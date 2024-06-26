All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty superflex top 325

2WHYB2P Las Vegas, United States. 11th Feb, 2024. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Five veteran quarterbacks in the top seven: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are all 28 years old or younger and averaged at least 21 fantasy points per game in either 2022 or 2023.
  • Two impressive sophomores: Typically, rookie quarterbacks don’t become fantasy starters in their rookie season, but C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson averaged over 18 fantasy points per game last season and should be even better this year and beyond.
  • 60 rookies in the top 325: The combination of an excellent wide receiver rookie class, six quarterbacks picked in the top 12 and at least some potential stars at running back and tight end produces several intriguing first-year players.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, here is the most recent version of my dynasty rankings for superflex, PPR leagues. Dynasty rankings for single quarterback leagues can be found here, as well as rookie rankings for single quarterback leagues here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 26th
Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier
1 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 1
2 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB2 1
3 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB3 1
4 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB4 1
5 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB5 1
6 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB6 1
7 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB7 1
8 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR1 1
9 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR2 2
10 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR3 2
11 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR4 2
12 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR5 2
13 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR6 2
14 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB1 2
15 RB Breece Hall Jets RB2 2
16 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 2
17 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR7 2
18 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB3 2
19 WR Drake London Falcons WR8 2
20 WR Chris Olave Saints WR9 2
21 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR10 2
22 QB Jordan Love Packers QB8 2
23 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB9 2
24 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB10 2
25 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB11 2
26 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB12 2
27 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB4 3
28 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR11 3
29 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE2 3
30 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB5 3
31 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR12 3
32 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB6 3
33 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB13 3
34 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB7 3
35 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB14 3
36 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE3 3
37 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR13 3
38 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR14 3
39 WR Nico Collins Texans WR15 3
40 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR16 4
41 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB8 4
42 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB15 4
43 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR17 4
44 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB9 4
45 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE4 4
46 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB10 4
47 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB11 4
48 RB James Cook Bills RB12 4
49 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE5 4
50 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR18 4
51 WR George Pickens Steelers WR19 4
52 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB16 4
53 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB13 4
54 WR Tank Dell Texans WR20 4
55 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR21 4
56 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR22 4
57 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR23 4
58 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB14 4
59 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR24 4
60 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR25 4
61 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR26 4
62 QB Jared Goff Lions QB17 4
63 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE6 4
64 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR27 4
65 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE7 5
66 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB18 5
67 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB15 5
68 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR28 5
69 QB Will Levis Titans QB19 5
70 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB20 5
71 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB21 5
72 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR29 5
73 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR30 5
74 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE8 5
75 TE George Kittle 49ers TE9 5
76 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR31 5
77 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB22 5
78 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB23 6
79 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE10 6
80 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB24 6
81 RB Zamir White Raiders RB16 6
82 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB25 6
83 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE11 6
84 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR32 6
85 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR33 6
86 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB17 6
87 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR34 6
88 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR35 6
89 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB18 6
90 TE David Njoku Browns TE12 6
91 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB26 6
92 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR36 6
93 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB19 6
94 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB20 6
95 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB27 6
96 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB28 6
97 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR37 6
98 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB21 6
99 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR38 6
100 WR Christian Watson Packers WR39 6
101 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB22 6
102 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB23 7
103 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR40 7
104 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB24 7
105 RB David Montgomery Lions RB25 7
106 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR41 7
107 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB29 7
108 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB26 7
109 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR42 7
110 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR43 7
111 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR44 7
112 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB27 7
113 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB28 7
114 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR45 7
115 QB Derek Carr Saints QB30 7
116 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR46 7
117 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR47 7
118 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB29 7
119 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB31 7
120 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB32 7
121 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR48 7
122 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB30 7
123 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE13 7
124 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB31 7
125 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB32 7
126 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB33 7
127 RB Blake Corum Rams RB34 7
128 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB35 7
129 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB36 7
130 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE14 7
131 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE15 7
132 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR49 7
133 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB37 7
134 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR50 8
135 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB38 8
136 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB39 8
137 RB James Conner Cardinals RB40 8
138 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR51 8
139 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR52 8
140 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR53 8
141 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE16 8
142 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR54 8
143 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR55 8
144 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB33 8
145 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB41 8
146 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB42 8
147 WR Josh Downs Colts WR56 8
148 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR57 8
149 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR58 8
150 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB43 8
151 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR59 8
152 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB44 8
153 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR60 8
