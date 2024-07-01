All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: PPR top 400

2RW8H7M Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, right, fends off San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By Nathan Jahnke

Marvin Harrison Jr. in the top 25: The Arizona Cardinals’ new top wide receiver should already be among the league’s top wide receivers in his rookie season.

Kyren Williams falls out of the first round: The Los Angeles Rams added Blake Corum in the third round, which was enough for Williams to become a second-round pick instead of a first.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The NFL draft is complete, leading to a large shake-up of these single quarterback, PPR rankings. These rankings were also expanded to include 400 players with kickers and team defenses. Dynasty rankings can be found here and dynasty superflex here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 1st
Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier
1 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB1 1
2 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR1 1
3 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR2 1
4 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR3 1
5 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR4 1
6 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR5 1
7 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB2 1
8 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR6 1
9 RB Breece Hall Jets RB3 2
10 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR7 2
11 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR8 2
12 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB4 2
13 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB5 2
14 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB6 2
15 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR9 2
16 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB7 2
17 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 2
18 WR Chris Olave Saints WR10 2
19 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB2 2
20 WR Drake London Falcons WR11 2
21 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB8 2
22 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB9 2
23 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR12 2
24 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB10 2
25 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR13 2
26 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 2
27 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR14 3
28 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE2 3
29 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR15 3
30 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR16 3
31 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB11 3
32 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR17 3
33 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB3 3
34 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB12 3
35 WR Nico Collins Texans WR18 3
36 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB4 3
37 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB13 3
38 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR19 3
39 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR20 3
40 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE3 4
41 RB James Cook Bills RB14 4
42 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR21 4
43 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR22 4
44 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR23 4
45 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE4 4
46 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB15 4
47 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB5 4
48 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE5 4
49 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB16 4
50 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR24 4
51 TE George Kittle 49ers TE6 4
52 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR25 4
53 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE7 4
54 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB6 4
55 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR26 4
56 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR27 4
57 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB17 4
58 WR Tank Dell Texans WR28 4
59 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB18 4
60 WR George Pickens Steelers WR29 4
61 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB19 4
62 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB7 4
63 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE8 4
64 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB8 4
65 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR30 5
66 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR31 5
67 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR32 5
68 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR33 5
69 RB David Montgomery Lions RB20 5
70 RB James Conner Cardinals RB21 5
71 RB Zamir White Raiders RB22 5
72 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR34 5
73 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB23 5
74 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB24 5
75 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR35 5
76 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR36 5
77 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB25 5
78 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR37 6
79 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB26 6
80 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR38 6
81 TE David Njoku Browns TE9 6
82 QB Jordan Love Packers QB9 6
83 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE10 6
84 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR39 6
85 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB27 6
86 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB10 6
87 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR40 6
88 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB28 6
89 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR41 6
90 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB11 6
91 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR42 6
92 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR43 6
93 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR44 6
94 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB29 6
95 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR45 6
96 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB30 6
97 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR46 6
98 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE11 6
99 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB12 6
100 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB31 6
101 WR Christian Watson Packers WR47 6
102 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB32 7
103 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB33 7
104 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB34 7
105 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB13 7
106 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR48 7
107 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB35 7
108 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB14 7
109 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB15 7
110 WR Mike Williams Jets WR49 7
111 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE12 7
112 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR50 7
113 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB36 7
114 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB37 7
115 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE13 7
116 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB38 7
