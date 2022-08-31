Fantasy Football: IDP takeaways from Preseason Week 3

• Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn has seen his ideal IDP usage shift significantly this preseason, creating a potential concern for his fantasy value.

• Jacksonville Jaguars rookie first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd makes his preseason debut and is back on track for an every-down role.

• Houston Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre saw a large snap share closer to the line of scrimmage which should benefit his IDP value should that continue into the season.

PRESEASON TAKEAWAYS

Waiver Wire

LB – Zaire Franklin is the front-runner to start alongside Bobby Okereke for the Colts while Shaquille Leonard is expected to miss time with a back injury.

LB – Alex Singleton will likely be Denver's secondary linebacker if Jonas Griffith continues to miss time. That secondary linebacker role figures to be a smaller due to the Broncos deploying a higher rate of dime personnel this season.

EDGE – Jerry Hughes should contribute as one of the Texan's top edge defenders. A rotation is likely but alongside Jonathan Greenard, Hughes is the expected starter.

EDGE – Michael Danna continued to start alongside Frank Clark all preseason long with George Karlaftis and Carlos Dunlap active. It’s looking more and more likely that Danna could have a larger role than expected to start this season for Kansas City.

EDGE – Casey Toohill appears to be replacing Chase Young while Young is on the PUP list. Toohill would be a deeper league waiver add for volume-based production.

S – Ronnie Harrison may already be a starting safety for Cleveland but an injury to Grant Delpit in the final preseason game may open up a larger opportunity if Delpit is unable to get back healthy for Week 1.

S – Jalen Pitre is in line to start at strong safety for the Texans and played more than 50% of his defensive snaps in the box or on the defensive line in Houston's final preseason game.

Upgrades

LB – Devin Lloyd returned for the Jaguars and looked healthy in his first NFL action. He played 100% of the Jaguars' first five defensive drives and should be an every-down player once the season begins.

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez has earned a role as the team’s expected secondary linebacker. Unlikely to be a full-time role, he could still have value in deeper IDP leagues.

LB – Raekwon McMillan has won the second starting linebacker role in New England. Unfortunately, it’s likely to be a very small role in a defense that deploys a lot of dime personnel and rotates its players quite a bit.

EDGE – Hamilcar Rashed Jr. started for the Steelers on the edge while Alex Highsmith continues to miss time. He could see significant work if Highsmith misses any regular season games.

EDGE – Tyquan Lewis played the bulk of the Colts' starting snaps while Kwity Paye continues to recover from an injury. If Paye is expected to miss the start of the regular season, Lewis could see a larger role.

S – Xavier Woods played nearly 75% of his snaps closer to the line of scrimmage while Jeremy Chinn played the majority of his snaps from a deep alignment. An unexpected role change like this should have IDP managers monitoring this situation in Week 1.

S – Jonathan Owens is the Texans' starting deep safety but unlikely to be a major factor in most IDP leagues.

Downgrades

LB – Chad Muma is likely to cede the starting snaps he’s been getting this preseason to Devin Lloyd now that Lloyd is back healthy.

EDGE – Rasheem Green ceded his starting edge snaps to Jerry Hughes for the Texans this week.

EDGE – Jaelan Phillips saw a lesser role playing behind Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah in addition to coming off the field on obvious passing downs.

EDGE – Drake Jackson is playing behind multiple other 49ers edge defenders, which should hinder his playing opportunities greatly.

S – Jeremy Chinn saw a significant decrease in snaps played in the box and near the line of scrimmage. Xavier Woods played those snaps instead, which could create a large swing in both players’ IDP values if that holds to start the regular season.

S – Eric Murray played with the Texan's second-team defense and appears to have lost hope for a starting job.

S – Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips rotated with one another for the ideal box safety role, which is likely to hinder their snap opportunities each week.

CB – Jamel Dean appears to have ceded his starting cornerback job to Sean Murphy-Bunting to start this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 69 (9th) 65.2% (15th) 33.3% (16th) 37.7% (11th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 48.8% (2nd)

NOTE: First two defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Cameron Thomas 100% 100% 100% 22.2% 22.2% 78.5 Myjai Sanders 50.0% 44.4% 66.7% 22.2% 44.4% 67.2 Jesse Luketa 50.0% 55.6% 33.3% 12.5% 12.5% 56.6

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Jonathan Ledbetter 83.3% 88.9% 66.7% 25.0% 37.5% 77.8 Christian Ringo 75.0% 77.8% 66.7% 16.7% 0.0% 51.6 Antwaun Woods 58.3% 66.7% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 56.5 Manny Jones 33.3% 22.2% 66.7% 10.0% 10.0% 58.3

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Zaven Collins 100% 100% 100% 25.0% 18.2% Tanner Vallejo 100% 100% 100% 8.3% 18.2%

The preseason, unfortunately, told us nothing about how the Cardinals plan to use Isaiah Simmons or Nick Vigil this season.

Vigil remains a good late-round flier if he does end up starting next to Zaven Collins while Simmons plays a reduced/different role from last season.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Deionte Thompson 100% 33.3% 58.3% 0.0% 0.0% James Wiggins 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% Tae Daley 50.0% 66.7% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0%

This safety group played the entire game. Numbers are only from the first two drives when some starters were active.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Josh Jackson 75.0% 77.8% 11.1% 11.1% 0.0% 0 Jace Whittaker 50.0% 16.7% 83.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Marco Wilson 25.0% 66.7% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 2 Christian Matthew 100% 83.3% 16.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0

This cornerback group played the entire game. Numbers are only from the first two drives when some starters were active.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 61 (21st) 60.7% (20th) 37.7% (12th) 32.8 (2nd)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 28.6% (13th)

NOTE: First four defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Arnold Ebiketie 70.0% 64.3% 83.3% 33.3% 0.0% 61.3 Deangelo Malone 65.0% 64.3% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 54.7 Quinton Bell 35.0% 35.7% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 54.5 Jordan Brailford 30.0% 35.7% 16.7% 0.0% 0.0% 56.1

Rookies Arnold Ebiketie and Deangelo Malone started this game and played the majority of snaps. These numbers are from the first four drives with the “starters” only.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Timmy Horne 70.0% 57.1% 100% 11.1% 11.1% 70.0 Nick Thurman 55.0% 50.0% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 52.1 Abdullah Anderson 50.0% 57.1% 33.3% 20.0% 0.0% 80.6 Derrick Tangelo 35.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.2 Darrion Daniels 30.0% 42.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.5

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Nick Kwiatkoski 85.0% 85.7% 83.3% 17.6% 12.5% Deion Jones 65.0% 64.3% 66.7% 7.7% 0.0% Dorian Etheridge 30.0% 28.6% 33.3% 16.7% 0.0% Nate Landman 15.0% 14.3% 16.7% 0.0% 0.0%

Deion Jones saw his first action of the preseason after undergoing surgery to repair an injury. With uncertainty surrounding his future in Atlanta, his usage will be one to watch.

