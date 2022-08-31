Fantasy Football: IDP takeaways from Preseason Week 3

• Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn has seen his ideal IDP usage shift significantly this preseason, creating a potential concern for his fantasy value.
• Jacksonville Jaguars rookie first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd makes his preseason debut and is back on track for an every-down role.
• Houston Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre saw a large snap share closer to the line of scrimmage which should benefit his IDP value should that continue into the season.
PRESEASON TAKEAWAYS
Waiver Wire
LB – Zaire Franklin is the front-runner to start alongside Bobby Okereke for the Colts while Shaquille Leonard is expected to miss time with a back injury.
LB – Alex Singleton will likely be Denver's secondary linebacker if Jonas Griffith continues to miss time. That secondary linebacker role figures to be a smaller due to the Broncos deploying a higher rate of dime personnel this season.
EDGE – Jerry Hughes should contribute as one of the Texan's top edge defenders. A rotation is likely but alongside Jonathan Greenard, Hughes is the expected starter.
EDGE – Michael Danna continued to start alongside Frank Clark all preseason long with George Karlaftis and Carlos Dunlap active. It’s looking more and more likely that Danna could have a larger role than expected to start this season for Kansas City.
EDGE – Casey Toohill appears to be replacing Chase Young while Young is on the PUP list. Toohill would be a deeper league waiver add for volume-based production.
S – Ronnie Harrison may already be a starting safety for Cleveland but an injury to Grant Delpit in the final preseason game may open up a larger opportunity if Delpit is unable to get back healthy for Week 1.
S – Jalen Pitre is in line to start at strong safety for the Texans and played more than 50% of his defensive snaps in the box or on the defensive line in Houston's final preseason game.
Upgrades
LB – Devin Lloyd returned for the Jaguars and looked healthy in his first NFL action. He played 100% of the Jaguars' first five defensive drives and should be an every-down player once the season begins.
LB – Malcolm Rodriguez has earned a role as the team’s expected secondary linebacker. Unlikely to be a full-time role, he could still have value in deeper IDP leagues.
LB – Raekwon McMillan has won the second starting linebacker role in New England. Unfortunately, it’s likely to be a very small role in a defense that deploys a lot of dime personnel and rotates its players quite a bit.
EDGE – Hamilcar Rashed Jr. started for the Steelers on the edge while Alex Highsmith continues to miss time. He could see significant work if Highsmith misses any regular season games.
EDGE – Tyquan Lewis played the bulk of the Colts' starting snaps while Kwity Paye continues to recover from an injury. If Paye is expected to miss the start of the regular season, Lewis could see a larger role.
S – Xavier Woods played nearly 75% of his snaps closer to the line of scrimmage while Jeremy Chinn played the majority of his snaps from a deep alignment. An unexpected role change like this should have IDP managers monitoring this situation in Week 1.
S – Jonathan Owens is the Texans' starting deep safety but unlikely to be a major factor in most IDP leagues.
Downgrades
LB – Chad Muma is likely to cede the starting snaps he’s been getting this preseason to Devin Lloyd now that Lloyd is back healthy.
EDGE – Rasheem Green ceded his starting edge snaps to Jerry Hughes for the Texans this week.
EDGE – Jaelan Phillips saw a lesser role playing behind Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah in addition to coming off the field on obvious passing downs.
EDGE – Drake Jackson is playing behind multiple other 49ers edge defenders, which should hinder his playing opportunities greatly.
S – Jeremy Chinn saw a significant decrease in snaps played in the box and near the line of scrimmage. Xavier Woods played those snaps instead, which could create a large swing in both players’ IDP values if that holds to start the regular season.
S – Eric Murray played with the Texan's second-team defense and appears to have lost hope for a starting job.
S – Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips rotated with one another for the ideal box safety role, which is likely to hinder their snap opportunities each week.
CB – Jamel Dean appears to have ceded his starting cornerback job to Sean Murphy-Bunting to start this season.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|69 (9th)
|65.2% (15th)
|33.3% (16th)
|37.7% (11th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 48.8% (2nd)
NOTE: First two defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Cameron Thomas
|100%
|100%
|100%
|22.2%
|22.2%
|78.5
|Myjai Sanders
|50.0%
|44.4%
|66.7%
|22.2%
|44.4%
|67.2
|Jesse Luketa
|50.0%
|55.6%
|33.3%
|12.5%
|12.5%
|56.6
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|83.3%
|88.9%
|66.7%
|25.0%
|37.5%
|77.8
|Christian Ringo
|75.0%
|77.8%
|66.7%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|51.6
|Antwaun Woods
|58.3%
|66.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.5
|Manny Jones
|33.3%
|22.2%
|66.7%
|10.0%
|10.0%
|58.3
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Zaven Collins
|100%
|100%
|100%
|25.0%
|18.2%
|Tanner Vallejo
|100%
|100%
|100%
|8.3%
|18.2%
- The preseason, unfortunately, told us nothing about how the Cardinals plan to use Isaiah Simmons or Nick Vigil this season.
- Vigil remains a good late-round flier if he does end up starting next to Zaven Collins while Simmons plays a reduced/different role from last season.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Deionte Thompson
|100%
|33.3%
|58.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|James Wiggins
|50.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tae Daley
|50.0%
|66.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- This safety group played the entire game. Numbers are only from the first two drives when some starters were active.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Josh Jackson
|75.0%
|77.8%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|0.0%
|0
|Jace Whittaker
|50.0%
|16.7%
|83.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Marco Wilson
|25.0%
|66.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Christian Matthew
|100%
|83.3%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- This cornerback group played the entire game. Numbers are only from the first two drives when some starters were active.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|61 (21st)
|60.7% (20th)
|37.7% (12th)
|32.8 (2nd)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 28.6% (13th)
NOTE: First four defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Arnold Ebiketie
|70.0%
|64.3%
|83.3%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|61.3
|Deangelo Malone
|65.0%
|64.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.7
|Quinton Bell
|35.0%
|35.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.5
|Jordan Brailford
|30.0%
|35.7%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.1
- Rookies Arnold Ebiketie and Deangelo Malone started this game and played the majority of snaps. These numbers are from the first four drives with the “starters” only.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Timmy Horne
|70.0%
|57.1%
|100%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|70.0
|Nick Thurman
|55.0%
|50.0%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|52.1
|Abdullah Anderson
|50.0%
|57.1%
|33.3%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|80.6
|Derrick Tangelo
|35.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.2
|Darrion Daniels
|30.0%
|42.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.5
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|85.0%
|85.7%
|83.3%
|17.6%
|12.5%
|Deion Jones
|65.0%
|64.3%
|66.7%
|7.7%
|0.0%
|Dorian Etheridge
|30.0%
|28.6%
|33.3%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|Nate Landman
|15.0%
|14.3%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Deion Jones saw his first action of the preseason after undergoing surgery to repair an injury. With uncertainty surrounding his future in Atlanta, his usage will be one to watch.
