Perfect 10-team, Pick 4 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round

Trey McBride has been incredibly consistent: McBride finished as a top-six fantasy tight end for over 50% of his games last season.



McBride finished as a top-six fantasy tight end for over 50% of his games last season. Stick with a round one running back: Either Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs is very likely to be available at the fourth overall pick.



Either Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs is very likely to be available at the fourth overall pick.

This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single quarterback, redraft, PPR fantasy football leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! to deliver a round-by-round guide for managers picking first overall. To find more information about any player mentioned in this article, click on the player's name to find their fantasy football player profile.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 16

Round 1, Pick 4: Draft a running back

Typically, Ja’Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson are off the board at this point in the draft. It’s way too early for a tight end or quarterback, so the option is Gibbs, who is the clear consensus top available running back, or Justin Jefferson, who is the clear consensus top available wide receiver. Gibbs has a new offensive coordinator while Jefferson has a new quarterback, presenting some risk for both players. While Jefferson might be the safer option, Gibbs has more upside. It’s also easier to find wide receivers to be excited about in later rounds. This makes Gibbs the better option.