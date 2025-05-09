Fantasy Football: 2025 Superflex Rookie Mock Draft

The first overall pick doesn’t change regardless of format: There is too much value with Ashton Jeanty and not enough in Cameron Ward to take quarterback first in superflex formats this season.



Four quarterbacks are selected in the first two rounds: Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough mix in thanks to this format, with both offering different paths to success.



Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

This rookie mock draft took place on the PFF Fantasy Podcast with three of PFF’s fantasy analysts – Jon Macri, Nathan Jahnke, and Nic Bodiford. This article will review the mock draft, discussing the picks and providing insight on each decision.

ROUND 1: Picks 1.01 – 1.06

Jeanty’s status as the first overall pick in rookie drafts doesn’t change in superflex, as there’s too much dynasty value to pass up on. Jahnke referenced trading out of this spot if the team drafting 1.01 was really desperate for a quarterback since the first overall pick in these rookie drafts is so valuable this year with Jeanty as the clear-cut top option.

Not all drafters are going to feel comfortable taking the shot on Hunter due to the chance that he isn’t a full-time wide receiver, but the belief in him as 1.02 in rookie drafts stems from the expectation in how the Jaguars should feed him the ball whenever he is on the field. Hunter is the top wide receiver in this class and considering the potential in him to be an impact player in the league for years to come, Hunter shouldn’t fall much further than this spot.

Hampton is likely the route that most drafters would and should go if they don’t feel comfortable betting on Hunter at 1.02, so Bodiford grabbing him here next made perfect sense. Hampton should see a lot of carries in Greg Roman’s run-heavy offense after the Chargers invested a first-round pick in him, which will create potential RB1 fantasy production.

The top four picks in this draft, however you want them ordered after Jeanty at 1.01, are all fairly “chalk” and for good reason, as each of these players has the potential to be top options in their respective offenses and push for top-12 finishes at their positions. McMillan is no different, as he can work as the clear WR1 for Bryce Young in Carolina and lead the team in receiving production on a weekly basis.

With those top four skill position players off the board, now is about the most comfortable spot in the draft to take the first quarterback. Ward doesn’t come out of college with the most impressive numbers that will point to a high-end fantasy performer, but considering the Titans investment in him with the first overall pick, he’s going to get every opportunity to prove that he was worth the pick, which is going to create fantasy value in superflex formats as a weekly starter.

Judkins leads off the next tier of non-first-round NFL draft picks thanks to his landing spot with the Browns, where he should be the lead running back for a team that may have to lean more on the running game because the passing game isn’t set up to be overly effective. Judkins offers high-end rushing upside, and if he can work his way into more of a third-down role as well, he should have no problem delivering weekly starting fantasy production.

ROUND 1: Picks 1.07 – 1.12

Dart only becomes a first-round option in superflex formats, and while there are still some strong skill position players on the board, the Giants' investment in Dart as a first-round pick should be viewed as significant. Dart isn’t likely to start in Year 1 with Russell Wilson set to lead the way, but Wilson’s one-year contract points to potential for Dart to take over the Giants offense with Malik Nabers as his top target in Year 2.

Loveland is not necessarily a popular pick here, and most drafts will have him going later than this due to the Year 1 situation, as there are so many options in Chicago that we just don’t know exactly how it’ll all shake out. For me, this was about betting on the talent, the top-10 overall pick investment, and the belief that this offense, under Ben Johnson, will find a way to make Loveland fantasy-relevant at a position where he shouldn’t have much issue returning top-12 value, even in Year 1.

Henderson will likely be the much more popular pick over Loveland, as he was looking like the clear RB3 pre-draft. Even though that’s not how he was drafted, he still got second-round capital, which is significant for his chances to find fantasy success. Henderson will compete with Rhamondre Stevenson early in his NFL career, though he offers an encouraging enough profile as a runner and receiver to eventually push for a true workhorse role at some point in his NFL career.

Harvey has a great shot to take over the Broncos' backfield, considering the team felt confident enough in him to spend a second-round pick on the UCF product, where he’ll get a chance to be Sean Payton’s next great fantasy running back. The Broncos' backfield left fantasy managers desperate for someone to emerge as a consistent option last season, and there’s reason to believe that Harvey can provide that in 2025.

Egbuka was the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft and a talented wide receiver who was a big part of Ohio State’s offense, despite never really being the top receiving option. He is unlikely to be the top receiving option in Year 1 of his NFL career with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the mix. The difference is that both Evans and Godwin are likely past their prime, which should help Egbuka’s situation improve quickly in the long term, so he is well worth betting on here near the end of Round 1.

Johnson was drafted in the third round of the NFL draft and was ready to take on a significant workload in Arthur Smith’s run-heavy offense alongside Jaylen Warren. Johnson isn’t likely to fully take over that backfield, considering Smith’s tendency to deploy more of a rotation, but he can still get enough work that he’ll push to be a weekly fantasy starter as a rookie.

