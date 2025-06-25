Fantasy Football 2025: RB Elijah Mitchell player profile

Career plagued by injuries: Elijah Mitchell‘s career has been significantly impacted by various injuries, including shoulder, finger, concussion, knee, MCL, groin and hamstring issues, limiting his playing time and effectiveness.



Elijah Mitchell‘s career has been significantly impacted by various injuries, including shoulder, finger, concussion, knee, MCL, groin and hamstring issues, limiting his playing time and effectiveness. Kansas City Chiefs opportunity: Mitchell now has a chance to revive his career with the Chiefs in 2025, where his potential role depends heavily on his recovery from injuries and competition in the backfield.



Mitchell now has a chance to revive his career with the Chiefs in 2025, where his potential role depends heavily on his recovery from injuries and competition in the backfield.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 25

Player Performance

Elijah Mitchell was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, but he played well enough to move up the depth chart past fellow rookie Trey Sermon and veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. to be Raheem Mostert’s backup. Mostert suffered a season-ending injury after just four snaps, leading Mitchell to run 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in his very first game.