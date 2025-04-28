Fantasy Football 2025: PFF player profiles and projections

Comprehensive player previews: In-depth 2025 fantasy football breakdowns for every key player across all positions, from early picks to late-round sleepers.

PFF’s fantasy football player profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook. Three player profiles will be added each day throughout May and June to give analysis on the top 200 quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends heading into the fantasy season.

Last updated: 1 p.m. Monday, April 28

Running Backs

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Wide Receivers

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Tight Ends

Coming Soon!

Quarterbacks

Coming Soon!