ROUND 2: Picks 2.01 – 2.06

Golden’s production profile coming out of college pushed him outside of the first round of this rookie mock draft, though his first-round draft capital kept him from falling too much further than that. Golden’s NFL potential could be as a deep threat where he doesn’t have any consistent fantasy value, or he can emerge as the Packers' top wide receiver option, which is a bet worth considering at this point in drafts.

The first Day 3 player selected, and one made with my heart more so than my rankings, as Skattebo offers the kind of production profile coming out of college that more often than not will translate to fantasy success if given the opportunity. Skattebo should push for that opportunity in New York, where he can handle a decent workload on early downs and even chip in as a receiver, making him a player I felt comfortable reaching for.

Harris getting paired with Justin Herbert feels like an ideal match in terms of need for the Chargers offense, as Harris should operate as a viable outside wide receiver and deep threat, which the team sorely lacked last season. Herbert attempted the sixth-most deep throws last season (77) and earned the sixth-best passing grade when doing so (94.3). Harris makes the most sense to benefit from that considering the Lane Kiffin offense that he came from at Ole Miss, where they were one of the top teams in the nation in deep throw rate.

Warren has occasionally been the first tight end drafted in rookie drafts for drafters who aren’t in love with Loveland’s opportunity in Chicago. Warren should serve as a QB-friendly target for a still-developing Anthony Richardson in Year 1 and also carry the potential to be a top-12 tight end option as soon as his rookie year.

Higgins was selected early Round 2, landing in an offense led by C.J. Stroud, who will hopefully bounce back after a bit of a sophomore slump in comparison to his rookie year. Higgins will have to coexist with Nico Collins as the other outside wide receiver in Houston, but if Stroud gets back on track in Year 3, then there should be more than enough targets to go around for both players to carry the fantasy production that they’re currently valued with.

Burden wouldn’t likely make it to this range pre-draft, but coming out of the NFL draft, where he not only fell outside of the first round but also landed on a crowded depth chart for targets, it’s difficult to get excited enough about him to take him in Round 1. That being said, this is a great range to bet on the talent and draft capital. If he does become Ben Johnson’s top wide receiver at some point, this could be one of the best values of the draft.

ROUND 2: Picks 2.07 – 2.12

The selection of Milroe represents the start of the next group of quarterbacks worth drafting in rookie drafts, as both Milroe and the next quarterback selected were taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Milroe, specifically, offers arguably the best rushing upside of any quarterback in this class, coming out of college averaging 10.9 rushing fantasy points per game for his college career thanks to 8.7 carries per game and 55.1 rushing yards per game. While he might not get a chance to start over Sam Darnold, his upside is worth betting on in fantasy superflex drafts.

Shough might be the safer option among these two quarterbacks drafted, considering Derek Carr’s health status, as he might have to undergo surgery this offseason and not play in 2025. However, “safe” doesn’t mean that Shough is necessarily the most exciting option either, as his passing numbers coming out are well below average for a highly-drafted quarterback prospect, but his starting opportunity as a quarterback in superflex is going to carry value, so I was fine with selecting him here.

Tuten owns a strong rushing profile coming out of college, which includes an 82nd percentile career rushing grade since 2017 (93.3) and a 96th percentile missed tackles forced per attempt (0.36). With Travis Etienne in the final year of his rookie contract, Tuten’s potential beyond this season to lead this backfield is an enticing one and worth taking a shot on here near the end of Round 2.

The Raiders took Bech in the second round of the NFL draft to hopefully serve as their clear top outside wide receiver. Bech’s final season at TCU in 2024 resulted in over 1,000 receiving yards and 2.44 yards per route run, though his career numbers as a whole point to a less-impressive profile, as his career yards per route of 1.86 ranks as a 35th percentile mark among prospects since 2019. While he isn’t an ideal bet to succeed, he has a good enough shot to spend a late second-round rookie pick on him.

The Patriots, Drake Maye and fantasy managers were seemingly begging for someone to take the reins on this team’s WR1 role last season, and while Stefon Diggs is likely to fill that role in 2025, Williams could potentially get there down the road. As far as Patriots wide receivers to bet on right now in dynasty, Williams should at least be viewed as the one with the best shot to emerge as fantasy-relevant, even if the odds for some of the other receivers aren’t too far behind.

Arroyo was drafted highly (50th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks, which could allow them to feel comfortable enough to move on from Noah Fant. This would open up an ideal path to snaps and targets for Arroyo in this offense. Arroyo doesn’t necessarily have the most encouraging production profile coming out of college, but he did deal with injuries, which played a part in that, so there are still reasons to believe he can be a better NFL tight end than what his college profile would suggest.