Rashaan Evans appears to be the safest bet among the Falcons’ linebackers right now.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Teez Tabor 100% 50.0% 45.0% 5.0% 0.0% Henry Black 100% 30.0% 50.0% 10.0% 10.0%

No starters at safety in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Isaiah Oliver 30.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Mike Ford 60.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 100% 1 Darren Hall 40.0% 75.0% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2 Corey Ballentine 100% 80.0% 15.0% 5.0% 0.0% 2 Dee Alford 30.0% 33.3% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0

No starters at cornerback in this game. Dee Alford appears to have won the starting job over Isaiah Oliver in the slot.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 76 (3rd) 55.3% (26th) 43.4% (8th) 43.4% (23rd)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 32.6% (9th)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Steven Means 95.0% 100% 80.0% 8.3% 0.0% 42.8 Jeremiah Moon 75.0% 73.3% 80.0% 9.1% 0.0% 59.4 Charles Wiley 20.0% 13.3% 40.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.5

None of the expected edge starters played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Brent Urban 45.0% 40.0% 60.0% 16.7% 16.7% 65.0 Isaiah Mack 35.0% 33.3% 40.0% 0.0% 0.0% 56.0 Justin Madubuike 60.0% 60.0% 60.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.1 Aaron Crawford 30.0% 40.0% 0.0% 25.0% 25.0% 69.8 Broderick Washington Jr. 40.0% 40.0% 40.0% 16.7% 16.7% 51.0

None of the expected defensive interior starters played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Kristian Welch 100% 100% 100% 10.0% 15.0% Josh Ross 75.0% 100% 0.0% 13.3% 26.7% Malik Harrison 35.0% 13.3% 100% 14.3% 0.0%

None of the expected linebackers starters played in this game.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Tony Jefferson 100% 10.0% 80.0% 10.0% 0.0% Geno Stone 100% 20.0% 60.0% 10.0% 0.0%

None of the expected safety starters played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Kevon Seymour 100% 85.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% 1 Brandon Stephens 100% 85.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% 3 Ar'Darius Washington 90.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 3

None of the expected cornerback starters played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 62 (19th) 58.1% (23rd) 40.3% (9th) 40.3% (17th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 21.1% (20th)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Shaq Lawson 57.1% 57.1% 57.1% 11.1% 11.1% 65.7 Daniel Joseph 14.3% 21.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.1 Boogie Basham 85.7% 78.6% 100% 18.2% 18.2% 56.8 Mike Love 42.9% 42.9% 42.9% 33.3% 0.0% 61.8

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Brandin Bryant 71.4% 71.4% 71.4% 9.1% 9.1% 59.8 Eli Ankou 4.8% 7.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0 C.J. Brewer 95.2% 92.9% 100% 14.3% 7.1% 57.9 Prince Emili 28.6% 28.6% 28.6% 0.0% 0.0% 57.5

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Terrel Bernard 100% 100% 100% 4.8% 10.0% Tyrel Dodson 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 15.0% Baylon Spector 19.0% 21.4% 14.3% 0.0% 0.0% Andre Smith 4.8% 7.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Joe Giles-Harris 4.8% 7.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

With Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano sitting out, rookie Terrel Bernard appears to have established himself as the next man up for the Bills’ linebacker rotation.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Damar Hamlin 100% 38.1% 57.1% 4.8% 0.0% Jaquan Johnson 100% 57.1% 14.3% 4.8% 23.8%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Cameron Lewis 71.4% 0.0% 93.3% 0.0% 0.0% 3 Christian Benford 100% 90.5% 0.0% 9.5% 0.0% 0 Kaiir Elam 100% 90.5% 0.0% 9.5% 100% 1

None of the expected starters at corner played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 55 (27th) 67.3% (12th) 25.5% (22nd) 36.4 (9th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 20.0% (T-21st)

NOTE: First half only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Darryl Johnson 33.3% 36.8% 27.3% 0.0% 50.0% 71.3 Brian Burns 33.3% 31.6% 36.4% 0.0% 0.0% 51.5 Marquis Haynes 70.0% 68.4% 72.7% 0.0% 25.0% 69.3 Yetur Gross-Matos 63.3% 63.2% 63.6% 10.0% 20.0% 74.8

Starters on the edge for the entire first quarter were Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos .

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Matt Ioannidis 36.7% 36.8% 36.4% 12.5% 37.5% 80.4 Bravvion Roy 40.0% 36.8% 45.5% 0.0% 25.0% 70.7 Frank Herron 20.0% 26.3% 9.1% 0.0% 0.0% 58.2 Derrick Brown 33.3% 36.8% 27.3% 57.1% 57.1% 93.3 Phil Hoskins 43.3% 36.8% 54.5% 20.0% 0.0% 56.2 Daviyon Nixon 26.7% 26.3% 27.3% 0.0% 0.0% 56.0

Starters on the interior for the entire first quarter were Matt Ioannidis and Derrick Brown .

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Cory Littleton 93.3% 89.5% 100% 0.0% 10.7% Frankie Luvu 83.3% 78.9% 90.9% 20.0% 24.0% Damien Wilson 36.7% 47.4% 18.2% 0.0% 18.2% Brandon Smith 6.7% 10.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Aron Mosby 3.3% 0.0% 9.1% 0.0% 0.0%

With Shaq Thompson inactive, Cory Littleton played as the team’s primary linebacker alongside Frankie Luvu .

Luvu should continue to see a high percentage of pass rush snaps, so a large snap share at off-ball linebacker combined with blitzing could make him an interesting deep IDP sleeper.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Xavier Woods 86.7% 42.3% 26.9% 23.1% 7.7% Jeremy Chinn 80.0% 0.0% 75.0% 16.7% 8.3% Juston Burris 13.3% 25.0% 50.0% 25.0% 0.0% Kenny Robinson Jr. 20.0% 0.0% 66.7% 16.7% 16.7%

Xavier Woods and Jeremy Chinn started and played the large majority of the first half.

Chinn surprisingly didn’t play a single snap in the box and ceded the heavy box role to Woods. If this role is truly swapped once the regular season starts, it will be a big blow to Chinn’s IDP value while raising Woods' stock significantly.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Jaycee Horn 93.3% 75.0% 10.7% 10.7% 0.0% 0 Donte Jackson 43.3% 84.6% 0.0% 15.4% 0.0% 3 C.J. Henderson 70.0% 90.5% 0.0% 9.5% 0.0% 3 Tae Hayes 3.3% 0.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0 Myles Hartsfield 63.3% 0.0% 78.9% 10.5% 0.0% 2 Keith Taylor 3.3% 0.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0

Myles Hartsfield is the expected starting nickel corner.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 84 (1st) 59.5% (21st) 38.1% (11th) 38.1% (12th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 12.3% (26th)

NOTE: First four defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Al-Quadin Muhammad 68.4% 61.5% 83.3% 0.0% 22.2% 66.8 Trevis Gipson 84.2% 84.6% 83.3% 11.1% 33.3% 72.7 Sam Kamara 15.8% 15.4% 16.7% 0.0% 0.0% 56.9 Dominique Robinson 47.4% 38.5% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 52.1

With Robert Quinn inactive, there may be a rotation for the second edge spot because Al-Quadin Muhammad started the game but then rotated with Trevis Gipson .

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Justin Jones 63.2% 61.5% 66.7% 0.0% 14.3% 63.5 Khyiris Tonga 52.6% 69.2% 16.7% 0.0% 0.0% 54.6 Mike Pennel 31.6% 30.8% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 58.0 Trevon Coley 36.8% 38.5% 33.3% 0.0% 25.0% 75.8

Khyiris Tonga and Justin Jones appear to be the likely starters on the defensive interior for Chicago.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Nicholas Morrow 100% 100% 100% 5.3% 5.6% Matthew Adams 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 16.7% Joe Thomas 26.3% 30.8 16.7% 0.0% 50.0%

Roquan Smith is back with the team and expected to resume his every-down role once the regular season kicks off.

