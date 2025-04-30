Fantasy Football 2025: RB Cameron Skattebo player profile

Cameron Skattebo is among the most unique backs: His measurables are either near the top or bottom among other running backs, depending on the category.



Skattebo is among the best running backs on non-perfectly blocked runs, which should give him an edge over other Giants running backs, given the Giants' offensive line.

Player performance

Cameron Skattebo started his career as a backup for the Big Sky’s Sacramento State Hornets. He averaged 9.1 yards per carry in his first season, leading to a starting job in 2022. He again received a high rushing grade with 7.0 yards per carry, leading him to transfer to Arizona State. He continued in a feature role in 2023, but his numbers were roughly half as good with much stronger competition. He improved in a big way for his final collegiate season to be one of the highest-graded running backs in the FBS.