly as good.