117 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB16 7
118 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR51 7
119 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR52 7
120 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR53 7
121 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB39 7
122 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB17 7
123 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB40 7
124 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB41 7
125 RB Blake Corum Rams RB42 7
126 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB43 7
127 QB Jared Goff Lions QB18 7
128 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR54 7
129 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB44 7
130 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE14 7
131 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR55 7
132 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR56 7
133 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB45 7
134 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR57 8
135 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE15 8
136 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB46 8
137 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE16 8
138 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB47 8
139 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB48 8
140 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB19 8
141 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR58 8
142 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB20 8
143 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR59 8
144 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB49 8
145 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR60 8
146 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR61 8
147 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR62 8
148 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR63 8
149 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB50 8
150 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR64 8
151 WR Josh Downs Colts WR65 8
152 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR66 8
153 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR67 8
154 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB51 8
155 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB21 8
156 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB22 8
157 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB52 8
158 QB Will Levis Titans QB23 8
159 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB24 8
160 DEF Dallas Cowboys DST Cowboys DEF1 8
161 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB53 8
162 RB Ray Davis Bills RB54 8
163 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR68 8
164 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR69 9
165 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR70 9
166 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB25 9
167 DEF Baltimore Ravens DST Ravens DEF2 9
168 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB26 9
169 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR71 9
170 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR72 9
171 DEF Cleveland Browns DST Browns DEF3 9
172 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB55 9
173 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR73 9
174 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR74 9
175 DEF New York Jets DST Jets DEF4 9
176 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR75 9
177 DEF San Francisco 49ers DST 49ers DEF5 9
178 K Justin Tucker Ravens K1 9
179 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB56 9
180 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB57 9
181 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR76 9
182 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR77 9
183 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB58 9
184 DEF Miami Dolphins DST Dolphins DEF6 9
185 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB27 9
186 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR78 9
187 DEF Pittsburgh Steelers DST Steelers DEF7 9
188 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE17 9
189 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB59 9
190 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE18 9
191 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR79 9
192 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB28 9
193 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB29 9
194 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR80 9
195 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB60 9
196 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR81 9
197 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB61 9
198 K Brandon Aubrey Cowboys K2 9
199 K Jake Moody 49ers K3 9
200 QB Derek Carr Saints QB30 9
201 DEF Buffalo Bills DST Bills DEF8 9
202 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB62 9
203 DEF New Orleans Saints DST Saints DEF9 9
204 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE19 9
205 DEF Kansas City Chiefs DST Chiefs DEF10 9
206 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB63 9
207 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE20 9
208 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB64 9
209 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB65 9
210 K Harrison Butker Chiefs K4 9
211 DEF Houston Texans DST Texans DEF11 9
212 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR82 9
213 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB66 9
214 K Jake Elliott Eagles K5 9
215 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB67 9
216 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR83 9
217 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR84 9
218 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR85 9
219 K Jason Sanders Dolphins K6 10
220 K Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans K7 10
221 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB31 10
222 K Younghoe Koo Falcons K8 10
223 K Tyler Bass Bills K9 10
224 K Evan McPherson Bengals K10 10
225 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR86 10
226 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR87 10
227 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR88 10
228 K Cameron Dicker Chargers K11 10
229 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR89 10
230 DEF Jacksonville Jaguars DST Jaguars DEF12 10
231 K Cairo Santos Bears K12 10
232 K Greg Zuerlein Jets K13 10
233 DEF Chicago Bears DST Bears DEF13 10
234 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE21 10
235 DEF Indianapolis Colts DST Colts DEF14 10
236 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE22 10
237 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE23 10
238 K Matt Gay Colts K14 10
239 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE24 10
240 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE25 10
241 DEF Philadelphia Eagles DST Eagles DEF15 10
242 DEF Detroit Lions DST Lions DEF16 10
243 DEF Las Vegas Raiders DST Raiders DEF17 10
244 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB68 10
245 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE26 10
246 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR90 10
247 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB69 10
248 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB70 10
249 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR91 10
250 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE27 10
251 K Michael Badgley Lions K15 10
252 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE28 10
253 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR92 10
254 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE29 10
255 K Jason Myers Seahawks K16 10
