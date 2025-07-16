Perfect 10-team, Pick 3 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round

Pick a quarterback like Jayden Daniels early: By adding one or more players who are the best at their position, it’s easier to stockpile players at other positions.



By adding one or more players who are the best at their position, it’s easier to stockpile players at other positions. Bijan Robinson ideally falls to third: While some might consider Robinson the top overall option in the draft, in the typical draft, he is a value at third after Ja’Marr Chase and Saquon Barkley.



While some might consider Robinson the top overall option in the draft, in the typical draft, he is a value at third after Ja'Marr Chase and Saquon Barkley.

This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single quarterback, redraft, PPR fantasy football leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! to deliver a round-by-round guide for managers picking first overall. To find more information about any player mentioned in this article, click on the player's name to find their fantasy football player profile.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 16

Round 1, Pick 3: Draft a running back

Ja’Marr Chase has the highest ADP at ESPN, Sleeper, and Yahoo!, which means he is the only player likely to be off the board at this point. There is some level of risk to every other wide receiver on the board. Justin Jefferson is playing with a new quarterback, and CeeDee Lamb is coming back due to injury with a quarterback who is also returning from injury and wasn’t playing well last season before the injury. This means that picking the top running back is the best option. Typically, Saquon Barkley is picked second overall, allowing you to pick the top running back in our rankings, Bijan Robinson. However, if Robinson is picked second, it’s better to pivot to Jahmyr Gibbs instead of Barkley.