- Rashaan Evans appears to be the safest bet among the Falcons’ linebackers right now.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Teez Tabor
|100%
|50.0%
|45.0%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|Henry Black
|100%
|30.0%
|50.0%
|10.0%
|10.0%
- No starters at safety in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Isaiah Oliver
|30.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Mike Ford
|60.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|1
|Darren Hall
|40.0%
|75.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Corey Ballentine
|100%
|80.0%
|15.0%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Dee Alford
|30.0%
|33.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- No starters at cornerback in this game. Dee Alford appears to have won the starting job over Isaiah Oliver in the slot.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|76 (3rd)
|55.3% (26th)
|43.4% (8th)
|43.4% (23rd)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 32.6% (9th)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Steven Means
|95.0%
|100%
|80.0%
|8.3%
|0.0%
|42.8
|Jeremiah Moon
|75.0%
|73.3%
|80.0%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|59.4
|Charles Wiley
|20.0%
|13.3%
|40.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.5
- None of the expected edge starters played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Brent Urban
|45.0%
|40.0%
|60.0%
|16.7%
|16.7%
|65.0
|Isaiah Mack
|35.0%
|33.3%
|40.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.0
|Justin Madubuike
|60.0%
|60.0%
|60.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.1
|Aaron Crawford
|30.0%
|40.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|25.0%
|69.8
|Broderick Washington Jr.
|40.0%
|40.0%
|40.0%
|16.7%
|16.7%
|51.0
- None of the expected defensive interior starters played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Kristian Welch
|100%
|100%
|100%
|10.0%
|15.0%
|Josh Ross
|75.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|13.3%
|26.7%
|Malik Harrison
|35.0%
|13.3%
|100%
|14.3%
|0.0%
- None of the expected linebackers starters played in this game.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Tony Jefferson
|100%
|10.0%
|80.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|Geno Stone
|100%
|20.0%
|60.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
- None of the expected safety starters played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Kevon Seymour
|100%
|85.0%
|10.0%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Brandon Stephens
|100%
|85.0%
|10.0%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|3
|Ar'Darius Washington
|90.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3
- None of the expected cornerback starters played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|62 (19th)
|58.1% (23rd)
|40.3% (9th)
|40.3% (17th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 21.1% (20th)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Shaq Lawson
|57.1%
|57.1%
|57.1%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|65.7
|Daniel Joseph
|14.3%
|21.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.1
|Boogie Basham
|85.7%
|78.6%
|100%
|18.2%
|18.2%
|56.8
|Mike Love
|42.9%
|42.9%
|42.9%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|61.8
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Brandin Bryant
|71.4%
|71.4%
|71.4%
|9.1%
|9.1%
|59.8
|Eli Ankou
|4.8%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0
|C.J. Brewer
|95.2%
|92.9%
|100%
|14.3%
|7.1%
|57.9
|Prince Emili
|28.6%
|28.6%
|28.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.5
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Terrel Bernard
|100%
|100%
|100%
|4.8%
|10.0%
|Tyrel Dodson
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|15.0%
|Baylon Spector
|19.0%
|21.4%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Andre Smith
|4.8%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Joe Giles-Harris
|4.8%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Damar Hamlin
|100%
|38.1%
|57.1%
|4.8%
|0.0%
|Jaquan Johnson
|100%
|57.1%
|14.3%
|4.8%
|23.8%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Cameron Lewis
|71.4%
|0.0%
|93.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3
|Christian Benford
|100%
|90.5%
|0.0%
|9.5%
|0.0%
|0
|Kaiir Elam
|100%
|90.5%
|0.0%
|9.5%
|100%
|1
- None of the expected starters at corner played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|55 (27th)
|67.3% (12th)
|25.5% (22nd)
|36.4 (9th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 20.0% (T-21st)
NOTE: First half only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Darryl Johnson
|33.3%
|36.8%
|27.3%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|71.3
|Brian Burns
|33.3%
|31.6%
|36.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|51.5
|Marquis Haynes
|70.0%
|68.4%
|72.7%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|69.3
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|63.3%
|63.2%
|63.6%
|10.0%
|20.0%
|74.8
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Matt Ioannidis
|36.7%
|36.8%
|36.4%
|12.5%
|37.5%
|80.4
|Bravvion Roy
|40.0%
|36.8%
|45.5%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|70.7
|Frank Herron
|20.0%
|26.3%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.2
|Derrick Brown
|33.3%
|36.8%
|27.3%
|57.1%
|57.1%
|93.3
|Phil Hoskins
|43.3%
|36.8%
|54.5%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|56.2
|Daviyon Nixon
|26.7%
|26.3%
|27.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.0
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Cory Littleton
|93.3%
|89.5%
|100%
|0.0%
|10.7%
|Frankie Luvu
|83.3%
|78.9%
|90.9%
|20.0%
|24.0%
|Damien Wilson
|36.7%
|47.4%
|18.2%
|0.0%
|18.2%
|Brandon Smith
|6.7%
|10.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Aron Mosby
|3.3%
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- With Shaq Thompson inactive, Cory Littleton played as the team’s primary linebacker alongside Frankie Luvu.
- Luvu should continue to see a high percentage of pass rush snaps, so a large snap share at off-ball linebacker combined with blitzing could make him an interesting deep IDP sleeper.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Xavier Woods
|86.7%
|42.3%
|26.9%
|23.1%
|7.7%
|Jeremy Chinn
|80.0%
|0.0%
|75.0%
|16.7%
|8.3%
|Juston Burris
|13.3%
|25.0%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|Kenny Robinson Jr.
|20.0%
|0.0%
|66.7%
|16.7%
|16.7%
- Xavier Woods and Jeremy Chinn started and played the large majority of the first half.
- Chinn surprisingly didn’t play a single snap in the box and ceded the heavy box role to Woods. If this role is truly swapped once the regular season starts, it will be a big blow to Chinn’s IDP value while raising Woods' stock significantly.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Jaycee Horn
|93.3%
|75.0%
|10.7%
|10.7%
|0.0%
|0
|Donte Jackson
|43.3%
|84.6%
|0.0%
|15.4%
|0.0%
|3
|C.J. Henderson
|70.0%
|90.5%
|0.0%
|9.5%
|0.0%
|3
|Tae Hayes
|3.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0
|Myles Hartsfield
|63.3%
|0.0%
|78.9%
|10.5%
|0.0%
|2
|Keith Taylor
|3.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|84 (1st)
|59.5% (21st)
|38.1% (11th)
|38.1% (12th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 12.3% (26th)
NOTE: First four defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|68.4%
|61.5%
|83.3%
|0.0%
|22.2%
|66.8
|Trevis Gipson
|84.2%
|84.6%
|83.3%
|11.1%
|33.3%
|72.7
|Sam Kamara
|15.8%
|15.4%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.9
|Dominique Robinson
|47.4%
|38.5%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|52.1
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Justin Jones
|63.2%
|61.5%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|14.3%
|63.5
|Khyiris Tonga
|52.6%
|69.2%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.6
|Mike Pennel
|31.6%
|30.8%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.0
|Trevon Coley
|36.8%
|38.5%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|75.8
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Nicholas Morrow
|100%
|100%
|100%
|5.3%
|5.6%
|Matthew Adams
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|Joe Thomas
|26.3%
|30.8
|16.7%
|0.0%
|50.0%
- Roquan Smith is back with the team and expected to resume his every-down role once the regular season kicks off.
