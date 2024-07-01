Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: PPR top 400

• Marvin Harrison Jr. in the top 25: The Arizona Cardinals’ new top wide receiver should already be among the league’s top wide receivers in his rookie season.
• Kyren Williams falls out of the first round: The Los Angeles Rams added Blake Corum in the third round, which was enough for Williams to become a second-round pick instead of a first.
The NFL draft is complete, leading to a large shake-up of these single quarterback, PPR rankings. These rankings were also expanded to include 400 players with kickers and team defenses. Dynasty rankings can be found here and dynasty superflex here.