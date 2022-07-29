NFL News & Analysis

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

By PFF Fantasy staff
Jul 29, 2022

Do not make a single pick in any of your fantasy football drafts before exploring PFF's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit.

Below you can find links to every PFF article and tool to best prepare you for your fantasy football draft. Click the links to find out more.

Table of contents:
FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS & STRATEGY

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings Hub

PPR Rankings
0.5 PPR Rankings
Non-PPR Rankings
2QB PPR Rankings

Best Ball Rankings
Dynasty Rankings
IDP Rankings

FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS BY ANALYST

Dwain McFarland
Articles Publish date
Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings for 2022 13-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings & Tiers 11-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings & Tiers 8-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings & Tiers 7-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings & Tiers 6-Jul
Ian Hartitz
Articles Publish date
2022 Top-200 Fantasy Football Rankings — Hartitz 25-Jul
Pre-Draft 2022 Rookie Fantasy Football Rankings 26-Apr
Jon Macri
Articles Publish date
2022 IDP Defensive Back Tiers 7-Jul
2022 IDP Defensive Line Tiers 30-Jun
2022 IDP Linebacker Tiers 23-Jun
Top 300 2022 Dynasty IDP Fantasy Football Rankings 31-May
Top-50 IDP dynasty rookie rankings for 2022 3-May
Nathan Jahnke
Articles Publish date
2022 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings & Tiers 27-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings 26-Jul
2022 Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings 25-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings & Tiers 20-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Top 300 Standard Rankings 18-Jul
Top 60 Dynasty Rookie Rankings 15-Jul
Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Top 300 14-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings & Tiers 13-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings & Tiers 7-Jul
Top 40 Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 6-May
Top 40 Dynasty Tight End Rankings 5-May
Top 120 Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings 4-May
Top 60 Dynasty Rookie Rankings 3-May
Top 80 Running Back Dynasty Rankings 2-May
Top 300 Dynasty Rankings 30-Apr

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy

Dwain McFarland
Articles Publish date
 The top training camp storylines for every NFC team 29-Jul
Optimal approach for picking TEs in 2022 27-Jul
Optimal approach for picking WRs in 2022 22-Jul
Optimal approach for picking RBs in 2022 21-Jul
 Optimal approach for picking QBs in 2022 14-Jul
Best-ball draft strategy for picks 9-12 on DraftKings 4-Jul
Best-ball draft strategy for picks 5-8 on DraftKings 30-Jun
Best-ball draft strategy for picks 1-4 on DraftKings 29-Jun
Eight players who could increase their receiving target totals 17-Jun
12 NFL teams to correlate and stack 15-Jun
Optimal approach to picks 1-4 3-Jun
How to identify breakout wide receiver candidates 26-May
Evaluating NFL rookie WR prospects based on routes 26-Apr
Top 5 landing spots for rookie running backs 21-Apr
Reverse engineering an adaptable, winning 2022 draft plan 8-Apr
Players to target and fade in best ball before the 2022 NFL Draft 6-Apr
Ian Hartitz
Articles Publish date
Ranking 2022's best late-round quarterbacks 22-Jul
Worst-case scenario for every top-12 quarterback in 2022 21-Jul
Handcuff running back tiers 20-Jul
Which tight ends have a chance to lead their team in targets? 15-Jul
10 volatile running backs in PPR vs standard scoring 13-Jul
10 undervalued wide receivers based on projected targets 11-Jul
27 veterans who won the NFL draft 2-May
Which incoming rookie RBs offer high-end receiving ability? 20-Apr
Post-free agency available targets breakdown 15-Apr
25 players whose stock is on the rise 7-Apr
Don't expect much from players drafted outside the top three rounds 6-Apr
Jon Macri
Articles Publish date
 2022 IDP bounce-back candidates 25-Jul
 IDP regression candidates for 2022 21-Jul
 2022 IDP Breakout Candidates 20-Jul
 Bold IDP takes for 2022 12-Jul
How NFL free agency has impacted IDP dynasty leagues 22-Mar
Kevin Cole
Articles Publish date
Undervalued rookie running backs 13-May
Undervalued rookie wide receivers 12-May
Veteran winners and losers of the 2022 NFL Draft 11-May
Rookie winners and losers of the 2022 NFL Draft 10-May
Post-draft 2022 rookie wide receiver model 4-May
Quantifying the landing spots for the 2022 third-round picks 30-Apr
Quantifying the landing spots for the 2022 second-round picks 30-Apr
Quantifying the landing spots for the 2022 first-round picks 29-Apr
The best landing spots for 2022 rookie running backs 27-Apr
The best landing spots for 2022 rookie wide receivers 26-Apr
Nathan Jahnke
Articles Publish date
The perfect 2022 fantasy football draft strategy — Picks 10-12 29-Jul
The perfect 2022 fantasy football draft strategy — Picks 7-9 28-Jul
Sleeper quarterbacks for 2022 26-Jul
The perfect 2022 fantasy football draft strategy — Picks 4-6 22-Jul
The perfect 2022 fantasy football draft strategy — Picks 1-3 21-Jul
Sleeper tight ends for 2022 19-Jul
Sleeper wide receivers for 2022 12-Jul
Sleeper running back candidates 6-Jul