256 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE30 10
257 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE31 10
258 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR93 10
259 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB71 10
260 DEF Cincinnati Bengals DST Bengals DEF18 10
261 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB72 10
262 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR94 10
263 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR95 10
264 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR96 10
265 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE32 10
266 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR97 10
267 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB32 10
268 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB73 10
269 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE33 10
270 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR98 10
271 K Dustin Hopkins Browns K17 10
272 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE34 10
273 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR99 10
274 WR Noah Brown Texans WR100 10
275 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR101 10
276 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB33 10
277 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE35 10
278 RB Evan Hull Colts RB74 10
279 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB75 10
280 K Blake Grupe Saints K18 10
281 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE36 10
282 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR102 10
283 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB76 10
284 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR103 10
285 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB77 10
286 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR104 10
287 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE37 10
288 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB78 10
289 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR105 10
290 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR106 10
291 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR107 10
292 DEF Minnesota Vikings DST Vikings DEF19 10
293 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR108 10
294 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB79 10
295 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB80 10
296 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR109 10
297 K Joshua Karty Rams K19 10
298 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE38 10
299 RB Eric Gray Giants RB81 10
300 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR110 10
301 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB34 10
302 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB82 10
303 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE39 10
304 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR111 10
305 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE40 10
306 DEF Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST Buccaneers DEF20 10
307 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR112 10
308 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB83 10
309 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB84 10
310 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE41 10
311 WR Quez Watkins Steelers WR113 10
312 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB85 10
313 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB86 10
314 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE42 10
315 K Chase McLaughlin Buccaneers K20 10
316 WR Bo Melton Packers WR114 10
317 DEF Green Bay Packers DST Packers DEF21 10
318 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR115 10
319 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB35 10
320 DEF New England Patriots DST Patriots DEF22 10
321 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE43 10
322 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB87 10
323 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE44 10
324 DEF Seattle Seahawks DST Seahawks DEF23 10
325 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE45 10
326 WR Michael Gallup Raiders WR116 10
327 DEF Denver Broncos DST Broncos DEF24 10
328 K Daniel Carlson Raiders K21 10
329 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR117 10
330 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB36 10
331 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB88 10
332 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR118 10
333 WR Parris Campbell Eagles WR119 10
334 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB89 10
335 RB Ameer Abdullah Raiders RB90 10
336 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Bills WR120 10
337 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE46 10
338 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR121 10
339 K Chris Boswell Steelers K22 10
340 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR122 10
341 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB91 10
342 K Matt Prater Cardinals K23 10
343 DEF New York Giants DST Giants DEF25 10
344 DEF Atlanta Falcons DST Falcons DEF26 10
345 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE47 10
346 WR Bub Means Saints WR123 10
347 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR124 10
348 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE48 10
349 QB Drew Lock Giants QB37 10
350 QB Jacoby Brissett Patriots QB38 10
351 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB92 10
352 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR125 10
353 K Wil Lutz Broncos K24 10
354 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB39 10
355 K Cam Little Jaguars K25 10
356 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR126 10
357 WR Anthony Gould Colts WR127 10
358 WR KaVontae Turpin Cowboys WR128 10
359 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE49 10
360 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB40 10
361 DEF Los Angeles Chargers DST Chargers DEF27 10
362 K Eddy Pineiro Panthers K26 10
363 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE50 10
364 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE51 10
365 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB41 10
366 QB Zach Wilson Broncos QB42 10
367 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB93 10
368 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR129 10
369 TE Erick All Jr. Bengals TE52 10
370 DEF Carolina Panthers DST Panthers DEF28 10
371 K Nick Folk Titans K27 10
372 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE53 10
373 WR Jamari Thrash Browns WR130 10
374 DEF Tennessee Titans DST Titans DEF29 10
375 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE54 10
376 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE55 10
377 TE Cade Stover Texans TE56 10
378 K Greg Joseph Packers K28 10
379 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB94 10
380 WR Braxton Berrios Dolphins WR131 10
381 RB Isaiah Spiller Chargers RB95 10
382 TE Johnny Mundt Vikings TE57 10
383 DEF Los Angeles Rams DST Rams DEF30 10
384 K Will Reichard Vikings K29 10
385 DEF Washington Commanders DST Commanders DEF31 10
386 RB Trayveon Williams Bengals RB96 10
387 WR Jamison Crowder Commanders WR132 10
388 QB Spencer Rattler Saints QB43 10
389 WR Derius Davis Chargers WR133 10
390 K Graham Gano Giants K30 10
391 K Ramiz Ahmed Commanders K31 10
392 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE58 10
393 QB Jameis Winston Browns QB44 10
394 WR Xavier Gipson Jets WR134 10
395 WR Justin Watson Chiefs WR135 10
396 QB Jordan Travis Jets QB45 10
397 DEF Arizona Cardinals DST Cardinals DEF32 10
398 K Chad Ryland Patriots K32 10
399 RB Craig Reynolds Lions RB97 10
400 TE Jared Wiley Chiefs TE59 10
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.