Nicholas Morrow is in line to start next to Smith in a near-every-down role as well.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % DeAndre Houston-Carson 84.2% 37.5% 56.3% 0.0% 6.3% Elijah Hicks 68.4% 15.4% 84.6% 0.0% 0.0% Dane Cruikshank 47.4% 55.6% 44.4% 0.0% 0.0%

No starters at the safety position played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Kindle Vildor 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Kyler Gordon 100% 26.3% 63.2% 10.5% 50.0% 2 Lamar Jackson 31.6% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2 Davontae Harris 26.3% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Greg Stroman 15.8% 66.7% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1

Rookie corner Kyler Gordon should continue in the starting slot role that made Kenny Moore such a successful IDP with the Colts in Matt Eberflus’ defense, assuming Tavon Young continues to miss time.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 52 (31st) 75.0% (7th) 23.1% (24th) 40.4% (18th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 0.0% (32nd)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Jeffrey Gunter 84.6% 80.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 54.0 Noah Spence 61.5% 60.0% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 53.8 Raymond Johnson III 61.5% 60.0% 66.7% 50.0% 50.0% 55.1

No starters on the edge played in this game for the Bengals.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Zachary Carter 100% 100% 100% 14.3% 14.3% 63.8 Domenique Davis 53.8% 60.0% 33.3% 33.3% 33.3% 69.2 Tyler Shelvin 38.5% 40.0% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 57.3

No starters on the interior played in this game for the Bengals.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Clay Johnston 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% Keandre Jones 46.2% 40.0% 33.3% 0.0% 33.3% Tegray Scales 53.8% 60.0% 66.7% 0.0% 42.9%

No starters for the Bengals linebacker position played in this game.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Trayvon Henderson 100% 7.7% 69.2% 7.7% 7.7% Tycen Anderson 100% 53.8% 30.8% 7.7% 7.7%

No starters for the Bengals safety position played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Tre Flowers 23.1% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 100% 1 Jalen Davis 100% 0.0% 76.9% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Allan George 100% 92.3% 7.7% 0.0% 0.0% 2 Delonte Hood 76.9% 80.0% 10.0% 10.0% 0.0% 0

No starters for the Bengals cornerback position played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 57 (25th) 75.4% (6th) 22.8 (25th) 47.4% (28th)

Dime personnel rate: 1.8% (10th)

Blitz rate: 27.3% (14th)

NOTE: First four defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Isaac Rochell 86.4% 84.2% 100% 0.0% 33.3% 51.3 Alex Wright 68.2% 68.4% 66.7% 14.3% 14.3% 61.0 Curtis Weaver 31.8% 31.6% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 55.1 Isaiah Thomas 13.6% 15.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 68.5

None of the Browns expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Jordan Elliott 90.9% 89.5% 100% 10.0% 10.0% 49.3 Taven Bryan 86.4% 84.2% 100% 22.2% 22.2% 60.7 Tommy Togiai 9.1% 10.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 59.1 Perrion Winfrey 13.6% 15.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.4

Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan are the expected starters among the Browns interior defensive linemen.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Jeremiah Owusu- Koramoah 77.3% 73.7% 100% 5.9% 6.3% Anthony Walker 63.6% 57.9% 100% 7.1% 14.3% Jacob Phillips 59.1% 68.4% 0.0% 0.0% 16.7% Sione Takitaki 54.5% 63.2% 0.0% 0.0% 9.1%

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains the safest bet for IDP amongst this group. He did sit out the third drive of this one before coming back on for one more early in the second quarter.

Anthony Walker and Jacob Phillips rotated a fair bit, but Phillips didn’t play a single third down while Walker was in the game, making Walker the likely secondary LB in Cleveland.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % John Johnson III 100% 22.7% 54.5% 22.7% 0.0% Grant Delpit 45.5% 60.0% 20.0% 10.0% 10.0% Richard LeCounte 27.3% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% D'Anthony Bell 31.8% 71.4% 0.0% 14.3% 14.3%

John Johnson played his first game’s worth of preseason action and saw a slight shift toward more IDP-friendly usage than last season.

Grant Delpit started the game with Ronnie Harrison inactive, but Delpit suffered an injury and had to leave the game. This is a situation worth monitoring because Harrison would be the automatic replacement should Delpit miss time in the regular season.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Greedy Williams 100% 81.8% 0.0% 18.2% 0.0% 3 Martin Emerson 90.9% 85.0% 0.0% 10.0% 0.0% 2 Shaun Jolly 40.9% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Herb Miller III 9.1% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1

Greedy Williams should likely start along with Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome at the beginning of the season for the Browns cornerbacks.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 75 (5th) 58.7% (22nd) 40.0% (10th) 41.3% (21st)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 23.8% (17th)

NOTE: First defensive drive only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Sam Williams 100% 100% 100% 14.3% 14.3% 62.4 Chauncey Golston 80.0% 87.5% 50.0% 20.0% 0.0% 62.8 Mika Tafua 20.0% 12.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.3

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Trysten Hill 60.0% 50.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 54.9 Neville Gallimore 70.0% 62.5% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 55.3 Quinton Bohanna 40.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.5 Carlos Watkins 30.0% 37.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.6

Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore are expected contributors (the latter should start) but played just nine snaps for the entire game. These numbers are from the first drive only.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Anthony Barr 100% 100% 100% 10.0% 0.0% Luke Gifford 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0%

Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch did not play.

Anthony Barr played the first defensive series before his night was done, likely putting him in line as the team’s third linebacker on the depth chart.

Luke Gifford continued to play alongside Jabril Cox , who are both buried on the depth chart and not worth rostering right now.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Israel Mukuamu 100% 20.0% 50.0% 30.0% 0.0% Markquese Bell 100% 30.0% 30.0% 20.0% 20.0% Tyler Coyle 50.0% 20.0% 80.0% 0.0% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced DaRon Bland 100% 40.0% 50.0% 10.0% 0.0% 1 Nahshon Wright 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2 Kelvin Joseph 10.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Isaac Taylor-Stuart 40.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1

None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 65 (15th) 72.3% (8th) 20.0% (28th) 44.6% (25th)

Dime personnel rate: 32.3% (1st)

Blitz rate: 31.7% (12th)

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Malik Reed 60.0% 62.5% 50.0% 0.0% 33.3% 68.1 Baron Browning 60.0% 62.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 56.1 Jonathon Cooper 40.0% 37.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.5 Nik Bonitto 40.0% 37.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.5

The Broncos kept a clear rotation through the first defensive drive, although Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb were inactive in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Jonathan Harris 80.0% 87.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.7 McTelvin Agim 70.0% 75.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.1 Matt Henningsen 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 59.3 Eyioma Uwazurike 30.0% 25.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.2

The Broncos did not play any of their expected starters on the interior defensive line.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Alex Singleton 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% Justin Strnad 80.0% 87.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0%

The Broncos deployed Alex Singleton as their every-down linebacker in this game. That will be Josey Jewell once the season kicks off, but Singleton appears to have the second linebacker spot until Jonas Griffith returns.

