Fantasy Football 2025: QB Bryce Young player profile

Bryce Young ‘s late-season surge : Young finished the 2024 season strong for the Carolina Panthers, scoring at least one touchdown pass in his final 10 starts and nearly 19 PPR points per game in that stretch.



: Young finished the 2024 season strong for the Carolina Panthers, scoring at least one touchdown pass in his final 10 starts and nearly 19 PPR points per game in that stretch. Potential QB1 breakout in 2025 : Building on his end-of-season success and with new weapons like Tetairoa McMillan, Young could emerge as a reliable fantasy starter in the 2025 season.



: Building on his end-of-season success and with new weapons like Tetairoa McMillan, Young could emerge as a reliable fantasy starter in the 2025 season. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, June 26

Player performance

Bryce Young was the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He missed one game, but started the rest. He had two nice games from a fantasy perspective. In Week 5, he gained 247 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Detroit Lions, and in Week 16, he threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. He scored six touchdowns over his other 14 games and averaged 165 yards per game.