- Nicholas Morrow is in line to start next to Smith in a near-every-down role as well.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|DeAndre Houston-Carson
|84.2%
|37.5%
|56.3%
|0.0%
|6.3%
|Elijah Hicks
|68.4%
|15.4%
|84.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Dane Cruikshank
|47.4%
|55.6%
|44.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- No starters at the safety position played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Kindle Vildor
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Kyler Gordon
|100%
|26.3%
|63.2%
|10.5%
|50.0%
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|31.6%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Davontae Harris
|26.3%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Greg Stroman
|15.8%
|66.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
- Rookie corner Kyler Gordon should continue in the starting slot role that made Kenny Moore such a successful IDP with the Colts in Matt Eberflus’ defense, assuming Tavon Young continues to miss time.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|52 (31st)
|75.0% (7th)
|23.1% (24th)
|40.4% (18th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 0.0% (32nd)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Jeffrey Gunter
|84.6%
|80.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.0
|Noah Spence
|61.5%
|60.0%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|53.8
|Raymond Johnson III
|61.5%
|60.0%
|66.7%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|55.1
- No starters on the edge played in this game for the Bengals.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Zachary Carter
|100%
|100%
|100%
|14.3%
|14.3%
|63.8
|Domenique Davis
|53.8%
|60.0%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|69.2
|Tyler Shelvin
|38.5%
|40.0%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.3
- No starters on the interior played in this game for the Bengals.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Clay Johnston
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Keandre Jones
|46.2%
|40.0%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|Tegray Scales
|53.8%
|60.0%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|42.9%
- No starters for the Bengals linebacker position played in this game.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Trayvon Henderson
|100%
|7.7%
|69.2%
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Tycen Anderson
|100%
|53.8%
|30.8%
|7.7%
|7.7%
- No starters for the Bengals safety position played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Tre Flowers
|23.1%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|1
|Jalen Davis
|100%
|0.0%
|76.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Allan George
|100%
|92.3%
|7.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Delonte Hood
|76.9%
|80.0%
|10.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|0
- No starters for the Bengals cornerback position played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|57 (25th)
|75.4% (6th)
|22.8 (25th)
|47.4% (28th)
Dime personnel rate: 1.8% (10th)
Blitz rate: 27.3% (14th)
NOTE: First four defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Isaac Rochell
|86.4%
|84.2%
|100%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|51.3
|Alex Wright
|68.2%
|68.4%
|66.7%
|14.3%
|14.3%
|61.0
|Curtis Weaver
|31.8%
|31.6%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.1
|Isaiah Thomas
|13.6%
|15.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|68.5
- None of the Browns expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Jordan Elliott
|90.9%
|89.5%
|100%
|10.0%
|10.0%
|49.3
|Taven Bryan
|86.4%
|84.2%
|100%
|22.2%
|22.2%
|60.7
|Tommy Togiai
|9.1%
|10.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|59.1
|Perrion Winfrey
|13.6%
|15.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.4
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Jeremiah Owusu- Koramoah
|77.3%
|73.7%
|100%
|5.9%
|6.3%
|Anthony Walker
|63.6%
|57.9%
|100%
|7.1%
|14.3%
|Jacob Phillips
|59.1%
|68.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|Sione Takitaki
|54.5%
|63.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|9.1%
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains the safest bet for IDP amongst this group. He did sit out the third drive of this one before coming back on for one more early in the second quarter.
- Anthony Walker and Jacob Phillips rotated a fair bit, but Phillips didn’t play a single third down while Walker was in the game, making Walker the likely secondary LB in Cleveland.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|John Johnson III
|100%
|22.7%
|54.5%
|22.7%
|0.0%
|Grant Delpit
|45.5%
|60.0%
|20.0%
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Richard LeCounte
|27.3%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|D'Anthony Bell
|31.8%
|71.4%
|0.0%
|14.3%
|14.3%
- John Johnson played his first game’s worth of preseason action and saw a slight shift toward more IDP-friendly usage than last season.
- Grant Delpit started the game with Ronnie Harrison inactive, but Delpit suffered an injury and had to leave the game. This is a situation worth monitoring because Harrison would be the automatic replacement should Delpit miss time in the regular season.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Greedy Williams
|100%
|81.8%
|0.0%
|18.2%
|0.0%
|3
|Martin Emerson
|90.9%
|85.0%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Shaun Jolly
|40.9%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Herb Miller III
|9.1%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|75 (5th)
|58.7% (22nd)
|40.0% (10th)
|41.3% (21st)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 23.8% (17th)
NOTE: First defensive drive only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Sam Williams
|100%
|100%
|100%
|14.3%
|14.3%
|62.4
|Chauncey Golston
|80.0%
|87.5%
|50.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|62.8
|Mika Tafua
|20.0%
|12.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.3
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Trysten Hill
|60.0%
|50.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.9
|Neville Gallimore
|70.0%
|62.5%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.3
|Quinton Bohanna
|40.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.5
|Carlos Watkins
|30.0%
|37.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.6
- Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore are expected contributors (the latter should start) but played just nine snaps for the entire game. These numbers are from the first drive only.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Anthony Barr
|100%
|100%
|100%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|Luke Gifford
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Israel Mukuamu
|100%
|20.0%
|50.0%
|30.0%
|0.0%
|Markquese Bell
|100%
|30.0%
|30.0%
|20.0%
|20.0%
|Tyler Coyle
|50.0%
|20.0%
|80.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|DaRon Bland
|100%
|40.0%
|50.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Nahshon Wright
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Kelvin Joseph
|10.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|40.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
- None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|65 (15th)
|72.3% (8th)
|20.0% (28th)
|44.6% (25th)
Dime personnel rate: 32.3% (1st)
Blitz rate: 31.7% (12th)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Malik Reed
|60.0%
|62.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|68.1
|Baron Browning
|60.0%
|62.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.1
|Jonathon Cooper
|40.0%
|37.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.5
|Nik Bonitto
|40.0%
|37.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.5
- The Broncos kept a clear rotation through the first defensive drive, although Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb were inactive in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Jonathan Harris
|80.0%
|87.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.7
|McTelvin Agim
|70.0%
|75.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.1
|Matt Henningsen
|50.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|59.3
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|30.0%
|25.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.2
- The Broncos did not play any of their expected starters on the interior defensive line.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Alex Singleton
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Justin Strnad
|80.0%
|87.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- The Broncos deployed Alex Singleton as their every-down linebacker in this game. That will be Josey Jewell once the season kicks off, but Singleton appears to have the second linebacker spot until Jonas Griffith returns.