The Broncos have been the most dime-heavy team this preseason, which indicates that their secondary linebacker’s role may be limited and not very valuable for IDP outside of deeper leagues.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % P.J. Locke 100% 30.0% 70.0% 0.0% 0.0% Caden Sterns 100% 10.0% 80.0% 10.0% 0.0% Delarrin Turner-Yell 20.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0%

None of the Broncos starting safeties played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Blessuan Austin 100% 90.0% 0.0% 10.0% 0.0% 0 Damarri Mathis 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2 Essang Bassey 70.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 1

None of the Broncos starting cornerbacks played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 64 (16th) 32.8% (32nd) 64.1% (1st) 39.1% (15th)

Dime personnel rate: 3.1% (8th)

Blitz rate: 23.3% (18th)

NOTE: First five defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Aidan Hutchinson 100% 100% 100% 8.3% 8.3% 57.4 Charles Harris 100% 100% 100% 10.0% 10.0% 76.5 John Cominsky 40.0% 26.7% 80.0% 16.7% 16.7% 63.6 Austin Bryant 20.0% 0.0% 80.0% 0.0% 0.0% 53.5

Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris are the expected starters on the edge for Detroit.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Bruce Hector 80.0% 100% 20.0% 0.0% 0.0% 64.2 Isaiah Buggs 65.0% 80.0% 20.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.9 Demetrius Taylor 15.0% 20.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 71.2

The Lions did not play any of their expected starters on the defensive interior in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Alex Anzalone 85.0% 86.7% 80.0% 5.9% 13.3% Malcolm Rodriguez 50.0% 60.0% 20.0% 10.0% 0.0% Derrick Barnes 35.0% 40.0% 20.0% 0.0% 11.1% Chris Board 30.0% 30.0% 80.0% 16.7% 20.0%

The Lions are likely to have just one full-time linebacker this season while others rotate. Alex Anzalone is the most rosterable linebacker on the team at this moment.

Sixth-round rookie Malcolm Rodriguez has emerged as the team’s secondary linebacker for deeper IDP league purposes.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % DeShon Elliott 100% 10.0% 60.0% 20.0% 10.0% Tracy Walker 100% 35.0% 55.0% 5.0% 0.0% Juju Hughes 20.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% Kerby Joseph 20.0% 25.0% 50.0% 0.0% 25.0%

DeShon Elliott and Tracy Walker are the locked-in starters for the Lions at safety. Walker’s usage should keep him as the better option for IDP this season.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Amani Oruwariye 100% 90.0% 0.0% 10.0% 0.0% 2 Jeffrey Okudah 100% 90.0% 0.0% 5.0% 50.0% 2 Mike Hughes 55.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 2 Saivion Smith 20.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 3 Will Harris 20.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 AJ Parker 40.0% 12.5% 87.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Jeffrey Okudah is in line to start at outside corner this season alongside Amani Oruwariye . That was in question earlier this offseason, but Okudah seems to have won the job.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 54 (28th) 66.7% (13th) 29.6% (20th) 40.7% (19th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 32.1% (10th)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Kobe Jones 40.0% 41.7% 33.3% 0.0% 33.3% 65.5 LaDarius Hamilton 53.3% 50.0% 66.7% 0.0% 25.0% 65.0 Jonathan Garvin 60.0% 58.3% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 57.3 Kingsley Enagbare 46.7% 50.0% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 57.7

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Jack Heflin 40.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 56.9 Chris Slayton 46.7% 41.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 56.0 Tedarrell Slaton 66.7% 66.7% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 56.8 Jonathan Ford 13.3% 16.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0 Devonte Wyatt 86.7% 83.3% 100% 0.0% 14.3% 66.1

First-round rookie Devonte Wyatt started in this game and should get some run with the defensive line starters once the regular season kicks off as well.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Quay Walker 100% 100% 100% 0% 23.1% Isiaiah McDuffie 73% 75% 67% 0% 9.1%

No De’Vondre Campbell , so rookie Quay Walker played as the primary linebacker while McDuffie worked as the secondary LB, coming off the field in sub packages.

, Krys Barnes worked with the second linebacker unit, playing behind Isaiah McDuffie .

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Shawn Davis 100% 6.7% 93.3% 0.0% 0.0% Micah Abernathy 100% 6.7% 73.3% 20.0% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Kiondre Thomas 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Shemar Jean Charles 100% 86.7% 0.0% 13.3% 0.0% 2 Keisean Nixon 73.3% 0.0% 63.6% 36.4% 0.0% 1

None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 72 (6th) 86.1% (1st) 9.7% (32nd) 37.5% (10th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 10.2% (27th)

NOTE: First 4 defensive drives = starters

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Jerry Hughes 34.5% 27.3% 57.1% 60.0% 60.0% 85.6 Mario Addison 55.2% 54.5% 57.1% 33.3% 22.2% 68.4 Derek Rivers 3.4% 0.0% 14.3% 0.0% 0.0% 59.1 Jonathan Greenard 55.2% 54.5% 57.1% 10.0% 10.0% 58.8 Demone Harris 17.2% 18.2% 14.3% 0.0% 0.0% 57.4 Rasheem Green 51.7% 54.5% 42.9% 0.0% 0.0% 65.2

Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison made their preseason debuts in this game and appear like they will factor into a rotation for the Texans edge group.

Hughes started alongside Jonathan Greenard , bumping Rasheem Green down the depth chart after he was starting the other preseason games with Greenard.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Maliek Collins 34.5% 36.4% 28.6% 14.3% 14.3% 72.2 Michael Dwumfour 51.7% 50.0% 57.1% 0.0% 12.5% 63.8 Kurt Hinish 79.3% 81.8% 71.4% 9.1% 18.2% 68.7 Thomas Booker 17.2% 22.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.6

Maliek Collins was the only expected starter on the defensive interior to play in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Christian Kirksey 100% 100% 100% 6.9% 7.4% Kamu Grugier-Hill 96.6% 95.5% 100% 10.7% 7.7% Kevin Pierre-Louis 48.3% 59.1% 14.3% 0.0% 25.0% Jalen Reeves- Maybin 3.4% 4.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill are the top linebackers to target in IDP drafts. Both are worth starting spots in most leagues due to playing in a linebacker-friendly defense under head coach Lovie Smith.

Kevin Pierre-Louis appears to be the next man up while rookie Christian Harris works back from injury.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Jalen Pitre 100% 44.8% 34.5% 6.9% 10.3% Jonathan Owens 100% 6.9% 82.8% 10.3% 0.0%

Rookie Jalen Pitre looks set to start the season at safety for the Texans alongside Jonathan Owens .

Pitre had some of the best usage for a starting IDP safety this week and could produce at a high level in the regular season should that continue.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Steven Nelson 100% 96.6% 0.0% 0.0% 20.0% 5 Desmond King II 51.7% 0.0% 93.3% 0.0% 0.0% 3 Derek Stingley Jr. 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0

With Tavierre Thomas injured, Desmond King has the starting nickel role locked up heading into Week 1.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 57 (26th) 78.9% (4th) 21.1% (26th) 33.3% (3rd)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

0.0% Blitz rate: 7.1% (31st)

NOTE: First two defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Yannick Ngakoue 78.6% 70.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 52.6 Tyquan Lewis 78.6% 70.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 52.6 Ifeadi Odenigbo 21.4% 30.0% 0.0% 0.0% 33.3% 67.1 Ben Banogu 21.4% 30.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.6

Kwity Paye sat this one out, which opened up a potential starting job for Tyquan Lewis .

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade DeForest Buckner 57.1% 50.0% 75.0% 0.0% 20.0% 61.5 Grover Stewart 78.6% 70.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 65.2 RJ McIntosh 42.9% 50.0% 25.0% 0.0% 33.3% 67.9 Byron Cowart 21.4% 30.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.2

DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are the clear starters for the Colts interior defensive line.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Bobby Okereke 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 15.4% Zaire Franklin 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 7.7% E.J. Speed 14.3% 20.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

With Shaquille Leonard expected to miss time into the regular season, Zaire Franklin is the clear choice to replace him and start next to Bobby Okereke during Leonard’s absence.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Julian Blackmon 100% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% Nick Cross 100% 50.0% 21.4% 21.4% 7.1%

These are the Colts' expected starters at safety. IDP managers will be hard-pressed to find better safety usage than Nick Cross ‘ preseason deployment, potentially making him a great IDP option at safety this season.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Stephon Gilmore 100% 78.6% 7.1% 14.3% 0.0% 2 Kenny Moore II 100% 7.1% 71.4% 21.4% 0.0% 2 Brandon Facyson 85.7% 91.7% 0.0% 8.3% 0.0% 1

These are the Colts' expected starters at cornerback. This usage should remain consistent into the regular season.



Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 65 (14th) 63.1% (19th) 30.8% (19th) 40.0% (16th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

0.0% Blitz rate: 48.0% (3rd)

NOTE: First five defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Rashod Berry 76.0% 73.7% 83.3% 0.0% 0.0% 54.3 Jamir Jones 88.0% 84.2% 100% 0.0% 10.0% 60.3 De'Shaan Dixon 36.0% 42.1% 16.7% 66.7% 66.7% 67.8

The Jaguars did not play any of their starters at the edge position in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Raequan Williams 68.0% 68.4% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 54.4 Jay Tufele 68.0% 73.7% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.1 Auzoyah Alufohai 52.0% 57.9% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 55.1 Israel Antwine 52.0% 47.4% 66.7% 20.0% 10.0% 64.1

The Jaguars did not play any of their starters at the defensive interior position in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Devin Lloyd 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 24.0% Shaquille Quarterman 100% 100% 100% 4.0% 16.0%

First-round linebacker Devin Lloyd made his preseason debut and did not disappoint, playing an every-down role and racking up the tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun and Chad Muma did not play. Lloyd should still be considered the expected starter next to Oluokun.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Rudy Ford 100% 36.0% 44.0% 20.0% 0.0% Daniel Thomas 88.0% 22.7% 77.3% 0.0% 0.0% Josh Thompson 12.0% 33.3% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0%

The Jaguars did not play any of their starters at the safety position in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Tre Herndon 88.0% 31.8% 54.5% 9.1% 0.0% 2 Chris Claybrooks 88.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Montaric Brown 48.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Xavier Crawford 24.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Gregory Junior 12.0% 66.7% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0

The Jaguars did not play any of their starters at the cornerback position in this game.



Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 66 (12th) 75.8% (5th) 19.7% (29th) 43.9% (24th)

Dime personnel rate: 9.1% (4th)

Blitz rate: 20.0% (T-21st)

NOTE: First two defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Frank Clark 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.1 George Karlaftis 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 25.0% 66.2 Michael Danna 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 100% 50.0% 51.0 Joshua Kaindoh 16.7% 0.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.4

Michael Danna continued to play a starting role alongside Frank Clark this preseason, making him worthy of a roster stash in deeper leagues until George Karlaftis emerges or Carlos Dunlap gets healthy.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Chris Jones 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.1 Tershawn Wharton 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 71.5 Derrick Nnadi 83.3% 100% 50.0% 33.3% 33.3% 69.7

Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi are the Chiefs' expected starters on the defensive interior to begin the season.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Nick Bolton 100% 100% 100% 0% 0% Willie Gay Jr. 83% 100% 50% 0% 0% Leo Chenal 33% 50% 0% 0% 0%

Nick Bolton was the only full-time linebacker for the Chiefs this week. He could potentially have a bigger role this season, but the Chiefs linebackers have been fool’s gold in the past.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Justin Reid 100% 33.3% 50.0% 16.7% 0.0% Juan Thornhill 100% 16.7% 66.7% 16.7% 0.0% Bryan Cook 16.7% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Rookie Bryan Cook gave us one snap as the team’s starting dime safety, playing the former Daniel Sorensen role, as expected.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced L’Jarius Sneed 100% 50% 50% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Trent McDuffie 50.0% 66.7% 33.3% 0.0% 50.0% 1 Jaylen Watson 66.7% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Joshua Williams 50.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0

L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie were the only starters to play at corner, and neither played past the first two defensive drives.



Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 59 (23rd) 69.5% (10th) 25.4% (23rd) 35.6% (8th)

Dime personnel rate: 5.1% (6th)

Blitz rate: 7.5% (30th)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Clelin Ferrell 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 53.3 Tashawn Bower 71.4% 60.0% 100% 25.0% 25.0% 53.9 Malcolm Koonce 50.0% 40.0% 75.0% 20.0% 20.0% 64.1

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Kyle Peko 57.1% 70.0% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.7 Tyler Lancaster 42.9% 50.0% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 56.7 Kendal Vickers 50.0% 40.0% 75.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.3 Neil Farrell Jr. 57.1% 70.0% 25.0% 33.3% 33.3% 69.9 Matthew Butler 14.3% 20.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Luke Masterson 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 22.2% Darien Butler 78.6% 100% 25.0% 0.0% 33.3%

Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo sat this game out.

The Raiders’ secondary linebacker could be coming off the field a bit more on obvious passing downs, leaving just one Vegas linebacker as a starter-worthy linebacker in most IDP leagues.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Isaiah Pola-Mao 100% 57.1% 28.6% 14.3% 0.0% Roderic Teamer 100% 21.4$ 71.4% 7.1% 0.0%

While there were no starters in this one, there were at least clear indications of specific deep and shallow roles among the safeties, which is a good sign for Johnathan Abram this season.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Sam Webb 100% 64.3% 28.6% 7.1% 0.0% 2 Amik Robertson 100% 64.3% 28.6% 7.1% 0.0% 2 Bryce Cosby 21.4% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Isaiah Brown 50.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0

None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.



Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 69 (8th) 56.5% (24th) 36.2% (13th) 53.6% (31st)

Dime personnel rate: 2.9% (9th)

Blitz rate: 33.3% (8th)

NOTE: First defensive drive only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Jamal Davis II 72.7% 72.7% 0.0% 33.3% 33.3% 54.9 Carlo Kemp 36.4% 36.4% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0% 68.7 Emeke Egbule 90.9% 90.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 54.6

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Christian Covington 63.6% 63.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.6 Joe Gaziano 36.4% 36.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.1 Breiden Fehoko 63.6% 63.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.6 Andrew Brown 18.2% 18.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.8 Otito Ogbonnia 36.4% 36.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.0

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Troy Reeder 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 22.2% Nick Niemann 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 22.2%

Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray were both inactive.

Troy Reeder could be ahead of Murray on the depth chart, but it’s possible Tranquill is the only Chargers linebacker worth drafting at this point.

Reeder only played the first drive where the team didn’t play a single third down.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % JT Woods 100% 27.3% 72.7% 0.0% 0.0% Raheem Layne 100% 36.4% 54.5% 9.1% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Brandon Sebastian 100% 90.9% 0.0% 9.1% 0.0% 0 Ja’Sir Taylor 100% 18.2% 81.8% 0.0% 0.0% 2 Kemon Hall 81.8% 55.6% 0.0% 44.4% 0.0% 0

None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 60 (22nd) 81.7% (3rd) 10.0% (31st) 51.7% (29th)

Dime personnel rate: 3.3% (7th)

Blitz rate: 31.8% (11th)

NOTE: First quarter snaps only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Keir Thomas 73.3% 72.7% 75.0% 16.7% 16.7% 64.3 Chris Garrett 73.3% 72.7% 75.0% 0.0% 16.7% 62.5 Benton Whitley 26.7% 27.3% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.3 Brayden Thomas 26.7% 27.3% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade TJ Carter 46.7% 45.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.6 Elijah Garcia 46.7% 45.5% 50.0% 25.0% 0.0% 56.3 Jonah Williams 53.3% 54.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.9 Earnest Brown IV 40.0% 45.5% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.3 Michael Hoecht 53.3% 54.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.3