154 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR61 8
155 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR62 8
156 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB45 8
157 WR Mike Williams Jets WR63 8
158 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR64 8
159 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB46 8
160 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR65 8
161 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR66 8
162 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB47 8
163 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB48 8
164 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR67 9
165 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB34 9
166 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB49 9
167 RB Ray Davis Bills RB50 9
168 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB51 9
169 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB52 9
170 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR68 9
171 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR69 9
172 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR70 9
173 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR71 9
174 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB53 9
175 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR72 9
176 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB54 9
177 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB55 9
178 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR73 9
179 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR74 9
180 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR75 9
181 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR76 9
182 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE17 9
183 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB56 9
184 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE18 9
185 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE19 9
186 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB57 9
187 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR77 9
188 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB58 9
189 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE20 9
190 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB35 9
191 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR78 9
192 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR79 9
193 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB59 9
194 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR80 9
195 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB60 9
196 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB61 9
197 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR81 9
198 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB62 9
199 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE21 9
200 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB63 9
201 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR82 9
202 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB64 9
203 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB65 9
204 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB66 9
205 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR83 9
206 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB67 9
207 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR84 9
208 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB36 9
209 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR85 9
210 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR86 9
211 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR87 9
212 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE22 9
213 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB68 9
214 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE23 9
215 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE24 9
216 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR88 9
217 QB Drew Lock Giants QB37 9
218 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE25 9
219 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE26 10
220 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE27 10
221 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB38 10
222 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR89 10
223 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB39 10
224 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE28 10
225 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR90 10
226 QB Jacoby Brissett Patriots QB40 10
227 QB Zach Wilson Broncos QB41 10
228 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR91 10
229 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR92 10
230 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB42 10
231 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE29 10
232 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR93 10
233 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE30 10
234 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE31 10
235 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR94 10
236 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR95 10
237 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR96 10
238 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE32 10
239 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE33 10
240 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE34 10
241 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR97 10
242 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB69 10
243 QB Spencer Rattler Saints QB43 10
244 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB70 10
245 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB71 10
246 RB Evan Hull Colts RB72 10
247 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR98 10
248 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR99 10
249 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB73 10
250 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR100 10
251 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE35 10
252 QB Jordan Travis Jets QB44 10
253 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE36 10
254 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR101 10
255 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR102 10
256 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB74 10
257 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB75 10
258 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB76 10
259 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE37 10
260 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB77 10
261 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE38 10
262 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB78 10
263 QB Jameis Winston Browns QB45 10
264 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR103 10
265 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR104 10
266 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE39 10
267 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB79 10
268 WR Noah Brown Texans WR105 10
269 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB80 10
270 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE40 10
271 RB Eric Gray Giants RB81 10
272 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR106 10
273 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR107 10
274 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR108 10
275 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE41 10
276 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB82 10
277 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB83 10
278 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR109 10
279 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR110 10
280 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR111 10
281 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB84 10
282 WR Bo Melton Packers WR112 10
283 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE42 10
284 WR Quez Watkins Steelers WR113 10
285 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB85 10
286 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB86 10
287 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB87 10
288 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR114 10
289 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR115 10
290 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE43 10
291 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE44 10
292 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR116 10
293 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR117 10
294 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE45 10
295 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB88 10
296 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR118 10
297 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR119 10
298 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR120 10
299 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE46 10
300 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE47 10
301 WR Parris Campbell Eagles WR121 10
302 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB89 10
303 WR Michael Gallup Raiders WR122 10
304 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE48 10
305 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE49 10
306 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR123 10
307 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB90 10
308 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR124 10
309 TE Erick All Jr. Bengals TE50 10
310 WR Bub Means Saints WR125 10
311 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Bills WR126 10
312 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE51 10
313 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE52 10
314 WR KaVontae Turpin Cowboys WR127 10
315 WR Jamari Thrash Browns WR128 10
316 TE Cade Stover Texans TE53 10
317 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB91 10
318 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB92 10
319 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE54 10
320 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR129 10
321 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE55 10
322 RB Isaiah Spiller Chargers RB93 10
323 WR Anthony Gould Colts WR130 10
324 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE56 10
325 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB94 10