- The Broncos have been the most dime-heavy team this preseason, which indicates that their secondary linebacker’s role may be limited and not very valuable for IDP outside of deeper leagues.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|P.J. Locke
|100%
|30.0%
|70.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Caden Sterns
|100%
|10.0%
|80.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|20.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- None of the Broncos starting safeties played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Blessuan Austin
|100%
|90.0%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Damarri Mathis
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Essang Bassey
|70.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
- None of the Broncos starting cornerbacks played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|64 (16th)
|32.8% (32nd)
|64.1% (1st)
|39.1% (15th)
Dime personnel rate: 3.1% (8th)
Blitz rate: 23.3% (18th)
NOTE: First five defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Aidan Hutchinson
|100%
|100%
|100%
|8.3%
|8.3%
|57.4
|Charles Harris
|100%
|100%
|100%
|10.0%
|10.0%
|76.5
|John Cominsky
|40.0%
|26.7%
|80.0%
|16.7%
|16.7%
|63.6
|Austin Bryant
|20.0%
|0.0%
|80.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|53.5
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Bruce Hector
|80.0%
|100%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|64.2
|Isaiah Buggs
|65.0%
|80.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.9
|Demetrius Taylor
|15.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|71.2
- The Lions did not play any of their expected starters on the defensive interior in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Alex Anzalone
|85.0%
|86.7%
|80.0%
|5.9%
|13.3%
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|50.0%
|60.0%
|20.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|Derrick Barnes
|35.0%
|40.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|11.1%
|Chris Board
|30.0%
|30.0%
|80.0%
|16.7%
|20.0%
- The Lions are likely to have just one full-time linebacker this season while others rotate. Alex Anzalone is the most rosterable linebacker on the team at this moment.
- Sixth-round rookie Malcolm Rodriguez has emerged as the team’s secondary linebacker for deeper IDP league purposes.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|DeShon Elliott
|100%
|10.0%
|60.0%
|20.0%
|10.0%
|Tracy Walker
|100%
|35.0%
|55.0%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|Juju Hughes
|20.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kerby Joseph
|20.0%
|25.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
- DeShon Elliott and Tracy Walker are the locked-in starters for the Lions at safety. Walker’s usage should keep him as the better option for IDP this season.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Amani Oruwariye
|100%
|90.0%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Jeffrey Okudah
|100%
|90.0%
|0.0%
|5.0%
|50.0%
|2
|Mike Hughes
|55.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Saivion Smith
|20.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3
|Will Harris
|20.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|AJ Parker
|40.0%
|12.5%
|87.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Jeffrey Okudah is in line to start at outside corner this season alongside Amani Oruwariye. That was in question earlier this offseason, but Okudah seems to have won the job.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|54 (28th)
|66.7% (13th)
|29.6% (20th)
|40.7% (19th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 32.1% (10th)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Kobe Jones
|40.0%
|41.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|65.5
|LaDarius Hamilton
|53.3%
|50.0%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|65.0
|Jonathan Garvin
|60.0%
|58.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.3
|Kingsley Enagbare
|46.7%
|50.0%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.7
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Jack Heflin
|40.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.9
|Chris Slayton
|46.7%
|41.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.0
|Tedarrell Slaton
|66.7%
|66.7%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.8
|Jonathan Ford
|13.3%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0
|Devonte Wyatt
|86.7%
|83.3%
|100%
|0.0%
|14.3%
|66.1
- First-round rookie Devonte Wyatt started in this game and should get some run with the defensive line starters once the regular season kicks off as well.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Quay Walker
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0%
|23.1%
|Isiaiah McDuffie
|73%
|75%
|67%
|0%
|9.1%
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Shawn Davis
|100%
|6.7%
|93.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Micah Abernathy
|100%
|6.7%
|73.3%
|20.0%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Kiondre Thomas
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Shemar Jean Charles
|100%
|86.7%
|0.0%
|13.3%
|0.0%
|2
|Keisean Nixon
|73.3%
|0.0%
|63.6%
|36.4%
|0.0%
|1
- None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|72 (6th)
|86.1% (1st)
|9.7% (32nd)
|37.5% (10th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 10.2% (27th)
NOTE: First 4 defensive drives = starters
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Jerry Hughes
|34.5%
|27.3%
|57.1%
|60.0%
|60.0%
|85.6
|Mario Addison
|55.2%
|54.5%
|57.1%
|33.3%
|22.2%
|68.4
|Derek Rivers
|3.4%
|0.0%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|59.1
|Jonathan Greenard
|55.2%
|54.5%
|57.1%
|10.0%
|10.0%
|58.8
|Demone Harris
|17.2%
|18.2%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.4
|Rasheem Green
|51.7%
|54.5%
|42.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|65.2
- Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison made their preseason debuts in this game and appear like they will factor into a rotation for the Texans edge group.
- Hughes started alongside Jonathan Greenard, bumping Rasheem Green down the depth chart after he was starting the other preseason games with Greenard.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Maliek Collins
|34.5%
|36.4%
|28.6%
|14.3%
|14.3%
|72.2
|Michael Dwumfour
|51.7%
|50.0%
|57.1%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|63.8
|Kurt Hinish
|79.3%
|81.8%
|71.4%
|9.1%
|18.2%
|68.7
|Thomas Booker
|17.2%
|22.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.6
- Maliek Collins was the only expected starter on the defensive interior to play in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Christian Kirksey
|100%
|100%
|100%
|6.9%
|7.4%
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|96.6%
|95.5%
|100%
|10.7%
|7.7%
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|48.3%
|59.1%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|Jalen Reeves- Maybin
|3.4%
|4.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Jalen Pitre
|100%
|44.8%
|34.5%
|6.9%
|10.3%
|Jonathan Owens
|100%
|6.9%
|82.8%
|10.3%
|0.0%
- Rookie Jalen Pitre looks set to start the season at safety for the Texans alongside Jonathan Owens.