BREAKOUT WIDE RECEIVER SERIES

FANTASY FOOTBALL PREVIEW FOR ALL 32 NFL TEAMS

Articles Publish date
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Buffalo Bills 16-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: New England Patriots 17-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Miami Dolphins 18-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: New York Jets 19-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Dallas Cowboys 23-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Philadelphia Eagles 24-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Washington Commanders 25-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: New York Giants 26-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Tennessee Titans 30-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Indianapolis Colts 31-May
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Houston Texans 1-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars 2-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: New Orleans Saints 7-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Atlanta Falcons 9-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Carolina Panthers 10-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Kansas City Chiefs 13-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Las Vegas Raiders 14-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Los Angeles Chargers 16-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Denver Broncos 17-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Los Angeles Rams 20-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Arizona Cardinals 21-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: San Francisco 49ers 23-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Seattle Seahawks 23-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Cincinnati Bengals 27-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers 28-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Cleveland Browns 30-Jun
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Baltimore Ravens 1-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Green Bay Packers 5-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Minnesota Vikings 6-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Chicago Bears 7-Jul
2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Detroit Lions 8-Jul

PFF FANTASY FOOTBALL TOOLS

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

PPR Rankings
0.5 PPR Rankings
Non-PPR Rankings
2QB PPR Rankings

Best Ball Rankings
Dynasty Rankings
Keeper Value Chart
IDP Rankings

2022 Fantasy Football Projections

PPR Projections
0.5 PPR Projections
Non-PPR Projections
DraftKings DFS Projections
FanDuel DFS Projections
Yahoo! DFS Projections

Best Ball Projections
Dynasty Projections
IDP Projections

Fantasy Football Mock Draft Tool (DraftMaster)

The DraftMaster tool allows you to import your league settings to gain access to customized rankings, tiered cheat sheets and auction prices. Within the DraftMaster tool, you can also run an interactive mock draft with round-by-round suggestions to help you pick the best available players in real-time based on your team needs and league settings.

2022 Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule Matrix

PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position. PFF’s version of SoS is the ONLY one available on the market that factors in PFF player grades into its methodology to improve its predictive value. This is especially important early in the season to account for roster turnover from the previous year and handling substitutes for injuries week-to-week.

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Draft Tracker 2022

    Live picks, grades and reaction to the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • NFL Draft Big Board 2023

    PFF's Big Board for the 2023 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings, and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Draft Guide 2022

    250+ three-page scouting profiles - advanced stats, 3-year grades, player comps, combine data and Senior Bowl grades - for the 2022 draft class.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
