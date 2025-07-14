Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dynasty leagues

Malik Nabers ranks third: Nabers is the youngest wide receiver among the top 30 at the position. He and Puka Nacua were the only wide receivers in the top 10 in fantasy points per game last season who will be 25 or less at the start of the season.



Ashton Jeanty lands in the top 10: While Jeanty hasn't played an NFL snap yet, he has the potential to be the top overall running back from this season on.



Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

With the 2025 NFL season approaching, now is the time to prepare for your fantasy drafts with the most accurate single-quarterback, dynasty PPR rankings available. These rankings reflect current depth charts, projected roles, and coaching tendencies to identify the players most likely to deliver early and sustained fantasy value. All rankings are curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the most accurate fantasy football rankers in the industry, with multiple top-five finishes in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition. Every player listed with a paragraph is linked to a full fantasy football profile, providing deeper context, stats, and outlooks to help you make smarter draft-day decisions. While these rankings are specifically for dynasty leagues, the paragraphs around the players are primarily focused on their 2025 outlook.

Last updated: Monday, July 14

Chase led all wide receivers in fantasy points and fantasy points per game last season. He’s consistently graded as a top-10 wide receiver, with his fantasy performance elevated by his environment. The Bengals made no changes to the coaching staff impacting Chase, the quarterback room, the wide receiver room or the tight end room. This puts Chase in one of the most pass-friendly environments in the NFL, catching passes from the best passer. While we should expect regression from anyone who finishes first in fantasy points, the lack of changes in Cincinnati should help minimize the regression.

Bijan Robinson was a rare top-10 NFL draft pick at running back, leading to hefty expectations. He began meeting those expectations over the second half of 2024, consistently playing over 70% of the Falcons' offensive snaps and running at least 17 times in all but one game. This led to 22.4 fantasy points per game over the last nine weeks. He didn’t see as many 15-plus-yard carries as other great running backs, even though he’s got the talent and speed to have those runs. It’s possible some positive regression could greatly help his fantasy production this season. He lost Drew Dalman at center and still has an elite backup in Tyler Allgeier, so there is also some room to lose fantasy value.

Nabers was a top-10 wide receiver in fantasy last season, and we should expect more of the same. The Giants' top four wide receivers and top three tight ends are identical to last season, so he didn’t gain any extra competition for targets. He had a relatively high floor and low ceiling when compared to other elite receivers last season. He gained at least eight PPR points in every game but only had three games over 85 receiving yards. That should change this season due to fewer targets thanks to Russell Wilson’s tendency to check down and more big plays thanks to Wilson’s high deep target rate.

Gibbs was the 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and is one of just three running backs selected with a top-20 pick in the last seven drafts. His playing time has been limited the past two seasons as he splits time with David Montgomery. He’s managed to be an elite fantasy option with the most fantasy points per carry over the last two seasons of any running back. When Montgomery was injured late last season, he showed he could be the best running back in fantasy football if given enough opportunity. The Lions have a new offensive coordinator and new running back coach, which could lead to an increase in chances for Gibbs, pushing him closer to the top of the fantasy draft board.

Jefferson has been the best wide receiver in the NFL since he was drafted in 2020, with a league-leading 93.6 receiving grade. He also ranks first in receiving yards per game at 96.5 and yards per route run at 2.64. He’s among the top five fantasy wide receivers in the last four seasons. No other wide receiver has accomplished that more than twice in those four years. In the previous three seasons, his fantasy points per game have been three points higher with Kirk Cousins compared to without him. That’s the difference between a top-five finish and a top-10 finish. Jefferson’s fantasy finish will depend heavily on J.J. McCarthy‘s development.