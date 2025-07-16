All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Perfect 10-team, Pick 1 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Ja’Marr Chase is the top option at 1.01: Chase was the clear top wide receiver last season and enough stayed the same for the Cincinnati Bengals that we can expect minimal regression.
  • Add a quarterback and tight end early: By finding multiple elite players at both positions, it’s easier to stand out while also stockpiling running backs and wide receivers in the later rounds.
  • Subscribe to PFF+Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated reading time: 13 minutes

This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single quarterback, redraft, PPR fantasy football leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! to deliver a round-by-round guide for managers picking first overall. To find more information about any player mentioned in this article, click on the player's name to find their fantasy football player profile.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 16

Round 1, Pick 1: Draft a wide receiver

Chase is the top player on the board, so he should be the first overall pick. It’s fine to pick a wide receiver or running back and build around them in the later rounds, but Chase is both the safer option and has the most upside.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.