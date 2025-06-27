Fantasy Football 2025: QB Geno Smith player profile

Geno Smith has been consistently good: Smith’s solid play each of the past three years has made him a top-10 quarterback by PFF passing grade.



Smith’s solid play each of the past three years has made him a top-10 quarterback by PFF passing grade. Reason for optimism in Las Vegas: The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line is notably better than the Seattle Seahawks‘ lines from past seasons, which could result in better fantasy results than recent seasons.



The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line is notably better than the Seattle Seahawks‘ lines from past seasons, which could result in better fantasy results than recent seasons. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 27

Player performance

Geno Smith started his NFL career in 2013 as the New York Jets‘ starting quarterback. After two seasons as a starter, ranking outside the top-30 quarterbacks in fantasy points per game, Smith was benched. He was the Jets' backup for two years, the New York Giants‘ backup for one year, and the Los Angeles Chargers‘ backup for one year. Smith landed with the Seattle Seahawks with Pete Carroll as head coach in 2019.