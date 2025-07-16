Perfect 10-team, Pick 2 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round

Bijan Robinson is the ideal first-round pick: It’s possible to land an elite wide receiver in the second round and harder to find an elite running back option in that round, making Robinson the best option in the first round for 10-team leagues.



It’s possible to land an elite wide receiver in the second round and harder to find an elite running back option in that round, making Robinson the best option in the first round for 10-team leagues. Add a quarterback and tight end early: By finding multiple elite players at both positions, it’s easier to stand out while also stockpiling running backs and wide receivers in the later rounds.



This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single quarterback, redraft, PPR fantasy football leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! to deliver a round-by-round guide for managers picking second overall. To find more information about any player mentioned in this article, click on the player's name to find their fantasy football player profile.

Round 1, Pick 2: Draft a running back

Ja’Marr Chase has the highest ADP at ESPN, Sleeper, and Yahoo!, which means he is the only player likely to be off the board at this point. There is some level of risk to every other wide receiver on the board, as Justin Jefferson is playing with a new quarterback and CeeDee Lamb is coming back from injury with a quarterback who is also coming back from injury and wasn’t playing well last season before the injury. This means that picking the top running back is the best option, and Bijan Robinson is the top available running back. If a running back is selected first overall, it’s fine to pivot to Chase, and then switch from wide receiver to running back with a different early pick.