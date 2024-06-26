Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty superflex top 325

Five veteran quarterbacks in the top seven: Josh Allen , Patrick Mahomes , Jalen Hurts , Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are all 28 years old or younger and averaged at least 21 fantasy points per game in either 2022 or 2023.

Two impressive sophomores: Typically, rookie quarterbacks don’t become fantasy starters in their rookie season, but C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson averaged over 18 fantasy points per game last season and should be even better this year and beyond.

60 rookies in the top 325: The combination of an excellent wide receiver rookie class, six quarterbacks picked in the top 12 and at least some potential stars at running back and tight end produces several intriguing first-year players.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, here is the most recent version of my dynasty rankings for superflex, PPR leagues. Dynasty rankings for single quarterback leagues can be found here, as well as rookie rankings for single quarterback leagues here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 26th