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Jake Gervase 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 7.1% Jake Hummel 66.7% 63.6% 75.0% 0.0% 22.2%

None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Terrell Burgess 100% 20.0% 46.7% 33.3% 0.0% Russ Yeast 100% 33.3% 60.0% 6.7% 0.0% T.J. Carter 6.7% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Grant Haley 60.0% 0.0% 66.7% 22.2% 0.0% 1 Derion Kendrick 100% 86.7% 0.0% 13.3% 0.0% 2 Cobie Durant 100% 66.7% 20.0% 13.3% 0.0% 0 Duron Lowe 26.7% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1

None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 65 (13th) 35.4% (30th) 61.5% (2nd) 38.5% (14th)

Dime personnel rate: 13.9% (2nd)

Blitz rate: 25.0% (15th)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Jaelan Phillips 85.7% 100% 33.3% 25.0% 50.0% 81.8 Melvin Ingram III 100% 100% 100% 12.5% 12.5% 58.3 Emmanuel Ogbah 64.3% 54.5% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 52.0

The Dolphins utilized all three edge players on early downs and took Jaelan Phillips off the field on third and fourth downs for more down linemen.

Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah were the constants with the starters, which could limit Phillips’ opportunities this season.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Christian Wilkins 92.9% 100% 66.7% 33.3% 44.4% 80.4 Raekwon Davis 78.6% 81.8% 66.7% 0.0% 28.6% 74.5 Zach Sieler 57.1% 45.5% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 54.1 Benito Jones 7.1% 9.1% 0.0% 100% 100% 60.0

Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis were the interior starters along with Ogbah for the Dolphins’ five-man defensive front.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Jerome Baker 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 35.7% Elandon Roberts 50.0% 45.5% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0%

The Dolphins are likely to deploy a dime-heavy defense once again this season with Jerome Baker being the primary linebacker and the only Dolphins LB worth drafting in most leagues.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Jevon Holland 100% 7.1% 85.7% 7.1% 0.0% Brandon Jones 85.7% 41.7% 16.7% 41.7% 0.0% Eric Rowe 28.6% 50.0% 0.0% 25.0% 25.0%

Brandon Jones benefited from Miami’s defensive deployments, playing most of his snaps up near the line of scrimmage.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Nik Needham 100% 78.6% 14.3% 7.1% 0.0% 2 Noah Igbinoghene 100% 92.9% 0.0% 7.1% 100% 1 Kader Kohou 50.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 1

Nik Needham is Miami's likely third corner along with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones .

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 63 (18th) 82.5% (2nd) 11.1% (30th) 46.0% (27th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 34.2% (7th)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Patrick Jones II 76.5% 76.9% 75.0% 0.0% 0.0% 53.9 Luiji Vilain 76.5% 84.6% 50.0% 0.0% 25.0% 67.1 Zach McCloud 47.1% 38.5% 75.0% 0.0% 0.0% 53.7

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade James Lynch 82.4% 84.6% 75.0% 0.0% 0.0% 54.3 Jaylen Twyman 64.7% 61.5% 75.0% 0.0% 0.0% 53.5 T.J. Smith 58.8% 69.2% 25.0% 0.0% 16.7% 64.2 T.Y. McGill 17.6% 23.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0 Esezi Otomewo 47.1% 38.5% 75.0% 0.0% 14.3% 65.1

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Brian Asamoah 82.4% 84.6% 75.0% 0.0% 7.7% Troy Dye 52.9% 53.8% 50.0% 0.0% 12.5% William Kwenkeu 47.1% 46.2% 50.0% 0.0% 25.0%

None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Josh Metellus 88.2% 6.7% 73.3% 20.0% 0.0% Myles Dorn 100% 29.4% 58.8% 11.8% 0.0% Mike Brown 11.8% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Kris Boyd 100% 94.1% 0.0% 5.9% 0.0% 0 Parry Nickerson 47.1% 0.0% 87.5% 12.5% 0.0% 1 Akayleb Evans 100% 94.1% 0.0% 5.9% 0.0% 0

None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 61 (20th) 45.9% (27th) 45.9% (5th) 45.9% (26th)

Dime personnel rate: 11.5% (3rd)

Blitz rate: 34.3% (6th)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Matthew Judon 100% 100% 100% 37.5% 37.5% 69.1 Deatrich Wise Jr. 50.0% 63.6% 0.0% 20.0% 0.0% 63.7 Anfernee Jennings 35.7% 27.3% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 59.7 Josh Uche 14.3% 9.1% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 59.0

Matthew Judon is likely going to be the only Patriots edge defender worth rostering again this season.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Lawrence Guy 78.6% 81.8% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 53.9 Davon Godchaux 92.9% 100% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 54.4 Daniel Ekuale 7.1% 0.0% 33.3% 100% 100% 60.0 Christian Barmore 57.1% 45.5% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 55.7

The Patriots limited their starters on the defensive interior for this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Ja’Whaun Bentley 92.9% 100% 66.7% 15.4% 7.7% Raekwon McMillan 64.3% 72.7% 33.3% 11.1% 33.3% Jahlani Tavai 35.7% 27.3% 66.7% 0.0% 20.0%

Ja’Whaun Bentley is likely going to be the only Patriots’ linebacker worth drafting and rostering this season once again.

Raekwon McMillan appears to have established himself as the team’s secondary lineabcker but is unlikely to see enough IDP-relevant snaps to be worth starting in most IDP leagues.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Kyle Dugger 64.3% 44.4% 33.3% 11.1% 11.1% Adrian Phillips 50.0% 42.9% 14.3% 0.0% 28.6% Devin McCourty 100% 57.1% 28.6% 0.0% 0.0%

The Kyle Dugger / Adrian Phillips rotation continued this week with Dugger starting the game before Phillips played the second drive. They split the third defensive drive.

The rotation between the two looks like a virtual lock to continue into the regular season so draft/start each player with caution.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Jalen Mills 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jonathan Jones 100% 85.7% 14.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Myles Bryant 57.1% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 1

These three are the Patriots' likely starting corners.

Myles Bryant appears to be the likely starting slot corner ahead of rookie Marcus Jones .

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 52 (30th) 63.5% (17th) 34.6% (15th) 34.6% (7th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 9.1% (29th)

NOTE: First two defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Cameron Jordan 60.0% 53.8% 100% 25.0% 25.0% 65.4 Tanoh Kpassagnon 40.0% 46.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.6 Payton Turner 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 63.4

Cameron Jordan played just nine snaps and is the expected starter alongside Marcus Davenport (inactive) for the Saints edge defenders.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade David Onyemata 60.0% 53.8% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 69.5 Shy Tuttle 73.3% 69.2% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 55.3 Kentavius Street 40.0% 46.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 59.2 Malcolm Roach 26.7% 30.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0

David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle are the expected starters on the interior for the Saints.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Demario Davis 100% 100% 100% 6.7% 7.7% Eric Wilson 20.0% 15.4% 50.0% 33.3% 33.3% Kaden Eliss 40.0% 46.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Nephi Sewell 80.0% 84.6% 50.0% 0.0% 40.0%

Demario Davis only played the first two defensive drives before his night was done. He remains the Saints' top IDP linebacker option.