- Pitre had some of the best usage for a starting IDP safety this week and could produce at a high level in the regular season should that continue.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Steven Nelson
|100%
|96.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|5
|Desmond King II
|51.7%
|0.0%
|93.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|57 (26th)
|78.9% (4th)
|21.1% (26th)
|33.3% (3rd)
- Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
- Blitz rate: 7.1% (31st)
NOTE: First two defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Yannick Ngakoue
|78.6%
|70.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|52.6
|Tyquan Lewis
|78.6%
|70.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|52.6
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|21.4%
|30.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|67.1
|Ben Banogu
|21.4%
|30.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.6
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|DeForest Buckner
|57.1%
|50.0%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|61.5
|Grover Stewart
|78.6%
|70.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|65.2
|RJ McIntosh
|42.9%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|67.9
|Byron Cowart
|21.4%
|30.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.2
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Bobby Okereke
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|15.4%
|Zaire Franklin
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|7.7%
|E.J. Speed
|14.3%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Julian Blackmon
|100%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Nick Cross
|100%
|50.0%
|21.4%
|21.4%
|7.1%
- These are the Colts' expected starters at safety. IDP managers will be hard-pressed to find better safety usage than Nick Cross‘ preseason deployment, potentially making him a great IDP option at safety this season.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Stephon Gilmore
|100%
|78.6%
|7.1%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|2
|Kenny Moore II
|100%
|7.1%
|71.4%
|21.4%
|0.0%
|2
|Brandon Facyson
|85.7%
|91.7%
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0%
|1
- These are the Colts' expected starters at cornerback. This usage should remain consistent into the regular season.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|65 (14th)
|63.1% (19th)
|30.8% (19th)
|40.0% (16th)
- Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
- Blitz rate: 48.0% (3rd)
NOTE: First five defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Rashod Berry
|76.0%
|73.7%
|83.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.3
|Jamir Jones
|88.0%
|84.2%
|100%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|60.3
|De'Shaan Dixon
|36.0%
|42.1%
|16.7%
|66.7%
|66.7%
|67.8
- The Jaguars did not play any of their starters at the edge position in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Raequan Williams
|68.0%
|68.4%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.4
|Jay Tufele
|68.0%
|73.7%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.1
|Auzoyah Alufohai
|52.0%
|57.9%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.1
|Israel Antwine
|52.0%
|47.4%
|66.7%
|20.0%
|10.0%
|64.1
- The Jaguars did not play any of their starters at the defensive interior position in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Devin Lloyd
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|24.0%
|Shaquille Quarterman
|100%
|100%
|100%
|4.0%
|16.0%
- First-round linebacker Devin Lloyd made his preseason debut and did not disappoint, playing an every-down role and racking up the tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun and Chad Muma did not play. Lloyd should still be considered the expected starter next to Oluokun.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Rudy Ford
|100%
|36.0%
|44.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|Daniel Thomas
|88.0%
|22.7%
|77.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Josh Thompson
|12.0%
|33.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- The Jaguars did not play any of their starters at the safety position in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Tre Herndon
|88.0%
|31.8%
|54.5%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|2
|Chris Claybrooks
|88.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Montaric Brown
|48.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Xavier Crawford
|24.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Gregory Junior
|12.0%
|66.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- The Jaguars did not play any of their starters at the cornerback position in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|66 (12th)
|75.8% (5th)
|19.7% (29th)
|43.9% (24th)
Dime personnel rate: 9.1% (4th)
Blitz rate: 20.0% (T-21st)
NOTE: First two defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Frank Clark
|50.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.1
|George Karlaftis
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|66.2
|Michael Danna
|50.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|100%
|50.0%
|51.0
|Joshua Kaindoh
|16.7%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.4
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Chris Jones
|50.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.1
|Tershawn Wharton
|50.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|71.5
|Derrick Nnadi
|83.3%
|100%
|50.0%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|69.7
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Nick Bolton
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|Willie Gay Jr.
|83%
|100%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Chenal
|33%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|0%
- Nick Bolton was the only full-time linebacker for the Chiefs this week. He could potentially have a bigger role this season, but the Chiefs linebackers have been fool’s gold in the past.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Justin Reid
|100%
|33.3%
|50.0%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|Juan Thornhill
|100%
|16.7%
|66.7%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|Bryan Cook
|16.7%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|L’Jarius Sneed
|100%
|50%
|50%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Trent McDuffie
|50.0%
|66.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|1
|Jaylen Watson
|66.7%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Joshua Williams
|50.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|59 (23rd)
|69.5% (10th)
|25.4% (23rd)
|35.6% (8th)
Dime personnel rate: 5.1% (6th)
Blitz rate: 7.5% (30th)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Clelin Ferrell
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|53.3
|Tashawn Bower
|71.4%
|60.0%
|100%
|25.0%
|25.0%
|53.9
|Malcolm Koonce
|50.0%
|40.0%
|75.0%
|20.0%
|20.0%
|64.1
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Kyle Peko
|57.1%
|70.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.7
|Tyler Lancaster
|42.9%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.7
|Kendal Vickers
|50.0%
|40.0%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.3
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|57.1%
|70.0%
|25.0%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|69.9
|Matthew Butler
|14.3%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Luke Masterson
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|22.2%
|Darien Butler
|78.6%
|100%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
- Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo sat this game out.
- The Raiders’ secondary linebacker could be coming off the field a bit more on obvious passing downs, leaving just one Vegas linebacker as a starter-worthy linebacker in most IDP leagues.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|100%
|57.1%
|28.6%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|Roderic Teamer
|100%
|21.4$
|71.4%
|7.1%
|0.0%
- While there were no starters in this one, there were at least clear indications of specific deep and shallow roles among the safeties, which is a good sign for Johnathan Abram this season.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Sam Webb
|100%
|64.3%
|28.6%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|2
|Amik Robertson
|100%
|64.3%
|28.6%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|2
|Bryce Cosby
|21.4%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Isaiah Brown
|50.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|69 (8th)
|56.5% (24th)
|36.2% (13th)
|53.6% (31st)
Dime personnel rate: 2.9% (9th)
Blitz rate: 33.3% (8th)
NOTE: First defensive drive only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Jamal Davis II
|72.7%
|72.7%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|54.9
|Carlo Kemp
|36.4%
|36.4%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|68.7
|Emeke Egbule
|90.9%
|90.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.6
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Christian Covington
|63.6%
|63.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.6
|Joe Gaziano
|36.4%
|36.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.1
|Breiden Fehoko
|63.6%
|63.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.6
|Andrew Brown
|18.2%
|18.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.8
|Otito Ogbonnia
|36.4%
|36.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.0
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Troy Reeder
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|22.2%
|Nick Niemann
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|22.2%
- Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray were both inactive.
- Troy Reeder could be ahead of Murray on the depth chart, but it’s possible Tranquill is the only Chargers linebacker worth drafting at this point.
- Reeder only played the first drive where the team didn’t play a single third down.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|JT Woods
|100%
|27.3%
|72.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Raheem Layne
|100%
|36.4%
|54.5%
|9.1%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Brandon Sebastian
|100%
|90.9%
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|0
|Ja’Sir Taylor
|100%
|18.2%
|81.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Kemon Hall
|81.8%
|55.6%
|0.0%
|44.4%
|0.0%
|0
- None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|60 (22nd)
|81.7% (3rd)
|10.0% (31st)
|51.7% (29th)
Dime personnel rate: 3.3% (7th)
Blitz rate: 31.8% (11th)
NOTE: First quarter snaps only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Keir Thomas
|73.3%
|72.7%
|75.0%
|16.7%
|16.7%
|64.3
|Chris Garrett
|73.3%
|72.7%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|62.5
|Benton Whitley
|26.7%
|27.3%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.3
|Brayden Thomas
|26.7%
|27.3%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|TJ Carter
|46.7%
|45.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.6
|Elijah Garcia
|46.7%
|45.5%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|56.3
|Jonah Williams
|53.3%
|54.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.9
|Earnest Brown IV
|40.0%
|45.5%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.3
|Michael Hoecht
|53.3%
|54.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.3
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Jake Gervase
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|Jake Hummel
|66.7%
|63.6%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|22.2%
- None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Terrell Burgess
|100%
|20.0%
|46.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|Russ Yeast
|100%
|33.3%
|60.0%
|6.7%
|0.0%
|T.J. Carter
|6.7%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Grant Haley
|60.0%
|0.0%
|66.7%
|22.2%
|0.0%
|1
|Derion Kendrick
|100%
|86.7%
|0.0%
|13.3%
|0.0%
|2
|Cobie Durant
|100%
|66.7%
|20.0%
|13.3%
|0.0%
|0
|Duron Lowe
|26.7%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
- None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|65 (13th)
|35.4% (30th)
|61.5% (2nd)
|38.5% (14th)
Dime personnel rate: 13.9% (2nd)
Blitz rate: 25.0% (15th)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Jaelan Phillips
|85.7%
|100%
|33.3%
|25.0%
|50.0%
|81.8
|Melvin Ingram III
|100%
|100%
|100%
|12.5%
|12.5%
|58.3
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|64.3%
|54.5%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|52.0
- The Dolphins utilized all three edge players on early downs and took Jaelan Phillips off the field on third and fourth downs for more down linemen.
- Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah were the constants with the starters, which could limit Phillips’ opportunities this season.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Christian Wilkins
|92.9%
|100%
|66.7%
|33.3%
|44.4%
|80.4
|Raekwon Davis
|78.6%
|81.8%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|28.6%
|74.5
|Zach Sieler
|57.1%
|45.5%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.1
|Benito Jones
|7.1%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|100%
|100%
|60.0
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Jerome Baker
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|35.7%
|Elandon Roberts
|50.0%
|45.5%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- The Dolphins are likely to deploy a dime-heavy defense once again this season with Jerome Baker being the primary linebacker and the only Dolphins LB worth drafting in most leagues.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Jevon Holland
|100%
|7.1%
|85.7%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|Brandon Jones
|85.7%
|41.7%
|16.7%
|41.7%
|0.0%
|Eric Rowe
|28.6%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|25.0%
- Brandon Jones benefited from Miami’s defensive deployments, playing most of his snaps up near the line of scrimmage.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Nik Needham
|100%
|78.6%
|14.3%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|2
|Noah Igbinoghene
|100%
|92.9%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|100%
|1
|Kader Kohou
|50.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|63 (18th)
|82.5% (2nd)
|11.1% (30th)
|46.0% (27th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 34.2% (7th)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Patrick Jones II
|76.5%
|76.9%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|53.9
|Luiji Vilain
|76.5%
|84.6%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|67.1
|Zach McCloud
|47.1%
|38.5%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|53.7
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|James Lynch
|82.4%
|84.6%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.3
|Jaylen Twyman
|64.7%
|61.5%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|53.5
|T.J. Smith
|58.8%
|69.2%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|64.2
|T.Y. McGill
|17.6%
|23.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0
|Esezi Otomewo
|47.1%
|38.5%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|14.3%
|65.1
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Brian Asamoah
|82.4%
|84.6%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|7.7%
|Troy Dye
|52.9%
|53.8%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|William Kwenkeu
|47.1%
|46.2%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
- None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Josh Metellus
|88.2%
|6.7%
|73.3%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|Myles Dorn
|100%
|29.4%
|58.8%
|11.8%
|0.0%
|Mike Brown
|11.8%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Kris Boyd
|100%
|94.1%
|0.0%
|5.9%
|0.0%
|0
|Parry Nickerson
|47.1%
|0.0%
|87.5%
|12.5%
|0.0%
|1
|Akayleb Evans
|100%
|94.1%
|0.0%
|5.9%
|0.0%
|0
- None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|61 (20th)
|45.9% (27th)
|45.9% (5th)
|45.9% (26th)
Dime personnel rate: 11.5% (3rd)
Blitz rate: 34.3% (6th)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Matthew Judon
|100%
|100%
|100%
|37.5%
|37.5%
|69.1
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|50.0%
|63.6%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|63.7
|Anfernee Jennings
|35.7%
|27.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|59.7
|Josh Uche
|14.3%
|9.1%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|59.0
- Matthew Judon is likely going to be the only Patriots edge defender worth rostering again this season.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Lawrence Guy
|78.6%
|81.8%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|53.9
|Davon Godchaux
|92.9%
|100%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.4
|Daniel Ekuale
|7.1%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|100%
|100%
|60.0
|Christian Barmore
|57.1%
|45.5%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.7
- The Patriots limited their starters on the defensive interior for this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Ja’Whaun Bentley
|92.9%
|100%
|66.7%
|15.4%
|7.7%
|Raekwon McMillan
|64.3%
|72.7%
|33.3%
|11.1%
|33.3%
|Jahlani Tavai
|35.7%
|27.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|20.0%
- Ja’Whaun Bentley is likely going to be the only Patriots’ linebacker worth drafting and rostering this season once again.
- Raekwon McMillan appears to have established himself as the team’s secondary lineabcker but is unlikely to see enough IDP-relevant snaps to be worth starting in most IDP leagues.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Kyle Dugger
|64.3%
|44.4%
|33.3%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Adrian Phillips
|50.0%
|42.9%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|28.6%
|Devin McCourty
|100%
|57.1%
|28.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- The Kyle Dugger/Adrian Phillips rotation continued this week with Dugger starting the game before Phillips played the second drive. They split the third defensive drive.
- The rotation between the two looks like a virtual lock to continue into the regular season so draft/start each player with caution.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Jalen Mills
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jonathan Jones
|100%
|85.7%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Myles Bryant
|57.1%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
- These three are the Patriots' likely starting corners.
- Myles Bryant appears to be the likely starting slot corner ahead of rookie Marcus Jones.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|52 (30th)
|63.5% (17th)
|34.6% (15th)
|34.6% (7th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 9.1% (29th)
NOTE: First two defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Cameron Jordan
|60.0%
|53.8%
|100%
|25.0%
|25.0%
|65.4
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|40.0%
|46.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.6
|Payton Turner
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|63.4
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|David Onyemata
|60.0%
|53.8%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|69.5
|Shy Tuttle
|73.3%
|69.2%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.3
|Kentavius Street
|40.0%
|46.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|59.2
|Malcolm Roach
|26.7%
|30.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Demario Davis
|100%
|100%
|100%
|6.7%
|7.7%
|Eric Wilson
|20.0%
|15.4%
|50.0%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|Kaden Eliss
|40.0%
|46.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Nephi Sewell
|80.0%
|84.6%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|40.0%
- Demario Davis only played the first two defensive drives before his night was done. He remains the Saints' top IDP linebacker option.
