Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift

• D’Andre Swift‘s big payday: Swift signed a contract with the Chicago Bears that put him among the top 10 at the position in total value, average per year, total guaranteed money and fully guaranteed money.

• A lot could go wrong: Swift’s injury history, along with the Bears' depth at the running back, the offensive line and the new offensive coordinator’s history could all lead to a long season for Swift’s fantasy managers.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.