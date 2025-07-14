Perfect 10-team 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round 2.0

Bijan Robinson is the ideal first-round pick: It’s possible to land an elite wide receiver in the second round and harder to find an elite running back option in that round, making Robinson the best option in the first round for 10-team leagues.



This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR leagues is built on a consensus of average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It’s your round-by-round blueprint for building a championship roster.

Click any player’s name to unlock their full PFF fantasy profile, loaded with advanced stats, projections, and expert analysis to help you dominate your draft.

Want to customize your draft strategy even further? Use the PFF Fantasy Rankings Builder to create fully personalized rankings. It’s the fastest way to turn expert projections into your perfect cheat sheet for draft day.

Last updated: Monday, July 14

Round 1, Picks 1-10: Draft a running back or wide receiver

The first round is too early for the top quarterbacks or wide receivers. One of the best case scenarios is to add Bijan Robinson of Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. There are eight to 10 elite wide receivers this fantasy season, and most likely, you’ll be able to add one in the second round. It’s harder to end up with an elite running back in the second round or later. However, if Robinson and Gibbs are off the table, it’s perfectly reasonable to add the best available wide receiver.

Top Target: Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson was a rare top-10 NFL draft pick at running back, leading to hefty expectations. He began meeting those expectations over the second half of 2024, consistently playing over 70% of the Falcons' offensive snaps and running at least 17 times in all but one game. This led to 22.4 fantasy points per game over the last nine weeks. He didn’t see as many 15-plus-yard carries as other great running backs, even though he’s got the talent and speed to have those runs. It’s possible some positive regression could greatly help his fantasy production this season. He lost Drew Dalman at center and still has an elite backup in Tyler Allgeier, so there is also some room to lose fantasy value.

Possible Targets: Ja'Marr Chase, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Thomas Jr., Puka Nacua, Nico Collins

Round 2, Picks 11-20: Draft a wide receiver

As mentioned above, the second round is full of great wide receiver options, including several players who could finish first overall in fantasy points for wide receivers. The main reason to potentially deviate from this plan is if you picked a wide receiver in Round 1, and Christian McCaffrey is available. Otherwise, adding a great wide receiver is a straightforward plan.