Get 25% off a PFF+ Annual membership using code: DRAFT25
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football 2025: PFF player profiles and projections

2T9E03M Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty drops the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Air Force during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Comprehensive player previews: In-depth 2025 fantasy football breakdowns for every key player across all positions, from early picks to late-round sleepers.
  • Draft-winning insights: Get expert analysis, key stats and strategic advice to build a dominant roster for the upcoming fantasy football season.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s fantasy football player profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook. Three player profiles will be added each day throughout May and June to give analysis on the top 200 quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends heading into the fantasy season.

Last updated: 1 p.m. Monday, April 28

Running Backs

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Wide Receivers

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Tight Ends

Coming Soon!

Quarterbacks

Coming Soon!

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.