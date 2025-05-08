Fantasy Football 2025: TE Brock Bowers player profile

Brock Bowers posted an all-time great rookie season: Bowers broke the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in their rookie season, helping him earn the most total fantasy points.



Bowers broke the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in their rookie season, helping him earn the most total fantasy points. Several changes to the Las Vegas Raiders offense: The Raiders have a new head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback and running back, which should help the offense, but it could also alter Bowers’ role.



The Raiders have a new head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback and running back, which should help the offense, but it could also alter Bowers' role.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 8

Player performance

Brock Bowers joined the Las Vegas Raiders and immediately became the league’s top fantasy tight end. He led all tight ends in receptions and receiving yards as a rookie, resulting in the most fantasy points. Both Trey McBride and George Kittle missed games and finished slightly ahead of Bowers in fantasy points per game. His 88.4 receiving grade also finished third among tight ends, behind Kittle and McBride.