Pete Werner was inactive and Eric Wilson started in his place before rotating with Nephi Sewell on the second drive and then playing another 17 defensive snaps, compiling six total tackles. Until Werner returns, it will be difficult to trust Wilson as the Saints’ LB2 option.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Marcus Maye 100% 33.3% 46.7% 20.0% 0.0% Tyrann Mathieu 100% 26.7% 60.0% 6.7% 6.7%

These are the expected starters at safety for New Orleans.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Vincent Gray 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2 Chauncey Gardner- Johnson 60.0% 0.0% 88.9% 11.1% 0.0% 0 Bradley Roby 100% 80.0% 6.7% 13.3% 0.0% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 69 (10th) 63.8% (16th) 33.3% (17th) 53.6% (30th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 55.6% (1st)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Oshane Ximines 83.3% 78.6% 100% 0.0% 16.7% 65.1 Jihad Ward 88.9% 85.7% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 52.6 Tomon Fox 16.7% 21.4% 0.0% 50.0% 0.0% 59.0 Quincy Roche 11.1% 14.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.3

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Nick Williams 72.2% 85.7% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.8 Justin Ellis 72.2% 85.7% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 56.1 Jalyn Holmes 50.0% 57.1% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.7 D.J. Davidson 16.7% 14.3% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 59.8

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Blake Martinez 100% 100% 100% 11.1% 5.6% Tae Crowder 100% 100% 100% 16.7% 5.6% Micah McFadden 11.1% 0.0% 50.0% 0.0% 50.0% Ausin Calitro 11.1% 0.0% 50.0% 100% 0.0%

Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder were both every-down players for the Giants. This is a deployment to keep an eye on once the regular season begins because defensive coordinator Don Martindale may want to use fewer linebackers once he has all his defensive backs in the lineup.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Trenton Thompson 100% 22.2% 55.6% 5.6% 16.7% Nate Meadors 100% 22.2% 55.6% 16.7% 5.6%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Aaron Robinson 100% 88.9% 0.0% 11.1% 33.3% 3 Cordale Flott 100% 33.3% 33.3% 27.8% 0.0% 0 Zyon Gilbert 66.7% 66.7% 16.7% 16.7% 0.0% 0

Aaron Robinson was the only expected starter at cornerback to play in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 66 (11th) 66.7% (14th) 31.8% (18th) 40.9% (20th)

Dime personnel rate: 1.5% (11th)

Blitz rate: 22.0% (19th)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Carl Lawson 50.0% 41.7% 100% 25.0% 25.0% 49.5 John Franklin- Myers 50.0% 41.7% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 54.7 Jermaine Johnson II 28.6% 33.3% 0.0% 33.3% 33.3% 53.0 Bryce Huff 21.4% 25.0% 0.0% 100% 100% 58.8 Bradlee Anae 21.4% 25.0% 0.0% 100% 100% 58.8 Jacob Martin 21.4% 8.3% 100% 0.0% 33.3% 68.9 Micheal Clemons 21.4% 25.0% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0% 69.5

Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers started on the edge while everyone else rotated in once their nights were done.

Jacob Martin and rookie Jermaine Johnson were the next men up.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Quinnen Williams 50.0% 41.7% 100% 33.3% 33.3% 70.7 Solomon Thomas 64.3% 75.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.1 Tanzel Smart 21.4% 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 58.8 Nathan Shepherd 35.7% 41.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.0 Jonathan Marshall 14.3% 16.7% 0.0% N/A N/A N/A

Quinnen Williams and Solomon Thomas are the Jets' expected starters on the defensive interior.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Quincy Williams 100% 100% 100% 7.1% 0.0% C.J. Mosley 57.1% 50.0% 100% 25.0% 12.5% Jamien Sherwood 42.9% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 33.3% Kwon Alexander 28.6% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams are the expected starters. Mosley played 100% of the first two drives before his night was done.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Jordan Whitehead 57.1% 62.5% 12.5% 25.0% 0.0% Lamarcus Joyner 57.1% 12.5% 62.5% 25.0% 0.0% Will Parks 42.9% 83.3% 0.0% 16.7% 0.0% Jason Pinnock 42.9% 33.3% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0%

Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner are the expected starters at safety. They both played 100% of snaps on the first two defensive drives before their night was done.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Sauce Gardner 57.1% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Michael Carter II 57.1% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Brandin Echols 71.4% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Isaiah Dunn 42.9% 83.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Javelin Guidry 14.3% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Rachad Wildgoose 28.6% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Sauce Gardner is an expected starter at outside corner along with D.J. Reed , who did not play in this game.

Michael Carter is the expected starter in the slot.



Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 64 (17th) 45.3% (28th) 45.3% (6th) 64.1% (32nd)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 17.2% (24th)

NOTE: First two defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Tarron Jackson 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 54.8 Patrick Johnson 100% 100% 100% 50.0% 50.0% 72.3

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Matt Leo 12.5% 14.3% 0.0% N/A N/A N/A Milton Williams 50.0% 57.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.8 Marlon Tuipulotu 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 56.0 Jordan Davis 87.5% 85.7% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 56.6

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Nakobe Dean 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 25.0% Davion Taylor 100% 100% 100% 12.5% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Jaquiski Tartt 100% 62.5% 25.0% 12.5% 0.0% K'Von Wallace 100% 25.0% 75.0% 0.0% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Josh Blackwell 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Kary Vincent Jr. 100% 75.0% 12.5% 12.5% 0.0% 1 Mac McCain III 100% 87.5% 0.0% 12.5% 0.0% 1

None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 82 (2nd) 45.1% (29th) 50.0% (4th) 34.1% (5th)

Dime personnel rate: 8.5% (5th)

Blitz rate: 24.1% (16th)

NOTE: First half only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade T.J. Watt 61.8% 36.0% 33.3% 8.3% 16.7% 56.1 Derrek Tuszka 58.8% 32.0% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. 70.6% 36.0% 55.6% 0.0% 0.0% 49.3 Delontae Scott 8.8% 8.0% 11.1% 33.3% 33.3% 67.5

Hamilcar Rashed started alongside T.J. Watt with Alex Highsmith still sidelined. Rashed would be a waiver pickup in deep leagues only.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Cameron Heyward 67.6% 40.0% 44.4% 7.7% 15.4% 78.7 Larry Ogunjobi 70.6% 40.0% 33.3% 0.0% 7.7% 59.5 Tyson Alualu 26.5% 20.0% 11.1% 0.0% 0.0% 54.7 Chris Wormley 47.1% 32.0% 33.3% 10.0% 20.0% 64.5 DeMarvin Leal 11.8% 8.0% 11.1% 0.0% 0.0% 56.0

Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi are the Steelers' expected starters on the defensive interior.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Myles Jack 67.6% 84.0% 22.2% 13.0% 10.0% Devin Bush 67.6% 72.0% 55.6% 8.7% 9.5% Robert Spillane 44.1% 44.0% 44.4% 6.7% 0.0%

Myles Jack played the majority of snaps while all three linebackers were in the game. He subbed out on just one third down for Robert Spillane in the Steelers dime defense.

Devin Bush and Spillane played two more defensive drives while Jack’s night finished early.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Minkah Fitzpatrick 100% 20.6% 67.6% 8.8% 0.0% Terrell Edmunds 100% 26.5% 35.3% 23.5% 0.0% Damontae Kazee 14.7% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% Tre Norwood 20.6% 57.1% 0.0% 42.9% 0.0%

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds are the Steelers' expected starters at safety.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Ahkello Witherspoon 100% 88.2% 0.0% 11.8% 0.0% 3 Cameron Sutton 100% 32.4% 58.8% 5.9% 0.0% 2 Levi Wallace 61.8% 95.2% 4.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0

These are the expected starters for the Steelers at cornerback.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 57 (24th) 56.1% (25th) 43.9% (7th) 42.1% (22nd)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 9.5% (28th)

NOTE: 1st quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Kerry Hyder 46.7% 45.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 56.9 Jordan Willis 33.3% 36.4% 25.0% 0.0% 100% 69.1 Samson Ebukam 53.3% 54.5% 50.0% 20.0% 20.0% 67.7 Alex Barrett 13.3% 18.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0 Charles Omenihu 66.7% 63.6% 75.0% 20.0% 0.0% 55.1 Drake Jackson 13.3% 0.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 56.1

Charles Omenihu and Samson Ebukam started on the edge. All players may be part of a rotation opposite Nick Bosa , but Omenihu could be the front-runner along with Arik Armstead .