- Pete Werner was inactive and Eric Wilson started in his place before rotating with Nephi Sewell on the second drive and then playing another 17 defensive snaps, compiling six total tackles. Until Werner returns, it will be difficult to trust Wilson as the Saints’ LB2 option.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Marcus Maye
|100%
|33.3%
|46.7%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|Tyrann Mathieu
|100%
|26.7%
|60.0%
|6.7%
|6.7%
- These are the expected starters at safety for New Orleans.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Vincent Gray
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Chauncey Gardner- Johnson
|60.0%
|0.0%
|88.9%
|11.1%
|0.0%
|0
|Bradley Roby
|100%
|80.0%
|6.7%
|13.3%
|0.0%
|1
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|69 (10th)
|63.8% (16th)
|33.3% (17th)
|53.6% (30th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 55.6% (1st)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Oshane Ximines
|83.3%
|78.6%
|100%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|65.1
|Jihad Ward
|88.9%
|85.7%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|52.6
|Tomon Fox
|16.7%
|21.4%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|59.0
|Quincy Roche
|11.1%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.3
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Nick Williams
|72.2%
|85.7%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.8
|Justin Ellis
|72.2%
|85.7%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.1
|Jalyn Holmes
|50.0%
|57.1%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.7
|D.J. Davidson
|16.7%
|14.3%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|59.8
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Blake Martinez
|100%
|100%
|100%
|11.1%
|5.6%
|Tae Crowder
|100%
|100%
|100%
|16.7%
|5.6%
|Micah McFadden
|11.1%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|Ausin Calitro
|11.1%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|100%
|0.0%
- Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder were both every-down players for the Giants. This is a deployment to keep an eye on once the regular season begins because defensive coordinator Don Martindale may want to use fewer linebackers once he has all his defensive backs in the lineup.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Trenton Thompson
|100%
|22.2%
|55.6%
|5.6%
|16.7%
|Nate Meadors
|100%
|22.2%
|55.6%
|16.7%
|5.6%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Aaron Robinson
|100%
|88.9%
|0.0%
|11.1%
|33.3%
|3
|Cordale Flott
|100%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|27.8%
|0.0%
|0
|Zyon Gilbert
|66.7%
|66.7%
|16.7%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|0
- Aaron Robinson was the only expected starter at cornerback to play in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|66 (11th)
|66.7% (14th)
|31.8% (18th)
|40.9% (20th)
Dime personnel rate: 1.5% (11th)
Blitz rate: 22.0% (19th)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Carl Lawson
|50.0%
|41.7%
|100%
|25.0%
|25.0%
|49.5
|John Franklin- Myers
|50.0%
|41.7%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.7
|Jermaine Johnson II
|28.6%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|53.0
|Bryce Huff
|21.4%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|100%
|58.8
|Bradlee Anae
|21.4%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|100%
|58.8
|Jacob Martin
|21.4%
|8.3%
|100%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|68.9
|Micheal Clemons
|21.4%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|69.5
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Quinnen Williams
|50.0%
|41.7%
|100%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|70.7
|Solomon Thomas
|64.3%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.1
|Tanzel Smart
|21.4%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|58.8
|Nathan Shepherd
|35.7%
|41.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.0
|Jonathan Marshall
|14.3%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Quincy Williams
|100%
|100%
|100%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|C.J. Mosley
|57.1%
|50.0%
|100%
|25.0%
|12.5%
|Jamien Sherwood
|42.9%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|Kwon Alexander
|28.6%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Jordan Whitehead
|57.1%
|62.5%
|12.5%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|Lamarcus Joyner
|57.1%
|12.5%
|62.5%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|Will Parks
|42.9%
|83.3%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|Jason Pinnock
|42.9%
|33.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner are the expected starters at safety. They both played 100% of snaps on the first two defensive drives before their night was done.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Sauce Gardner
|57.1%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Michael Carter II
|57.1%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Brandin Echols
|71.4%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Isaiah Dunn
|42.9%
|83.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Javelin Guidry
|14.3%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Rachad Wildgoose
|28.6%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|64 (17th)
|45.3% (28th)
|45.3% (6th)
|64.1% (32nd)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 17.2% (24th)
NOTE: First two defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Tarron Jackson
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.8
|Patrick Johnson
|100%
|100%
|100%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|72.3
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Matt Leo
|12.5%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Milton Williams
|50.0%
|57.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.8
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.0
|Jordan Davis
|87.5%
|85.7%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.6
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Nakobe Dean
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|Davion Taylor
|100%
|100%
|100%
|12.5%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Jaquiski Tartt
|100%
|62.5%
|25.0%
|12.5%
|0.0%
|K'Von Wallace
|100%
|25.0%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Josh Blackwell
|50.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Kary Vincent Jr.
|100%
|75.0%
|12.5%
|12.5%
|0.0%
|1
|Mac McCain III
|100%
|87.5%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|0.0%
|1
- None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|82 (2nd)
|45.1% (29th)
|50.0% (4th)
|34.1% (5th)
Dime personnel rate: 8.5% (5th)
Blitz rate: 24.1% (16th)
NOTE: First half only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|T.J. Watt
|61.8%
|36.0%
|33.3%
|8.3%
|16.7%
|56.1
|Derrek Tuszka
|58.8%
|32.0%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0
|Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
|70.6%
|36.0%
|55.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|49.3
|Delontae Scott
|8.8%
|8.0%
|11.1%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|67.5
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Cameron Heyward
|67.6%
|40.0%
|44.4%
|7.7%
|15.4%
|78.7
|Larry Ogunjobi
|70.6%
|40.0%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|7.7%
|59.5
|Tyson Alualu
|26.5%
|20.0%
|11.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.7
|Chris Wormley
|47.1%
|32.0%
|33.3%
|10.0%
|20.0%
|64.5
|DeMarvin Leal
|11.8%
|8.0%
|11.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.0
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Myles Jack
|67.6%
|84.0%
|22.2%
|13.0%
|10.0%
|Devin Bush
|67.6%
|72.0%
|55.6%
|8.7%
|9.5%
|Robert Spillane
|44.1%
|44.0%
|44.4%
|6.7%
|0.0%
- Myles Jack played the majority of snaps while all three linebackers were in the game. He subbed out on just one third down for Robert Spillane in the Steelers dime defense.
- Devin Bush and Spillane played two more defensive drives while Jack’s night finished early.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|100%
|20.6%
|67.6%
|8.8%
|0.0%
|Terrell Edmunds
|100%
|26.5%
|35.3%
|23.5%
|0.0%
|Damontae Kazee
|14.7%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tre Norwood
|20.6%
|57.1%
|0.0%
|42.9%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|100%
|88.2%
|0.0%
|11.8%
|0.0%
|3
|Cameron Sutton
|100%
|32.4%
|58.8%
|5.9%
|0.0%
|2
|Levi Wallace
|61.8%
|95.2%
|4.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- These are the expected starters for the Steelers at cornerback.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|57 (24th)
|56.1% (25th)
|43.9% (7th)
|42.1% (22nd)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 9.5% (28th)
NOTE: 1st quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Kerry Hyder
|46.7%
|45.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.9
|Jordan Willis
|33.3%
|36.4%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|69.1
|Samson Ebukam
|53.3%
|54.5%
|50.0%
|20.0%
|20.0%
|67.7
|Alex Barrett
|13.3%
|18.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0
|Charles Omenihu
|66.7%
|63.6%
|75.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|55.1
|Drake Jackson
|13.3%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.1
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Akeem Spence
|20.0%
|27.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0
|Hassan Ridgeway
|66.7%
|72.7%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|68.1
|Kevin Givens
|86.7%
|81.8%
|100%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|85.7
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Demetrius Flannigan- Fowles
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0%
|14.3%
|Curtis Robinson
|53.3%
|54.5%
|50%
|0%
|12.5%
|Oren Burks
|46.7%
|45.5%
|50%
|0%
|0.0%
|Marcelino McCrary-Ball
|33.3%
|27.3%
|50%
|0%
|20.0%
- None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Talanoa Hufanga
|80.0%
|58.3%
|41.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|George Odum
|80.0%
|25.0%
|58.3%
|8.3%
|8.3%
|Tashaun Gipson Sr.
