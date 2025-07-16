Fantasy Football: 5 mid-round wide receiver values

Tetairoa McMillan is the top X receiver in the 2025 class: McMillan's production, combined with his physical traits, should provide a major boost to a Carolina Panthers offense that lacked a true X receiver last season.



McMillan's production, combined with his physical traits, should provide a major boost to a Carolina Panthers offense that lacked a true X receiver last season. Kellen Moore’s offense could benefit Chris Olave : Moore’s offense has emphasized slot receivers, which translates to fantasy points. Olave could be the primary slot receiver for the New Orleans Saints this season.



Moore's offense has emphasized slot receivers, which translates to fantasy points. Olave could be the primary slot receiver for the New Orleans Saints this season.

During a typical fantasy draft, most fantasy managers will end up with at least two wide receivers after the first five rounds.

The NFL has had draft class after draft class full of talented wide receivers, resulting in an influx of great wide receivers. This means that in fantasy drafts, there are several excellent options still available between Rounds 6-10.

These are the five best values relative to ADP during these rounds of the draft. The average draft position listed is from a consensus between ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

McMillan has spent the past three seasons as a starting receiver for the Arizona Wildcats, dominating his opposition over the last two. He recorded at least 80 receiving yards in 64% of his games during that span.