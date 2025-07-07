2025 fantasy football superflex rankings

Jayden Daniels takes the top spot: The gap in fantasy points per game between Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson was minimal last season. But Daniels gets a boost in 2025 with the additions of Deebo Samuel Sr. and Laremy Tunsil in Washington, while Allen and Jackson have seen their rushing workloads steadily decline. That makes Daniels the top fantasy quarterback heading into this season.

Wait on your second quarterback: With nearly two dozen quarterbacks to feel optimistic about in 2025, it’s perfectly viable to wait and be among the last teams to draft a QB2 in superflex formats.

With the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, it’s time to lock in your fantasy football strategy with the most accurate superflex redraft PPR rankings available. These rankings take into account current depth charts, projected roles and coaching tendencies to highlight players poised for early and sustained fantasy value. Curated by Nathan Jahnke — one of the industry’s most accurate rankers with multiple top-five finishes in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition — this list gives you a trusted edge for draft day.

Jayden Daniels averaged 23.7 fantasy points per game last season in games he both started and finished, which ranked third-best among all quarterbacks. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were the two quarterbacks ahead of him, but they both set career lows in rushing attempts per game. Those rates typically decline with age. The Commanders gave Daniels significant upgrades with Deebo Samuel Sr. at wide receiver and Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. Those moves could be enough to move Daniels to the top of the quarterback ranks by the end of the season.

Allen has been the most consistent player from a fantasy football perspective. He’s ranked among the top three quarterbacks in fantasy points per game in the last five seasons. He might not be the best passer or rusher, but he’s a better rusher than the other top passers and a better passer than the other top rushers. The Bills used to be among the most pass-heavy teams in the league, but under Joe Brady, they’ve been more balanced. Combine that with the Bills' positive game scripts, which has led to a notable decrease in dropbacks per game. That has moved Allen from 24-25 fantasy points per game to 22-23. This should remain the case this season, unless he starts to run the ball less often, which is typical of quarterbacks as they age.

Lamar Jackson has routinely ranked as a top-eight fantasy quarterback, finishing with two of the best fantasy seasons for a quarterback ever, including last season. He’s evolved from the best rushing quarterback ever to one who runs less often but is a top-tier passer. Volume is a little bit of an issue. It was overcome last season with unsustainably high rate stats. We should expect some regression this season, but that regression should keep him in that top-eight fantasy quarterback range, and he remains one of the top few quarterbacks worth drafting.

Hurts has been a consistent quality fantasy starter since becoming the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starter late in 2020. His 22.6 fantasy points per start since 2020 ranks second-best for all quarterbacks, behind Josh Allen. For many reasons, his fantasy points per start hit a new low last season. A lot of his stats that were down last season should bounce back this season, except for passing dropbacks per game. While that might increase from last season, Saquon Barkley’s presence will ensure he remains below league average in dropbacks per game.

Burrow has shown he can be an elite fantasy quarterback option despite not having the rushing production of the other top quarterbacks. His 652 passing attempts were the most for a quarterback last season and tied for the 20th-most in league history. This helped him to the most completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns on the season. While non-rushing quarterbacks are more volatile from season to season, Burrow’s health and continuity among the coaching staff and surrounding offensive players make it more likely That He can finish with around the same fantasy points per game this season as he did last season.