|20.0%
|33.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tayler Hawkins
|20.0%
|66.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Deommodore Lenoir
|66.7%
|0.0%
|60.0%
|30.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|100%
|86.7%
|0.0%
|6.7%
|50.0%
|2
|Samuel Womack
|100%
|80.0%
|0.0%
|13.3%
|0.0%
|1
- None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|76 (4th)
|68.4% (11th)
|21.1% (27th)
|38.2% (13th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 14.0% (25th)
NOTE: First two defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Alton Robinson
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|51.7
|Josh Onujiogu
|100%
|100%
|100%
|14.3%
|14.3%
|60.6
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Myles Adams
|100%
|100%
|100%
|14.3%
|42.9%
|90.8
|Bryan Mone
|60.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|68.6
|Jarrod Hewitt
|80.0%
|66.7%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|52.2
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Cody Barton
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tanner Muse
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|30.0%
- Jordyn Brooks didn’t play this final preseason game but expected starter Cody Barton did.
- Just 10 snaps for Barton, and he didn’t record a tackle, but that's not a cause for concern.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Marquise Blair
|100%
|10.0%
|80.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|Joey Blount
|100%
|20.0%
|80.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Justin Coleman
|60.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Michael Jackson
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tariq Woolen
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
- Justin Coleman was the only expected starter at corner to play in this one and saw just six defensive snaps through the first two drives as the nickel corner.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|53 (29th)
|71.7% (9th)
|26.4% (21st)
|34.0% (4th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 41.4% (5th)
NOTE: First two defensive drives only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Shaquil Barrett
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.0
|Anthony Nelson
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.7
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Akiem Hicks
|100%
|100%
|100%
|16.7%
|50.0%
|84.4
|Vita Vea
|75.0%
|83.3%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.4
|William Gholston
|37.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.6
|Logan Hall
|12.5%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Devin White
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Lavonte David
|100%
|100%
|100%
|12.5%
|0.0%
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|100%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|Mike Edwards
|100%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|Nolan Turner
|75.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Sean Murphy- Bunting
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Carlton Davis
|100%
|87.5%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|0.0%
|2
- These are the expected starting cornerbacks for Tampa Bay.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|71 (7th)
|63.4% (18th)
|35.2% (14th)
|32.4% (1st)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 44.7% (4th)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Rashad Weaver
|100%
|100%
|100%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|60.1
|Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
|53.3%
|41.7%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.8
- None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|David Anenih
|46.7%
|58.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|67.0
|DeMarcus Walker
|60.0%
|58.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.0
|Jayden Peevy
|53.3%
|58.3%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.5
|Larrell Murchison
|60.0%
|58.3%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.1
|Sam Okuayinonu
|40.0%
|41.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|69.0
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Chance Campbell
|100%
|100%
|100%
|13.3%
|0.0%
|Dylan Cole
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|25.0%
- None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Adrian Colbert
|20.0%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Joshua Kalu
|100%
|33.3%
|53.3%
|13.3%
|0.0%
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|80.0%
|25.0%
|66.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Theo Jackson
|73.3%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|90.9%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Ugo Amadi
|13.3%
|0.0%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tre Avery
|100%
|86.7%
|6.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Caleb Farley
|100%
|93.3%
|0.0%
|6.7%
|0.0%
|1
- Caleb Farley was the only expected starter at cornerback to play in this game.
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|+EPA allowed %
(NFL rank)
|38 (32nd)
|34.2% (31st)
|60.5% (1st)
|34.2% (6th)
Dime personnel rate: 0.0%
Blitz rate: 20.0% (21st)
NOTE: First quarter only.
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Casey Toohill
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.5
|James Smith- Williams
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55.5
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Pressure rate
|Win rate
|Pass-rush grade
|Justin Hamilton
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.8
|Daniel Wise
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.8
- None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Blitz rate
|Tackle efficiency
|Jamin Davis
|100%
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|28.6%
|De’Jon Harris
|100%
|100%
|100%
|14.3%
|0.0%
- Jamin Davis is looking like he could have a bigger role this season. The first game of the regular season should tell us a lot more about how much bigger that role actually is.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Box snap %
|Deep safety %
|Slot corner %
|Defensive line %
|Jeremy Reaves
|100%
|28.6%
|71.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Steven Parker
|57.1%
|25.0%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|Percy Butler
|100%
|71.4%
|0.0%
|28.6%
|0.0%
- None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Wide corner %
|Slot corner %
|Box snap
%
|Forced incompletion %
|Targets faced
|Christian Holmes
|42.9%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Danny Johnson
|100%
|100%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|2
|Benjamin St-Juste
|100%
|57.1%
|42.9%
|0.0%
|100%
|1
- None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.
KEY TERMS AND METHODOLOGY
- Overall defense: Understand which teams are deploying specific coverages and personnel packages that help determine which IDPs will be on the field and how they are deployed.
- Edge defenders & defensive interior: Which players are dominating at the line of scrimmage and putting up the best predictive pass rush metrics.
- Linebackers: Which linebackers are on the field and which ones are being subbed out regularly.
- Safeties: Where are these players lining up pre-snap — the closer to the line of scrimmage, the better their odds of landing a tackle.
- Cornerbacks: Who are the outside and slot corners for each team and which ones are targeted the most.
Data keys:
- Tackle efficiency = Percentage of snaps where that IDP was in on a tackle
- Win rate = Percentage of snaps that a defensive lineman won their rep against a blocker
- Pressure rate = Percentage of pass-rush snaps that resulted in a pressure
- Pass-rush grade = PFF pass-rush grade, taking into account the quality of every pass-rush snap for every player on every play
- +EPA allowed % = The percentage of plays against the defense that resulted in positive expected points added for the offense
- Zone coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-2, Cover-3 (+variations), Cover-4/quarters, and Cover-6 snaps played by the defense
- Man coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-1, Cover-0, and Cover-2-Man snaps played by the defense
- Dime personnel rate = Percentage of snaps the defense spent with six defensive backs on the field at once, typically at the cost of a linebacker.
- Blitz rate = Percentage of snaps where the defense sent at least one extra pass rusher on a given play
- Box snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up in a linebacker or strong safety alignment (within 2-10 yards of the line of scrimmage)
- Free safety snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up more than 10.5 yards from the line of scrimmage
- Slot corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up covering an eligible receiver who is aligned inside of an outside receiving option
- Outside corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is the widest outside defender to any given side where there is a wide receiver aligned
- Defensive line snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up on or within 1.5 yards of the line of scrimmage
- Forced incompletion rate = Percentage of snaps where a coverage player forced an incomplete pass by way of a pass-breakup, a hit that knocks the ball loose, cutting off the receiver’s route, forcing the receiver out of bounds before a completion can be made, or tight enough coverage that causes the ball to be uncatchable