Fantasy Football 2025: WR Ja'Marr Chase player profile

Ja’Marr Chase reached WR1 status: While Chase isn’t the highest graded receiver, he led all wide receivers in both fantasy points at 403, and fantasy points per game at 23.7, with a large gap between him and the rest of the pack.



While Chase isn’t the highest graded receiver, he led all wide receivers in both fantasy points at 403, and fantasy points per game at 23.7, with a large gap between him and the rest of the pack. The Cincinnati Bengals made minimal changes: The Bengals had one of the most explosive passing games in the league, so they made no changes to the staff or players involved in the passing game.



The Bengals had one of the most explosive passing games in the league, so they made no changes to the staff or players involved in the passing game. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 5

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Player performance

Chase has been a consistent, excellent, but not elite, wide receiver, whose situation has elevated his fantasy performances to elite. He’s consistently graded between 84.9 to 86.1 in his four NFL seasons. That consistent, strong play has led to a 90.7 receiving grade over the last three seasons, which ranks ninth among all wide receivers.