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Akeem Spence 20.0% 27.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0 Hassan Ridgeway 66.7% 72.7% 50.0% 0.0% 33.3% 68.1 Kevin Givens 86.7% 81.8% 100% 0.0% 20.0% 85.7

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Demetrius Flannigan- Fowles 100% 100% 100% 0% 14.3% Curtis Robinson 53.3% 54.5% 50% 0% 12.5% Oren Burks 46.7% 45.5% 50% 0% 0.0% Marcelino McCrary-Ball 33.3% 27.3% 50% 0% 20.0%

None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Talanoa Hufanga 80.0% 58.3% 41.7% 0.0% 0.0% George Odum 80.0% 25.0% 58.3% 8.3% 8.3% Tashaun Gipson Sr. 20.0% 33.3% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% Tayler Hawkins 20.0% 66.7% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0%

Jimmie Ward missed this game due to injury, so George Odum replaced him as the starting deep safety.

Talanoa Hufanga worked ahead of the newly signed Tashaun Gipson as the other starting safety.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Deommodore Lenoir 66.7% 0.0% 60.0% 30.0% 0.0% 0 Tariq Castro-Fields 100% 86.7% 0.0% 6.7% 50.0% 2 Samuel Womack 100% 80.0% 0.0% 13.3% 0.0% 1

None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 76 (4th) 68.4% (11th) 21.1% (27th) 38.2% (13th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 14.0% (25th)

NOTE: First two defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Alton Robinson 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 51.7 Josh Onujiogu 100% 100% 100% 14.3% 14.3% 60.6

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Myles Adams 100% 100% 100% 14.3% 42.9% 90.8 Bryan Mone 60.0% 100% 0.0% 33.3% 33.3% 68.6 Jarrod Hewitt 80.0% 66.7% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 52.2

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Cody Barton 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% Tanner Muse 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 30.0%

Jordyn Brooks didn’t play this final preseason game but expected starter Cody Barton did.

Just 10 snaps for Barton, and he didn’t record a tackle, but that's not a cause for concern.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Marquise Blair 100% 10.0% 80.0% 10.0% 0.0% Joey Blount 100% 20.0% 80.0% 0.0% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Justin Coleman 60.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Michael Jackson 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Tariq Woolen 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2

Justin Coleman was the only expected starter at corner to play in this one and saw just six defensive snaps through the first two drives as the nickel corner.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 53 (29th) 71.7% (9th) 26.4% (21st) 34.0% (4th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 41.4% (5th)

NOTE: First two defensive drives only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Shaquil Barrett 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 55.0 Anthony Nelson 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 54.7

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka sat this game out but still appears to be the likely starter next to Shaquil Barrett once the season kicks off.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Akiem Hicks 100% 100% 100% 16.7% 50.0% 84.4 Vita Vea 75.0% 83.3% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 55.4 William Gholston 37.5% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 57.6 Logan Hall 12.5% 0.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0

Akiem Hicks and Vita Vea are the Buccaneers' expected starters on the defensive interior.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Devin White 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% Lavonte David 100% 100% 100% 12.5% 0.0%

Devin White and Lavonte David are the expected starters at linebacker.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Antoine Winfield Jr. 100% 0.0% 25.0% 75.0% 0.0% Mike Edwards 100% 50.0% 25.0% 0.0% 25.0% Nolan Turner 75.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0%

Logan Ryan sat this game out.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Sean Murphy- Bunting 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Carlton Davis 100% 87.5% 0.0% 12.5% 0.0% 2

These are the expected starting cornerbacks for Tampa Bay.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 71 (7th) 63.4% (18th) 35.2% (14th) 32.4% (1st)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 44.7% (4th)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Rashad Weaver 100% 100% 100% 11.1% 11.1% 60.1 Olasunkanmi Adeniyi 53.3% 41.7% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 55.8

None of the expected starters on the edge played in this game.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade David Anenih 46.7% 58.3% 0.0% 0.0% 25.0% 67.0 DeMarcus Walker 60.0% 58.3% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 54.0 Jayden Peevy 53.3% 58.3% 33.3% 0.0% 0.0% 56.5 Larrell Murchison 60.0% 58.3% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 55.1 Sam Okuayinonu 40.0% 41.7% 33.3% 0.0% 20.0% 69.0

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Chance Campbell 100% 100% 100% 13.3% 0.0% Dylan Cole 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 25.0%

None of the expected starters at linebacker played in this game.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Adrian Colbert 20.0% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% Joshua Kalu 100% 33.3% 53.3% 13.3% 0.0% Lonnie Johnson Jr. 80.0% 25.0% 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% Theo Jackson 73.3% 9.1% 0.0% 90.9% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Ugo Amadi 13.3% 0.0% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Tre Avery 100% 86.7% 6.7% 0.0% 0.0% 1 Caleb Farley 100% 93.3% 0.0% 6.7% 0.0% 1

Caleb Farley was the only expected starter at cornerback to play in this game.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) +EPA allowed % (NFL rank) 38 (32nd) 34.2% (31st) 60.5% (1st) 34.2% (6th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0%

Blitz rate: 20.0% (21st)

NOTE: First quarter only.

EDGE

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Casey Toohill 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 55.5 James Smith- Williams 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 55.5

Casey Toohill is the likely starter in place of the injured Chase Young .

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Pressure rate Win rate Pass-rush grade Justin Hamilton 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 56.8 Daniel Wise 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 56.8

None of the expected starters on the defensive interior played in this game.

LINEBACKER

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Blitz rate Tackle efficiency Jamin Davis 100% 100% 100% 0.0% 28.6% De’Jon Harris 100% 100% 100% 14.3% 0.0%

Jamin Davis is looking like he could have a bigger role this season. The first game of the regular season should tell us a lot more about how much bigger that role actually is.

SAFETY

Player Total defensive snap share Box snap % Deep safety % Slot corner % Defensive line % Jeremy Reaves 100% 28.6% 71.4% 0.0% 0.0% Steven Parker 57.1% 25.0% 50.0% 25.0% 0.0% Percy Butler 100% 71.4% 0.0% 28.6% 0.0%

None of the expected starters at safety played in this game.

CORNERBACK

Player Total defensive snap share Wide corner % Slot corner % Box snap % Forced incompletion % Targets faced Christian Holmes 42.9% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 Danny Johnson 100% 100% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0% 2 Benjamin St-Juste 100% 57.1% 42.9% 0.0% 100% 1

None of the expected starters at cornerback played in this game.

KEY TERMS AND METHODOLOGY

Overall defense: Understand which teams are deploying specific coverages and personnel packages that help determine which IDPs will be on the field and how they are deployed.

Edge defenders & defensive interior: Which players are dominating at the line of scrimmage and putting up the best predictive pass rush metrics.

Linebackers: Which linebackers are on the field and which ones are being subbed out regularly.

Safeties: Where are these players lining up pre-snap — the closer to the line of scrimmage, the better their odds of landing a tackle.

Cornerbacks: Who are the outside and slot corners for each team and which ones are targeted the most.

Data keys: