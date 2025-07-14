Fantasy Football: 3 running backs who could finish No. 1 overall

Bucky Irving exceeded all expectations: Irving went from a fourth-round pick and backup to one of the best running backs in the league.



Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

There are five running backs with a clear path to being the top overall running back. Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson were all relatively close in fantasy production last season, while Christian McCaffrey was the top fantasy running back in 2023. Ashton Jeanty joins the group as one of the top prospects at the position in the last decade.

This article is for the less-obvious players who have the talent and are in a good enough situation to become the new top overall running back if everything goes right. All three have new play-callers who could potentially use them more than their previous play-callers did. None are first-round picks, and all are a good value at their current ADP. The average draft position listed is from a consensus between ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Monday, July 14

Irving was a fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers and won the backup job behind Rachaad White before Week 1. By Week 10, he was an essential part of the Buccaneers' offense, running at least 12 times each game, outside of one where he suffered an injury. Over the last five games, including the playoffs, he ran at least 15 times and caught at least two passes each week. In Week 18 and the wild-card round of the playoffs, the Buccaneers gave him a significant increase in snaps to 72% and 69%, respectively.