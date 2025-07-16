Fantasy football: 5 bounce-back candidates for 2025

Jordan Love will look to get back closer to his first-year starter production: After impressing in his first starting season, Love was unable to build on that momentum, but there’s hope that he can push for a better result in 2025.



Jaylen Waddle and the Miami offense as a whole look to bounce back: Waddle was playing at a WR1 rate in 2023, but as the offense struggled in 2024, so did his production as he hopes to reignite that high-end receiving potential this year.



Injuries and inefficiencies are the plagues of the fantasy football world, but for those fantasy managers who are willing to forgive and forget, there are several options ready to make things right in 2025.

Listed below are five players who fantasy managers have depended on in the past but are coming off down years.

Love finally took over as the Packers' starting quarterback in 2023 after sitting for two full seasons behind Aaron Rodgers, and he immediately burst onto the fantasy scene by delivering an overall QB5 finish on the year. Love looked every bit the part of the perfect incumbent quarterback to a future Hall-of-Famer after the Packers spent a first-round pick on him in 2021. Love posted an 83.2 passing grade in 2023, a top-10 mark for the position, and helped lead the Packers to two playoff games.